Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Southwest, Tesla, Peloton and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. China ADRs – Shares of China-based companies that trade in the U.S. rose in the premarket after the easing of Covid restrictions by the Chinese government. Among them: Alibaba (BABA) was higher by 1.5%, JD.com (JD) gained 2.2% and Pinduoduo (PDD) was up 2.1%.
IBM Beat All Its Large-Cap Tech Peers in 2022 as Investors Shunned Growth for Safety
IBM is up 6% in 2022, topping every large-cap tech stock. The company has bolstered its consulting business with small acquisitions and cozied up to fast-growing cloud providers Amazon and Microsoft. IBM generated $752 million in free cash flow in the latest quarter and paid out $1.5 billion in dividends.
S&P 500 Falls as Final Trading Week of 2022 Begins
The Dow rose Tuesday, at the start of the holiday-shortened week, as yields climbed and investors weighed the economic outlook for 2023. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155 points, or 0.47%. The S&P 500 dipped 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.8%. China-linked stocks advanced as the country eased...
Shares of China-Based Funeral Company Are Surging as Covid Infections Spike
Fu Shou Yuan International Group stock reached a new yearly high at 7.04 Hong Kong dollars a share as of Friday's close. China abruptly ended most of its Covid control measures and saw a resurgence in case numbers. The stock was down nearly 40% as of November – and is...
How Bank of America Achieved a Massive Comeback From the Brink of Collapse
The 2008 financial crisis had a devastating impact on Bank of America. Today, it is thriving despite concerns over inflation and threats of a possible recession. The hard-learned lessons from the financial crisis have also led Bank of America to undergo significant changes. The 2008 financial crisis had a devastating...
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Consider U.S. Economic Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as markets reopened after Monday's Christmas holiday and investors looked ahead to 2023. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was up by around 5 basis points to trade at 3.798%. Meanwhile, the 2-year Treasury yield was last up by 5 basis points to 4.372%.
Stop Complaining, Says Billionaire Investor Charlie Munger: ‘Everybody's Five Times Better Off Than They Used to Be'
Billionaire Charlie Munger thinks we should all be a lot happier. Munger, the longtime investment partner and friend of fellow billionaire Warren Buffett, says he doesn't understand why people today aren't more content with what they have, especially compared to harder times throughout history. "People are less happy about the...
3 Signs the ‘Pandemic Economy' Ended in 2022—Even Though Covid Is Still Around
By all technical definitions, the U.S. is still in a pandemic. As of September, the World Health Organization has only declared the end of the pandemic "in sight," but not here yet — especially as Covid cases rise and threaten another harsh winter wave. Some pandemic lifestyle changes like...
