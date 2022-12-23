A Kid’s Combo: popcorn with extra butter, M&M’s, and a fun-sized Sierra Mist fountain pop. That was my order every time I went to the local theater to watch the curtain rise on every “first.” My first Despicable Me movie, my first Marvel movie, and hundreds of other firsts to come. I had many positive memories in Atlantic’s theater, like the time my dad let me skip school in first grade so we could watch Finding Nemo 3D together, or the times we took class field trips to watch the latest releases. But the show won’t go on any longer, as the curtain will fall for the last time after the new year.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO