Kalamazoo, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

New Hibachi steakhouse opens in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A new spot touting fresh Asian cuisine has opened in downtown Grand Rapids just before the end of the year. Nagoya Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi announced this week the grand opening of its newest location in the Kendall Building at 16 Monroe Center St. NE, near the corner of Fulton and Division Avenue.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wmuk.org

A good read on The Library

Ahead of the final episode of The Library on December 25th. We asked Mark Tomlonson to share some thoughts on how the program began and some of his favorite memories. He told us how the show got started in 2010:. “People have told me for years that I have a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Suspects target 6 Grand Rapids businesses in string of burglaries

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police are looking for three men accused of breaking into, or attempting to, six different Grand Rapids businesses. The suspects targeted four gas/retail stations, one liquor store and one marijuana retail store in the early morning hours on Thursday, Dec. 29, Grand Rapids police said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Lane of South Westnedge Avenue to close for water service installation

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Traffic on South Westnedge Avenue will be disrupted in early January for water utility work, the city of Kalamazoo reports. One southbound lane of South Westnedge Avenue between Elys Way and Hutchinson Street will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, through Thursday, Jan. 5, for a new water service installation, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
thefreebieguy.com

The Carhartt Groundbreakers Holiday Sweepstakes

PRIZES – (6) Prizes: Each winner will receive a prize package that includes one $100 Carhartt gift card, one Annual National Parks Pass (Expires 12 months from date of issuance), one Carhartt backpack cooler, one Rumpl sherpa blanket, and one Rumpl beverage blanket set. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $566.99.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kentwood hires new second-in-command

KENTWOOD, MI – Kentwood has a new second-in-command. Shay Gallagher, formerly the village manager of Sparta, was hired as Kentwood’s new deputy city administrator and will begin in the role Tuesday, Dec. 27. The city announced the hire Tuesday.
KENTWOOD, MI
MLive

Former Western Michigan, MSU football player pleads not guilty to assault

KALAMAZOO, MI – Former Western Michigan University running back La’Darius Jefferson, who also previously played for Michigan State, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery Thursday morning. Jefferson pleaded not guilty to the charges Dec. 29, before Kalamazoo County District Judge Richard Santoni. The charges...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Woman, 23, shot and killed in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed late Monday, Dec. 26, on the city’s Southwest Side. The victim’s name has not been released. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. inside a house on Canton Street SW near South Division Avenue, Grand Rapids police said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

