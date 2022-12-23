ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500 Falls as Final Trading Week of 2022 Begins

The Dow rose Tuesday, at the start of the holiday-shortened week, as yields climbed and investors weighed the economic outlook for 2023. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155 points, or 0.47%. The S&P 500 dipped 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.8%. China-linked stocks advanced as the country eased...
How Bank of America Achieved a Massive Comeback From the Brink of Collapse

The 2008 financial crisis had a devastating impact on Bank of America. Today, it is thriving despite concerns over inflation and threats of a possible recession. The hard-learned lessons from the financial crisis have also led Bank of America to undergo significant changes. The 2008 financial crisis had a devastating...
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Consider U.S. Economic Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as markets reopened after Monday's Christmas holiday and investors looked ahead to 2023. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was up by around 5 basis points to trade at 3.798%. Meanwhile, the 2-year Treasury yield was last up by 5 basis points to 4.372%.
Stop Complaining, Says Billionaire Investor Charlie Munger: ‘Everybody's Five Times Better Off Than They Used to Be'

Billionaire Charlie Munger thinks we should all be a lot happier. Munger, the longtime investment partner and friend of fellow billionaire Warren Buffett, says he doesn't understand why people today aren't more content with what they have, especially compared to harder times throughout history. "People are less happy about the...
