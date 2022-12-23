Read full article on original website
Next stop, California. Rose Parade-bound Rockford marching band overcomes canceled flights
ROCKFORD, MI – Look out Pasadena, California. The Rockford Marching Band is on its way in hopes of stealing the show during this year’s Rose Parade. Flight cancellations, caused by a whirlwind of the winter storm, weren’t going to keep this group of top performers from a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this New Year’s Eve weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and Grand Rapids is preparing to ring in the new year with various events around town. For those who are looking to spend the weekend with family or have a fun night out with friends, there is something to do for everyone.
New Hibachi steakhouse opens in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A new spot touting fresh Asian cuisine has opened in downtown Grand Rapids just before the end of the year. Nagoya Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi announced this week the grand opening of its newest location in the Kendall Building at 16 Monroe Center St. NE, near the corner of Fulton and Division Avenue.
A good read on The Library
Ahead of the final episode of The Library on December 25th. We asked Mark Tomlonson to share some thoughts on how the program began and some of his favorite memories. He told us how the show got started in 2010:. “People have told me for years that I have a...
After blizzard, West Michigan plow crews look ahead to melt, turn to side streets again
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With major streets clear and snow from the pre-Christmas blizzard melting, road crews in Kent and Ottawa counties are focusing on rural and secondary roads and working to keep catch basins clear for the upcoming snowmelt and rain. “We probably have upwards of 50 trucks...
Suspects target 6 Grand Rapids businesses in string of burglaries
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police are looking for three men accused of breaking into, or attempting to, six different Grand Rapids businesses. The suspects targeted four gas/retail stations, one liquor store and one marijuana retail store in the early morning hours on Thursday, Dec. 29, Grand Rapids police said.
Family of postal worker ‘beyond grateful’ for support after head-on crash during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Dora Schweiger can get a little emotional at the slightest gesture of human kindness. So, one can imagine the reaction Schweiger had when she witnessed the outpouring of support – locally and beyond – she’s received during her recovery following a serious crash during a blizzard just days before Christmas.
Blue Dolphin set to serve fee holiday meals for it’s 44th year on Christmas
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Despite the winter storm that’s predicted to pummel many areas across west Michigan, The Blue Dolphin restaurant in Kalamazoo is gearing up to serve free holiday meals for it’s 44th year on Christmas Day on Sunday. This marks the first time the...
Lane of South Westnedge Avenue to close for water service installation
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Traffic on South Westnedge Avenue will be disrupted in early January for water utility work, the city of Kalamazoo reports. One southbound lane of South Westnedge Avenue between Elys Way and Hutchinson Street will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, through Thursday, Jan. 5, for a new water service installation, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.
The Carhartt Groundbreakers Holiday Sweepstakes
PRIZES – (6) Prizes: Each winner will receive a prize package that includes one $100 Carhartt gift card, one Annual National Parks Pass (Expires 12 months from date of issuance), one Carhartt backpack cooler, one Rumpl sherpa blanket, and one Rumpl beverage blanket set. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $566.99.
Activists skeptical about circumstances behind Kalamazoo public safety chief’s retirement
KALAMAZOO, MI – Some Kalamazoo community activists are skeptical about the departure of the city’s first Black public safety chief, saying it raises more questions about systemic racism in city government than it does about the chief’s behavior. Kalamazoo officials on Thursday, Dec. 29, announced that Kalamazoo...
44 years later, Kalamazoo family keeps free Christmas meal tradition alive at area restaurant
KALAMAZOO, MI — After two years of offering free Christmas meals exclusively curbside, Blue Dolphin owner Steve Stamos is excited to return to sit-down service for the restaurant’s annual event this Christmas. “We’ve been doing this over 40 years, and we’ve found out it’s really more about fellowship...
These will be the 6 worst Michigan roads to drive on Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite. We’ve been hearing the warnings for days: Blizzard conditions smacking parts of Michigan today and Saturday will make driving in some areas nearly impossible - and very dangerous. Little to no visibility for drivers, blowing snow, drifting snow and rapidly falling temperatures.
Kentwood hires new second-in-command
KENTWOOD, MI – Kentwood has a new second-in-command. Shay Gallagher, formerly the village manager of Sparta, was hired as Kentwood’s new deputy city administrator and will begin in the role Tuesday, Dec. 27. The city announced the hire Tuesday.
What’s being built there near Hudsonville? Indoor sports business has big plans.
HUDSONVILLE, MI — Fans of volleyball and pickleball will soon have a new indoor facility.to use in West Michigan. That’s what’s being constructed on property right along the border of Hudsonville and Georgetown Township in Ottawa County.
Former Western Michigan, MSU football player pleads not guilty to assault
KALAMAZOO, MI – Former Western Michigan University running back La’Darius Jefferson, who also previously played for Michigan State, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery Thursday morning. Jefferson pleaded not guilty to the charges Dec. 29, before Kalamazoo County District Judge Richard Santoni. The charges...
Man shot on Christmas by Battle Creek police had replica gun, real knives
BATTLE CREEK, MI – A man who was shot by police officers had two knives and a “well done” replica revolver. The 22-year-old Battle Creek man was shot twice in the torso by two Battle Creek police officers around 10:30 p.m., Dec. 25, at a home on North Birdsall Drive in Bedford Township, Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley said during a news conference Dec. 28.
30-page report details harassment complaints against Kalamazoo public safety chief
KALAMAZOO, MI – A 30-page report issued by an agency contracted by the city contends that Kalamazoo’s public safety chief violated policies and professional standards in his interaction with three employees. While Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley did not commit sexual harassment, the complaints did show a...
Woman, 23, shot and killed in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed late Monday, Dec. 26, on the city’s Southwest Side. The victim’s name has not been released. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. inside a house on Canton Street SW near South Division Avenue, Grand Rapids police said.
Shoplifting suspect’s pickup gets stuck in snowbank during police chase
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A shoplifting suspect who fled police was arrested after his pickup truck got stuck in a snowbank, sheriff’s deputies said. The man tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. The incident began around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Blaine’s Farm &...
