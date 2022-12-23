Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLKY.com
What to expect traveling around Louisville, southern Indiana during winter weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After getting 2-4 inches of snow Thursday night, and temperatures below freezing, traveling around Louisville and southern Indiana will be more challenging this weekend. Watch the latest forecast in the player up top. Louisville. If you'll be in or around the Metro, the majority of major...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman killed in crash near University of Louisville campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has been killed in a crash near the University of Louisville's campus, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened early Monday morning, around 2:30 a.m., at the intersection of Floyd Street and Byrne Avenue. That's where Lynn Stadium is located. Police say a driver...
WLKY.com
Woman killed in DUI crash near UofL campus identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has identified the woman who died in a crash near the University of Louisville's campus. Tanya McKenzie, 28, of Chickasaw, was a passenger in a car that crashed around 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Floyd Street and Byrne Avenue, near UofL soccer's Lynn Stadium.
WLKY.com
Supply chain issues delay grand opening of Haymarket in Louisville until next year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Austin Musselman calls himself the visionary of the Haymarket by Ashbourne Farms. He and his team first broke ground on the project earlier this year on River road near Zorn Avenue. They hoped it'd be open by now, but they ran into a few hurdles. "We've...
WLKY.com
Black Market KY navigating store closure after winter storm-related damage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The lingering effects of the winter storm that hit Louisville going into the Christmas weekend landed at Black Market KY, back-to-back. The issues started on Dec. 22, when the grocery’s co-owner Mitzi Wilson received a picture of a car that slid off the road and crashed into their W. Market Street building. Fortunately, police say the driver, who was speeding in the wintry conditions, is OK. They were cited for the crash.
WLKY.com
Groundbreaking announced for new Jeffersontown Police HQ
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (David A. Mann) — A groundbreaking for a new police headquarters in the City of Jeffersontown is scheduled for Thursday,according to Louisville Business First. The new HQ is planned on land adjacent to the current police station property at 10410 Taylorsville Road, according to a news release....
WLKY.com
Southwest under scrutiny after wave of storm cancellations including several in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Major U.S. airlines were broadsided by the massive weekend winter storm that swept across large swaths of the country but had largely recovered heading into Monday, except for one. Every Southwest flight at Muhammad Ali Louisville International Airport has been either canceled or delayed on Tuesday....
WLKY.com
Weekly weather planner: Light snow in Louisville area to start week, then finally a warming trend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Light snow and flurries will be around Monday as a clipper system moves in. It is a quick mover and will drop a light accumulation of snow across the area. The best chance for accumulating snow will be from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday. A dusting of one inch is possible in Louisville.
WLKY.com
30-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal crash near University of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal crash that happened near the University of Louisville's campus Monday. Louisville Metro Police Department arrested 30-year-old Jalen Desean Hoston of Tuscaloosa, Alabama Monday afternoon. Hoston is being charged with murder and DUI. The crash happened around...
WLKY.com
Car crashes into, damages Highlands store, then takes off
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A business in the Highlands was damaged when a car crashed into the building. The Nitty Gritty Vintage Clothing and Costume Shop on Barret Avenue had a car plow into its side. The owner said someone messaged the business on Facebook, saying someone broke the front...
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro: Roads 'in good driving condition' while snow crews continue road treatments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro's Snow Team has officially called it a wrap on handling the winter storm that moved in on Thursday night, and now they are dealing with today's winter conditions. The team worked through the night from Christmas into Monday treating slick spots on all Metro...
WLKY.com
The Hope Village moves residents indoors as cold temperatures continue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow and freezing temperatures are making it especially difficult for the most vulnerable in our community. To combat this, The Hope Village, Louisville's first safe, outdoor space for the homeless community, moved residents indoors. Angel Todd, The Hope Village's site director, says their team had...
WLKY.com
Crestwood WWII vet overwhelmed with response to Christmas wish
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A local World War II veteran is overwhelmed by the response to his Christmas wish. Word got out that 105-year-old Horace Harrod, Sr. wanted to receive some Christmas cards. This week, he began receiving hundreds of them from people all over the country. Eighty years ago,...
WLKY.com
Indiana ski resort opens for the winter season just in time for Christmas
PAOLI, Ind. — An Indiana ski resort has officially opened for the season, and what better time to hit the slopes than during the Christmas holiday weekend?. On Christmas Eve, Paoli Peaks announced that they are officially open for the winter season. While Paoli is open to skiers and...
WLKY.com
Two LMPD officers injured during traffic stop, police chase near Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers are in the hospital after a traffic stop in Valley Station led to a pursuit and crash. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, LMPD said that an officer initiated a traffic stop on Moorewick and Lower River Road for reports of a stolen vehicle.
WLKY.com
Broadbent Arena remaining open 1 more day for those needing shelter from frigid temperatures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the snow and cold sticking around for at least one more day, a local shelter is staying open for those who need it. With temperatures still below freezing, many of the city’s homeless population are still seeking shelter. Luckily for them, Broadbent Arena will...
WLKY.com
Police: 70-year-old woman stabbed in Shively
SHIVELY, Ky. — A 70-year-old woman is in the hospital Monday night after being stabbed in the Shively neighborhood. Shively Police Department said around 8:15 p.m. they responded to reports of a stabbing in the 4000 block of Lisa Avenue. When police arrived to the scene they said they...
WLKY.com
Oldham County police looking for driver, truck in hit-and-run that killed 60-year-old man
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Oldham County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run. It happened a little after 6 p.m. Christmas night near the Dollar General on Kentucky Highway 146 in Crestwood. Oldham County police were dispatched and when they got there they found a...
WLKY.com
Meade County residents without water more than 24 hours; officials hope to restore by end of day
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Parts of Meade County have now been without water for as much as 24 hours. Meade County Water District announced on its Facebook on Monday that due to the cold temperatures and increased demand, it was unable to keep up. The message was posted by general manager Brett Pyles.
WLKY.com
Metro Public Works crews continue to treat roads into Tuesday as freezing rain possible overnight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Public Works crews spent Monday continuing to treat the roads as snow blanketed the city once again. It was the continuation of a busy weekend for crews. "Several components made it a very challenging event," Metro Public Works director Sal Melendez said. Sub-zero temperatures, high...
