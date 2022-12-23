© Joel Trick, USFWS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. Michigan is home to a diverse array of native plants, many of which are well-adapted to the state’s unique climate and environment. The state is home to many types of environments that span as far as the Upper Peninsula near Canada to the Lower Peninsula and the shores of the Great Lakes. Today, we’ll take a look at seven of these native plants and explore some of their key characteristics. Let’s get started!

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO