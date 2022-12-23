ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LMPD: Woman killed in crash near University of Louisville campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has been killed in a crash near the University of Louisville's campus, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened early Monday morning, around 2:30 a.m., at the intersection of Floyd Street and Byrne Avenue. That's where Lynn Stadium is located. Police say a driver...
Woman killed in DUI crash near UofL campus identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has identified the woman who died in a crash near the University of Louisville's campus. Tanya McKenzie, 28, of Chickasaw, was a passenger in a car that crashed around 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Floyd Street and Byrne Avenue, near UofL soccer's Lynn Stadium.
Black Market KY navigating store closure after winter storm-related damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The lingering effects of the winter storm that hit Louisville going into the Christmas weekend landed at Black Market KY, back-to-back. The issues started on Dec. 22, when the grocery’s co-owner Mitzi Wilson received a picture of a car that slid off the road and crashed into their W. Market Street building. Fortunately, police say the driver, who was speeding in the wintry conditions, is OK. They were cited for the crash.
Groundbreaking announced for new Jeffersontown Police HQ

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (David A. Mann) — A groundbreaking for a new police headquarters in the City of Jeffersontown is scheduled for Thursday,according to Louisville Business First. The new HQ is planned on land adjacent to the current police station property at 10410 Taylorsville Road, according to a news release....
Car crashes into, damages Highlands store, then takes off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A business in the Highlands was damaged when a car crashed into the building. The Nitty Gritty Vintage Clothing and Costume Shop on Barret Avenue had a car plow into its side. The owner said someone messaged the business on Facebook, saying someone broke the front...
The Hope Village moves residents indoors as cold temperatures continue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow and freezing temperatures are making it especially difficult for the most vulnerable in our community. To combat this, The Hope Village, Louisville's first safe, outdoor space for the homeless community, moved residents indoors. Angel Todd, The Hope Village's site director, says their team had...
Crestwood WWII vet overwhelmed with response to Christmas wish

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A local World War II veteran is overwhelmed by the response to his Christmas wish. Word got out that 105-year-old Horace Harrod, Sr. wanted to receive some Christmas cards. This week, he began receiving hundreds of them from people all over the country. Eighty years ago,...
Police: 70-year-old woman stabbed in Shively

SHIVELY, Ky. — A 70-year-old woman is in the hospital Monday night after being stabbed in the Shively neighborhood. Shively Police Department said around 8:15 p.m. they responded to reports of a stabbing in the 4000 block of Lisa Avenue. When police arrived to the scene they said they...
