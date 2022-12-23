ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oviedo, FL

fox35orlando.com

2 teens found dead in Palm Bay at 'The Compound' Christmas night: police

PALM BAY, Fla. - Police are investigating after two teenagers – ages 14 and 16 – were found dead in southwest Palm Bay on Christmas night, according to police. Officers found their bodies around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after a resident reported seeing a body in a wooded area of an undeveloped area known as "The Compound," the Palm Bay Police Department said.
PALM BAY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Grinch': Florida man steals Christmas gifts from Apopka home, police say

APOPKA, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested for stealing Christmas gifts from an Apopka home, according to police. Dekevious Burton, 30, was arrested earlier this month on charges of burglary of a dwelling, criminal mischief, and grand theft. The Apopka Police Department said the incident happened at a home...
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

NYE fireworks displays in Orlando area: Best spots to watch

LAKE MARY, Fla. - There's no better way than ringing in a new year than watching fireworks light up the sky. Here are some of the best spots to watch the shows and celebrate New Year's Eve in Orlando and across the Central Florida area. LAKE NONA. Fireworks will kick...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: When Florida's cold weather will move out the Orlando area

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 39 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 63 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Tuesday will be noticeably warmer and that trend will continue across Central Florida into the weekend. High temperatures will hit in the lower-mid 60s depending on location. Skies are mixed with sun and clouds. Likely patchy frost over inland locations Monday night into Tuesday morning. We're advising residents to keep tender plants indoors or covered outdoors until temps warm through midweek.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Person killed in fiery crash Christmas morning in Orange County: troopers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed in a fiery crash on Christmas morning in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was being driven northbound on State Road 429, south of Ocoee Apopka Road, when for an unknown reason, it drove off the road into a closed and coned-off construction site.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman found dead in Deltona Christmas house fire was 'hoarder,' neighbors say

A woman believed to be in her 80s was found dead after a house fire Christmas night in Deltona, according to deputies. People living near the home that burned down described the woman who lived there as nice, but a hoarder. Many told FOX 35 News the City of Deltona and the Fire Marshal had both been out to the house multiple times before, trying to clear out some of the clutter even as recently as a few months before the fire.
DELTONA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Flight cancellations, delays leave thousands stranded

Thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports Monday as airlines worked to recover from delays and cancellations from the Christmas blizzard. At Orlando International Airport, nearly 85% of all flights on Monday were either canceled or delayed. Average delay times for both inbound and outbound flights at OIA were around 30 minutes.
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida sees one of coldest Christmas days on record; when warmer weather returns

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 48 degrees. The cold air continues on this Christmas Sunday. After another frigid morning, highs will only warm into the 40s for most today with a few spots near 50 along the Space Coast. Clouds will be on the increasing helping to prevent further warming. Another freeze is likely by tonight north of Orlando and away from the coast. Freeze Warnings are in effect again.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Travel chaos at Orlando International Airport

Flights have been delayed or canceled across the county, leaving thousands of travelers stranded. Orlando International Airport was also impacted by the cancellations, a majority of which were owned by Southwest Airlines.
ORLANDO, FL

