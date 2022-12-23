Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
WILX-TV
MSU’s Crump to take plea deal in Michigan tunnel incident
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Khary Crump has accepted a plea deal stemming from the October 29 altercation between MSU players and Wolverine players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. According to a report from The Detroit Free Press, Crump has agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor...
WATCH: Former Wolverine Makes Buckeye Legend Pay Up
It's safe to say that the Buckeyes were confident heading into their Nov. 26 matchup with the Wolverines nearly one month ago to the day. After being dominated by the Wolverines in Ann Arbor just a year earlier, most of Buckeye nation had convinced themselves that it was a fluke...or the flu. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud had this to say prior to the game back in November:
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan offers 2024 top-100 RB
Michigan hasn’t wasted any time after the 2023 Early Signing Period to throw out a couple offers in the 2024 class as it works to improve the overall class ranking for the next cycle. Top-100 RB discusses Michigan offer. Mike Hart expanded his board last week when he offered...
Jim Harbaugh: Same coach, new approach has Michigan riding CFP wave
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ever since Jim Harbaugh arrived at Michigan in December 2014, the spotlight — fairly or not — has been focused squarely on the head coach. The former star quarterback-turned team CEO had become an enigma of sorts for his quirky behavior. Folks always wanted to know more about him and how he made it work, and they often left them hanging.
Detroit News
High school basketball teams to close out 2022 with holiday tournaments
There will be a lot to do post-Christmas for Metro Detroit basketball fans with multiple tournaments taking place this week. North Farmington, Ferndale and Detroit Cass Tech will all be hosting several games, some on multiple days. North Farmington will be putting on the three-day Holiday Extravaganza presented by Chris...
WXYZ
How to watch Michigan vs. TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on air, online
(WXYZ) — The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will take on the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl this weekend. If you're not traveling out to Glendale, Arizona, then you'll likely want to catch the game on TV, online or on the radio.
Michigan’s 1 fatal flaw that could doom them vs. TCU in College Football Playoff
It all came together for Michigan in the regular-season finale against Ohio State. This was truly the clash of the titans, as the two undefeated Big Ten teams met to determine who would represent the Big Ten East in the conference championship game against Purdue. More importantly, it was a battle to see who would get a chance to compete in the College Football Playoff.
wmubroncos.com
Hockey Heads to the Great Lakes Invitational
Western Michigan takes the quick trip up 131 for the 2022 Great Lakes Invitational in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Broncos open the tournament against host Michigan Tech on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. WMU then plays on Wednesday against Michigan State or Ferris State at either 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. All games for the GLI will be streamed live on FloHockey.tv, with the Bronco Media Network providing radio coverage for WMU's games.
fox2detroit.com
Former Cass Tech football star Jayru Campbell arrested by police
A former high school and college football star who played in Detroit livestreamed a disturbing encounter with police on Facebook during a tense standoff at a psychiatric facility. In the video, Jayru Campbell can be seen holding his daughter.
Michigan State DB Khary Crump accepts plea deal
Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump has accepted a plea deal after facing serious criminal charges following a fight that
The Oakland Press
Former Red Wing to hit ice for Oxford fundraiser
A new Oxford fundraiser is set for Dec. 29, when the Fraser Wolverines take to the ice against members of the Red Wings Alumni Association, playing for Team 42 Strong. Joe Shields, president, general manager and player for the Fraser Wolverines hockey team, has been working for months on a way for the Wolverines to help the Oxford community, devastated by the mass shooting at the high school which left four students Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling dead, wounding six other students and a teacher.
Bryce O’Mara, Grand Blanc basketball teammates make Christmas brighter for the less fortunate
GRAND BLANC, MI – Bryce O’Mara was sitting around in his bedroom one day last year when he got to thinking about how fortunate he was. O’Mara was playing for one of the best basketball teams in the state, he has everything he needs to live a comfortable life and there was going to be lots of goodies under the tree when Christmas rolled around.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Detroit
Detroit might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Detroit.
lansingcitypulse.com
The next big scandal at MSU?
I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
annarborobserver.com
At Arborland, a Maize-and-Blue Exception
Why would a brand new spirit wear store in Ann Arbor fail to erect a sign for most of football season? There’s a reason. In September, Rally House opened in Arborland, its fifteenth Michigan location. But as assistant manager Sherry Preston explains, the Kansas-based company’s colors are red and black, “and everybody was having a…
A year in review with the hosts of Community Connect
Southfield (CW50) - This week's episode of Community Connect is unique to anything we've done with the show before. We have two incredibly talented hosts who trade off each week to interview some of metro Detroit's most selfless people, unique individuals, and organizations making a difference in the community.Both Lisa Germani and Jackie Paige join each other on the set of Community Connect to interview one another about their careers in the entertainment industry, how they became involved with the show, and the guests who had the greatest impact on them throughout their time hosting.First, Lisa had the opportunity to interview...
Former Detroit football star Jayru Campbell arrested following concerning Facebook Live from substance abuse facility
All-American football star Jayru Campbell was arrested late Sunday night after live streaming part of a concerning encounter with police at a psychiatric and substance abuse facility in Auburn Hills.
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
From tartufo pizza to fish and chips, these 5 Ann Arbor restaurant dishes top the list for 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI - This list might be the height of self-indulgence. Highlighting all the ways I have indulged in the Ann Arbor food scene since this summer. It has been my highly fortunate duty since June to eat some of my favorite dishes throughout Washtenaw County and provide a weekly report to you, the reader. It has hardly been blood, sweat and tears, other than flop sweat from an especially spicy rib bowl or tears of joy from loaded pulled pork nachos.
HometownLife.com
At last! Bad Brads BBQ opens in Livonia after massive delay
Motorists have driven by the new Bad Brads BBQ on Farmington Road for more than a year. They watched as the building renovations were finished, complete with new signage and a fresh new patio. And then, they waited. More than a year after finishing the renovations and two years since...
