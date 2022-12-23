Read full article on original website
Juice generates unique content with low-competition keywords
Running an online business requires more than a killer product or service and word-of-mouth. You need to make it as easy as possible for new customers to find you, so ranking on Google’s first page should be a top priority. SEO keywords can help you get noticed, but if your website is littered with unoriginal articles aimed solely at generating traffic, .
Twitter restores suicide-prevention feature after briefly removing it
Twitter says it’s working on bringing back the #ThereIsHelp banner, a feature that pointed users to suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources when searching for certain content. On Friday, Reuters reported that the company had removed the safety tool earlier in the week on orders from Elon Musk.
Microsoft's humble NotePad might be getting tabs in Windows 11
The feature was spotted in an accidental tweet. Shortly after Windows 11 arrived, Microsoft made some key improvements in the Notepad app that hasn't seen much change since the Windows 95 days. Now, it may be introducing an even bigger feature, judging by a leak from a senior Microsoft product manager spotted by The Verge. "Notepad in Windows 11 now has tabs!" the person said on Twitter, before the tweet was deleted several minutes later.
Razzmatazz review: A delightful (and delightfully pink) drum machine
The tiny size and playful color hide a robust FM percussion synth and sampler. Earlier this year 1010music released the Lemondrop and Fireball, two surprisingly full-featured synths in unbelievably tiny packages. The company’s Nanobox lineup covers a lot of ground between those two instruments, but neither was particularly well suited to handling drums. So the company took the same core hardware, put a percussion-focused FM engine in it, along with a sampler, gave the whole thing a playful pink paint job, and dubbed it the Razzmatazz.
