Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by TouristsL. CaneOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenKissimmee, FL
The Horrific Ocoee Massacre Remains the Largest Incident of Voting-Day Violence in United States HistoryYana BostongirlOcoee, FL
Walmart is now using drones for deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
Lockdown at Orlando VA Medical Center sparked by Florida man in stolen semi: deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who reportedly barricaded himself inside a stolen semi-truck (with no trailer) on the property of the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona was taken into custody late Monday night. Edward Dial, 45, was arrested by deputies of the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO)...
fox35orlando.com
Florida family mourns death of father killed in multiple hit-and-runs
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida family is still searching for answers six months after losing a loved one to a hit-and-run driver. Levi Edwards won’t be home for the holidays. Christmas Eve marked six months since he was killed in Lake County. The case remains unsolved. "He...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando VA Medical Center placed on lockdown with large law enforcement presence for barricaded suspect
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona was placed on lockdown on Monday evening after deputies said a man in a stolen semi-tractor (with no trailer) parked at the hospital gate and barricaded himself inside the vehicle, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The incident...
fox35orlando.com
2 teens found dead in Palm Bay at 'The Compound' Christmas night: police
PALM BAY, Fla. - Police are investigating after two teenagers – ages 14 and 16 – were found dead in southwest Palm Bay on Christmas night, according to police. Officers found their bodies around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after a resident reported seeing a body in a wooded area of an undeveloped area known as "The Compound," the Palm Bay Police Department said.
fox35orlando.com
Volunteers deliver Christmas meals, gifts to seniors in Seminole County
This Christmas, Seminole County "Meals on Wheels" volunteers brought a little holiday cheer to local seniors. Michael McKee, "Meals on Wheels" of Seminole County executive director, says often this is the only human contact a client gets each day.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man beat roommate's raccoon with hammer, threatens to kill neighbor with sewing needle: affidavit
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly beat his roommate's pet raccoon and threatened to kill the roommate and a neighbor. Tevin Williams, 31, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated animal cruelty. Deputies with...
fox35orlando.com
Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
fox35orlando.com
'Grinch': Florida man steals Christmas gifts from Apopka home, police say
APOPKA, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested for stealing Christmas gifts from an Apopka home, according to police. Dekevious Burton, 30, was arrested earlier this month on charges of burglary of a dwelling, criminal mischief, and grand theft. The Apopka Police Department said the incident happened at a home...
fox35orlando.com
NYE fireworks displays in Orlando area: Best spots to watch
LAKE MARY, Fla. - There's no better way than ringing in a new year than watching fireworks light up the sky. Here are some of the best spots to watch the shows and celebrate New Year's Eve in Orlando and across the Central Florida area. LAKE NONA. Fireworks will kick...
fox35orlando.com
Kissimmee man, 28, killed while crossing street in Osceola County: FHP
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 28-year-old Kissimmee man was killed while attempting to cross a street in Osceola County Saturday night, according to troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was walking across W Irlo Bronson Highway near Old Vineland Road shortly before 10 p.m. when he was struck by an SUV.
fox35orlando.com
Manatees huddle together to stay warm amid cold weather
The deep cold is harmful to manatees. That's why manatees at the Blue Spring State Park in Orange City have crowded together in an attempt to stay warm.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando International Airport flight delays, cancellations leave many passengers stranded
ORLANDO, Fla. - Many travelers flying through Orlando International Airport (OIA) on the day after Christmas have found themselves delayed or in a state of limbo as they sort out their plans after flight cancellations. In Orlando and across the country, thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports on...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man killed after crashing into traffic sign, pole in Osceola County: troopers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old Kissimmee man is dead after his car crashed into a traffic sign and a utility pole in Osceola County early Monday. The Florida Highway Patrol said the single-car crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Osceola Parkway, east of Interstate 4. Troopers said the...
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: When Florida's cold weather will move out the Orlando area
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 39 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 63 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Tuesday will be noticeably warmer and that trend will continue across Central Florida into the weekend. High temperatures will hit in the lower-mid 60s depending on location. Skies are mixed with sun and clouds. Likely patchy frost over inland locations Monday night into Tuesday morning. We're advising residents to keep tender plants indoors or covered outdoors until temps warm through midweek.
fox35orlando.com
Person killed in fiery crash Christmas morning in Orange County: troopers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed in a fiery crash on Christmas morning in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was being driven northbound on State Road 429, south of Ocoee Apopka Road, when for an unknown reason, it drove off the road into a closed and coned-off construction site.
fox35orlando.com
Woman found dead in Deltona Christmas house fire was 'hoarder,' neighbors say
A woman believed to be in her 80s was found dead after a house fire Christmas night in Deltona, according to deputies. People living near the home that burned down described the woman who lived there as nice, but a hoarder. Many told FOX 35 News the City of Deltona and the Fire Marshal had both been out to the house multiple times before, trying to clear out some of the clutter even as recently as a few months before the fire.
fox35orlando.com
Flight cancellations, delays leave thousands stranded
Thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports Monday as airlines worked to recover from delays and cancellations from the Christmas blizzard. At Orlando International Airport, nearly 85% of all flights on Monday were either canceled or delayed. Average delay times for both inbound and outbound flights at OIA were around 30 minutes.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida sees one of coldest Christmas days on record; when warmer weather returns
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 48 degrees. The cold air continues on this Christmas Sunday. After another frigid morning, highs will only warm into the 40s for most today with a few spots near 50 along the Space Coast. Clouds will be on the increasing helping to prevent further warming. Another freeze is likely by tonight north of Orlando and away from the coast. Freeze Warnings are in effect again.
fox35orlando.com
Travel chaos at Orlando International Airport
Flights have been delayed or canceled across the county, leaving thousands of travelers stranded. Orlando International Airport was also impacted by the cancellations, a majority of which were owned by Southwest Airlines.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Tracking a warming trend just in time for New Year's Day
Today's high: 62 degrees | Tonight's low: 43 degrees. Main weather concerns: It's a FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAY but....before 9 a.m. and only for the northern counties. Widespread frost will be of issue in the northern counties, freeze warnings will be found over the far north as well until mid-morning.
Comments / 0