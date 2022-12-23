ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State football signee Abu Sama is a star at running back and cornerback

By Tommy Birch, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
The highlight of Abu Sama’s senior season was the Class 5A state championship game when the Southeast Polk running back rushed for a state-record six touchdowns and guided the Rams to a second-straight state title.

But his most impressive performance might have come in Week 1 of the season.

The Rams found themselves in a battle on the road with Dowling Catholic. Sama tallied nearly 200 all-purpose yards, scored four touchdowns and played every snap at cornerback.

“To do what he did with the ball in his hands and then turn around and play every snap on defense when we needed him to go against some of the big dogs that we played, pretty amazing,” said Southeast Polk football coach Brad Zelenovich.

It was that versatility that made Sama an intriguing player to college recruiters. And it’s one of the big reasons why Iowa State was so interested in him. Sama signed his letter of intent to play for the Cyclones on Wednesday during a signing day ceremony at the school.

“He’s a phenomenal athlete,” said Iowa State coach Matt Campbell.

Sama utilized that special skillset as a multi-sport star for the Rams. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Sama broke a nearly 40-year-old state record in the long jump with a leap of 24 feet, 10 inches. On the football field Sama was a dominant player on offense and defense for the top team in the state.

Sama rushed for 931 yards and 12 touchdowns while tallying 20 solo tackles as a junior. He was even better as a senior when he ran for 1,408 yards and 28 touchdowns. On defense, Sama recorded 27 tackles and recovered one fumble for a touchdown.

“He’s one of the best I’ve ever seen,” Zelenovich said. “He’s just a fantastic playmaker. Obviously with the ball in his hands, he’s dynamic. He’s extremely athletic. Physical and just a complete package as a back. And then obviously he’s got the skillset to turn around and play on the defensive side as well.”

Sama was a part of a team full of talented players, including offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, the state's most sought-after recruit. But Sama stood out because of his ability to constantly make a giant impact on both sides of the ball.

What position will Abu Sama play for Iowa State?

Sama could see early playing time for Iowa State. The question is, where? Sama said Nate Scheelhaase, Iowa State’s new offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, told him the plan is to use him at running back. But the Cyclones haven’t closed the door on him playing cornerback. Sama is open-minded.

“I’ll play anywhere,” Sama said.

He just wants to play for the Cyclones. Sama said he was sold on Iowa State after getting to know Campbell and the rest of the coaching staff. After participating in an Iowa State camp and going on an official visit to Ames, Sama said he felt like the team was part of his family. He said he didn't spend much time thinking about other schools that were interested in him, even after three other Power 5 schools reached out following his big performance in the state final.

“Some schools talked to me but I already knew where I wanted to go,” Sama said.

And wherever Campbell's staff decides to put him, he could be a star.

"His body of work over the last two years for our program is as good as anybody that's played in the state," Zelenavich said.

