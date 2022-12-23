Read full article on original website
Related
The Market's Most Political Stock Picks Had a Bad Year, But They'll Be Back in 2023
Months of headlines have featured GOP politicians criticizing investment firms including BlackRock for offering funds that focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. In a bad year for stocks, investors added less to sustainable funds, but will end the year close to flat in asset flows. ESG fund returns...
Meat Bans, Soaring Gold Prices and ‘Un-Brexit'? One Bank's ‘Outrageous' Predictions for 2023
Saxo Bank's "outrageous predictions" for 2023 include a ban on meat production, skyrocketing gold prices and Britain voting to "un-Brexit." The forecasts, while not representative of the bank's official views, looked at how decisions from policymakers next year could impact both the global economy and the political agenda. Saxo Bank's...
Chinese EV Maker Nio Cuts Delivery Guidance for Fourth Quarter, Citing Covid Disruptions
Electric vehicle maker Nio lowered its expectations for fourth quarter deliveries. The Chinese company now expects to deliver roughly 39,000 vehicles after projecting between 43,000 to 48,000 vehicles. Nio cited Covid-induced supply chain disruptions. Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. lowered its fourth quarter outlook for deliveries, citing supply chain...
Shares of China-Based Funeral Company Are Surging as Covid Infections Spike
Fu Shou Yuan International Group stock reached a new yearly high at 7.04 Hong Kong dollars a share as of Friday's close. China abruptly ended most of its Covid control measures and saw a resurgence in case numbers. The stock was down nearly 40% as of November – and is...
Privacy and Crypto Will Likely Lead Tech Policy Under Split Congress as Hope for Passing Ambitious Antitrust Reforms Dwindles
The 117th Congress is set to finish the year with its most ambitious proposals targeting tech on antitrust and privacy tabled. With a split legislature next year, bipartisanship will be key to passing major reforms. While antitrust proposals may be harder to advance, policy watchers expect a continued focus on...
Asia Markets Rise as China Says It Will End Quarantine for Inbound Travelers
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Asia rose as China officially announced overnight it will end quarantine for inbound travelers on Jan. 8 — symbolizing an end to its zero-Covid policy that it's held for nearly three years. The nation also downgraded Covid to a...
S&P 500 Falls as Final Trading Week of 2022 Begins
The Dow rose Tuesday, at the start of the holiday-shortened week, as yields climbed and investors weighed the economic outlook for 2023. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155 points, or 0.47%. The S&P 500 dipped 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.8%. China-linked stocks advanced as the country eased...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0