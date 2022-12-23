ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 45

AP_000091.6afff831492e430ea5f0df5bca7882f3.2304
4d ago

Well if it’s okay for everything on the proposal 3 to happen well it sounds like a child can pay his or her own dam court fines and child support

Reply(6)
9
AP_000733.d400e13c20e9484eb64ed4c6e45768be.2037
4d ago

I’m glad they passed, but the one thing that pleases me the most is the financial disclosures of the people we elect, transparency will be important if some of them become suddenly wealthy.

Reply
10
Pflanzsamen
3d ago

Abortion is now a non issue in michigan politics and now the only issue separating the partys is gone except for reality impaired christ cults trying to force their ignorance upon us.

Reply(1)
8
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

What the Jan. 6 final investigation report says about Michigan

The January 6th Committee detailed the pressure from former President Trump and his 2020 campaign team that hoped to overturn the election in Michigan in their final investigation report. Michigan was the third most mentioned state in the almost 850-page investigation report that revealed new information about the Trump campaign’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Michigan, Minnesota Among States Democrats Move to Rewrite State Voting Laws After Midterm Wins

Democrats are moving to implement new voting laws at the state level following their midterm wins, according to The New York Times. Democratic governors and state legislators have expressed plans to push automatic voter registration, voter pre-registration for minors, an expansion of early and absentee voting and criminalization of election misinformation, according to the NYT. The party retained most of its governors in the 2024 election and maintained its hold over several key state legislatures, creating a clear path to instating many of its favored voting policies.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Whitmer signed 1,000 laws in first term as governor; here’s 8 she vetoed

In her first term as Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer signed 1,000 laws. That number indicates a high level of engagement between Whitmer and the Republicans who ran the Legislature back then. She noted the milestone Thursday on Twitter. The 1,000th law, Whitmer said, “will strengthen Michigan Reconnect and put...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Feds participating in investigation of former Michigan House Speaker

Federal agencies are participating with Michigan authorities in the investigation of former State House Speaker Lee Chatfield. This suggests that a broader law enforcement probe is underway than had been previously known. Bridge Michigan reports that former Speaker Lee Chatfield is being investigated for possible crimes linked to campaign accounts and a political nonprofit.
MICHIGAN STATE
a-z-animals.com

7 Native Plants in Michigan

© Joel Trick, USFWS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. Michigan is home to a diverse array of native plants, many of which are well-adapted to the state’s unique climate and environment. The state is home to many types of environments that span as far as the Upper Peninsula near Canada to the Lower Peninsula and the shores of the Great Lakes. Today, we’ll take a look at seven of these native plants and explore some of their key characteristics. Let’s get started!
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Expect to pay more as Michigan businesses navigate inflation, wage hikes

Over the past three years, Michigan businesses have navigated a global pandemic that brought life to a standstill, state-mandated closures and uncertainty with new COVID-19 variants. This year, while the world seemingly returned to normal, businesses grappled with rising prices, a tight labor market that led some to raise wages, and often strong demand for goods and services. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022

Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022 Just because 2022 was a year dominated by political campaigns and election coverage doesn’t mean that other issues took a back seat. That includes no shortage of environmental issues, from pushbacks against environmental racism to the ever-shifting legal saga of the […] The post Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Report: IN, MI rank low in the U.S. for overall prosperity

Indiana and Michigan ranked low among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of prosperity. A new report from the American Dream Prosperity Index put Indiana at 33rd in overall prosperity. Michigan did only slightly better, landing at 29th on the list. The data, released by the...
INDIANA STATE
MLive

MLive

57K+
Followers
59K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy