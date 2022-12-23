ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500 Falls as Final Trading Week of 2022 Begins

The Dow rose Tuesday, at the start of the holiday-shortened week, as yields climbed and investors weighed the economic outlook for 2023. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155 points, or 0.47%. The S&P 500 dipped 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.8%. China-linked stocks advanced as the country eased...
