ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago police: Man injured in Lakeview carjacking

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IwnrD_0jsWAOdm00

A man was carjacked in Lakeview by a group of four suspects Thursday night, Chicago police said.

Officers said a 34-year-old man was walking to his car in a parking garage at about 9:08 p.m. in the 2800-block of North Clark Street when police said four male suspects approached and demanded his belongings.

The man was beaten by the suspects, who took the victim's keys and fled in his black Nissan SUV, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his head and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Man, 26 Robbed, Kidnapped in Lakeview, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating the robbery and kidnapping of a 26-year-old man that occurred in the Lakeview neighborhood Friday night. The man was walking in the 800 block West Cornelia Avenue about 10 p.m. when two people wearing dark clothing and ski masks approached him, flashed a handgun and demanded his personal belongings, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 32, shot waiting at stop light in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was shot while stopped at a red light early Monday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 32-year-old was approached by three people at a stop light around 1:10 a.m. in the 11500 block of South King Drive, according to police. One of the suspects opened the driver's...
CHICAGO, IL
regionnewssource.org

One Shot In Merrillville Parking Lot Christmas Morning

On Sunday, 12/25/2022 at approximately 10:45 AM, Merrillville Police Officers were dispatched to the Meijer parking lot (611 W Lincoln Highway) in reference to a shooting incident, according to Merrillville Police. Patrol officers responded to the scene and were unable to locate anyone in the parking lot. A short time...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

Shots traded between cars at Park Ridge gas station

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A shootout took place early between people in two cars at a gas station early Monday in northwest suburban Park Ridge. Shots were exchanged around 2:15 a.m. at the Mobil/7-Eleven station between the occupants of two vehicles in the parking lot and gas pump area at 814 Higgins Road, police said.
PARK RIDGE, IL
WGNtv.com

Woman critical after getting shot through door on West Side

CHICAGO — A woman was shot through her door early Monday morning on the West Side. At around 2:50 a.m., police responded to the 3300 block of West Warren on the report of a person shot. Police said a 30-year-old woman was in her residence when a man knocked...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Thief targets slot machine players at Rivers Casino

DES PLAINES, Ill. - Three gamblers were robbed of money early Friday at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. About 4:30 a.m., security at the casino reported that a thief working inside the casino, at 3000 River Road, cashed out credits after each of the gamblers left slot machines temporarily unattended, Des Plaines police said.
DES PLAINES, IL
trendingwork.com

Man Fatally Shot In Mariano’s Lot; Missing Northwestern Student Found Dead; Chicago Is Hit By A Snowstorm!

Nearly three days after he vanished, a graduate student from Northwestern University was found dead in Diversey Harbor on Tuesday. Police in Chicago reported that 25-year-old Peter Salvino went missing after leaving a party in Lincoln Park over the weekend. After 12:15 a.m. Sunday, his last known contact was on FaceTime, according to authorities.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
119K+
Followers
17K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy