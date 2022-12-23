ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WNCT

Dec. 23: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. However, prices have started going up again and demand is high as Americans filled up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

People & Places: Best of 2022

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s so much that makes Eastern North Carolina a great place to live. That’s the goal of this series, to shine a light on some of the phenomenal people and amazing places that make ENC unique. Whether it’s a family antique shop generations in the making to the volunteers helping to […]
WNCT

How to keep up with the latest on power outages

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday. Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half. After power […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC

