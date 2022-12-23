Read full article on original website
At least 49 dead after winter storm, more snow on the way
The storm that walloped much of the country is now blamed for at least 49 deaths nationwide, with rescue and recovery efforts continuing Monday.
North Carolina man and his son make it home from Montana – finally
SOMEWHERE IN THE U.S. (WGHP) – This is a story with a happy, but of course unscripted, ending. It ends with a father and son reaching their family home in Western North Carolina – but not until the afternoon of Christmas Day, about three days after that was supposed to happen. Many of you enjoyed […]
Dec. 23: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. However, prices have started going up again and demand is high as Americans filled up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, […]
Why did NC ‘rolling blackouts’ last for hours in some cases? No additional measures currently needed, Duke Energy says
Duke Energy said the blackouts would last just between 15-30 minutes in most cases.
Gov. Cooper asking Duke Energy for full report after ‘rolling blackouts’
Strong wind and storms knocked out power to a lot of customers.
Wegmans recalls spinach mix, micro greens due to possible Salmonella
Wegmans Food Markets is recalling products with micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass because of possible Salmonella contamination.
People & Places: Best of 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s so much that makes Eastern North Carolina a great place to live. That’s the goal of this series, to shine a light on some of the phenomenal people and amazing places that make ENC unique. Whether it’s a family antique shop generations in the making to the volunteers helping to […]
How to keep up with the latest on power outages
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday. Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half. After power […]
