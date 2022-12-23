Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Project 2022: Severe weather
(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2022" series, reviewing the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's report looks back at the year in severe weather, featuring strong storms that brought heavy damage--and in one case, death. Your browser does not support the audio element.
kmaland.com
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
kmaland.com
Barbara King, 68 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Wind chill negative 20 reported at Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - Bitterly cold temperatures are expected through Friday night and the entire state is covered by a wind chill warning through noon on Saturday. A winter weather advisory continues today through 6 p.m. A few flurries are possible today with clear skies this evening. The Nebraska City Airport...
kmaland.com
Project 2022: Shenandoah projects
(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2022" series of reports looking back at the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's report looks at an incredible year of progress in Shenandoah--one dominated by major projects. Your browser does not support the audio element. Shenandoah officials...
WOWT
Exotic animals killed in Nebraska fire Christmas morning
Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since...
kmaland.com
Cherie K. Graham, 54, Omaha, NE formerly of Red Oak, IA
Location:Senior Center 2700 N 4th St, Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Teenagers rescued from water at Lake Manawa State Park
(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs Police Department reports a water rescue from Monday evening at Lake Manawa State Park. According to the report, officers were dispatched to 11 South Shore Drive at approximately 6:12 PM to assist the fire department with a water rescue of a 17-year-old male and 17-year-old female that were in the water at the time of the call.
WOWT
Two teens hospitalized after falling into frozen Lake Manawa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two local teens are in the hospital tonight after falling into a frozen lake. It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs. Police tell 6 News two teens - a male and a female, both aged 17 - were walking on ice near one of the docks on the lake. Council Bluffs Police puts buoys around the docks to prevent ice build-up.
kmaland.com
Jack Baird, 91, Red Oak, IA
Location:Center Ridge Presbyterian Church Northwest of Red Oak. Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Center Ridge Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Council Bluffs woman arrested in Glenwood Friday
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs woman was arrested on multiple charges in Glenwood Friday. The Glenwood Police Department says 36-year-old Rikki Lillard was arrested for driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance, and contraband in a correctional facility. Lillard was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on...
KETV.com
'Water's pouring on the bed': Flooding, water shut off at apartments across the Metro
OMAHA, Neb. — Christmas spirits were dampened by burst pipes at apartment complexes across the Metro. The Metropolitan Utilities District confirms it is working with management to fix the issues at a building on Cottonwood Place and 108th. It also said there have been reports of water woes with at least two other complexes. MUD blames burst pipes in the cold.
WOWT
Watch your sprouts! Nebraska health departments issue salmonella warning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re a fan of alfalfa sprouts, you might want to skip them locally for a while. State and local health departments are currently investigating a cluster of illnesses caused by the bacteria Salmonella Typhimurium. The known cases as of Friday all had eaten the...
kmaland.com
Maxine Hagen, 92, Atlantic, Iowa
Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church or the Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Oakwood Cemetery, Lewis, Iowa. Notes:. The service...
kmaland.com
Jordan Christopher Pierce, age 39, Oakland, Iowa
Visitation Location: Oakland United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 30, 2022. Memorials: A memorial fund is being established in Jordan's name.
ahsneedle.com
Coming Soon to a Theater Near You: New Life Church
A Kid’s Combo: popcorn with extra butter, M&M’s, and a fun-sized Sierra Mist fountain pop. That was my order every time I went to the local theater to watch the curtain rise on every “first.” My first Despicable Me movie, my first Marvel movie, and hundreds of other firsts to come. I had many positive memories in Atlantic’s theater, like the time my dad let me skip school in first grade so we could watch Finding Nemo 3D together, or the times we took class field trips to watch the latest releases. But the show won’t go on any longer, as the curtain will fall for the last time after the new year.
WOWT
Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.
kmaland.com
Fort Madison man booked on drug charges in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- A Fort Madison man faces multiple drug charges after his arrest in Shenandoah Monday. The Shenandoah Police Department says 51-year-old Richard Jay Wells was arrested shortly after 9:55 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Wells' arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Nishna Road for an equipment violation. Police say Wells was also cited for failure to provide security against liability and an open container.
kmaland.com
Page County board approves VA Commission appointment
(Clarinda) -- The Page County Veteran's Affairs Commission is now back to full strength before the start of the new year. That's after the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the appointment of Shenandoah resident Pam Belknap to the lone vacancy on the three-member commission, which opened up in November after Wendy Davis submitted her letter of resignation. Following a search process, Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong tells KMA News Belknap was the lone applicant for the position. Armstrong says Belknap has a strong resume in dealing with the veteran's community in and around Shenandoah.
kmaland.com
Southwest Valley girls optimistic, finding a rhythm heading into 2023
(Corning) -- The Southwest Valley girls basketball team has some positives to build on over the Christmas break after a respectful finish to 2022. The Timberwolves come into 2023 at 2-5 with wins in two of their last three games. They opened the year with losses to Shenandoah, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley and Martensdale-St. Marys, but finished with wins over Griswold and Southeast Warren and a five-point loss to Lenox.
