Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
theadvocate.com
More football in Baton Rouge? Minor league team to play games at Lamar Dixon Expo Center.
Spring football is returning to the Baton Rouge area next year, this time in Ascension Parish. The Baton Rouge Redsticks minor league football team will play its first season as a member of the United Football League in April 2023. The team signed an agreement with Ascension Parish to build a temporary, open-air stadium at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, which is expected to seat about 8,400 fans.
theadvocate.com
Letters: LaToya Cantrell is too weak to lead: Let's focus on who can take New Orleans forward.
My post is not a personal attack on Mayor LaToya Cantrell. It's an attack on what her holding office has meant and how it has affected my family personally. If she’s emboldened enough to defend what deep down she knows has not been fitting to the office, she should be strong enough to say she knows that she’s erred and is willing to correct it.
theadvocate.com
Tech firm Excella, founded by New Orleans native, starts local hub with promise of 150 jobs
Excella, a 20-year old tech firm founded by New Orleans native Burton White, has started a new hub in the Crescent City with the promise of creating 150 software developer and other high-paid tech jobs over the next five years. The Arlington, Virginia-based company, which mostly specializes in software consulting...
theadvocate.com
Southern student killed in New Orleans shooting over the weekend, university confirms
A Southern University student was one of two people killed in a shooting in New Orleans over the holiday weekend, the university confirmed Wednesday. Courtney Hughes, 19, was a freshman majoring in nursing, the university said in a public statement. A 19-year-old man was also killed and four more people...
theadvocate.com
As Cantrell pushes climate goals, challenges arise with greening the city fleet
Progress is slowgoing on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s goal of weaning the city’s vehicle fleet away from fossil fuels, a core strategy laid out by the administration in its plan to run the city entirely on green energy by 2050. Every one of the city’s 1,699 vehicles still depends...
theadvocate.com
Letter: Why include carjacking among New Orleans experiences? Don't remind us
I was initially so pleased to read Doug MacCash’s list of New Orleans experiences. It was a great list until I got to the reader’s selection. Why on earth would he include getting carjacked? Last I heard that was a crime, not an “experience.”. He could have...
theadvocate.com
Slain Bay St. Louis police officer and Slidell High graduate remembered as a hero
One of the last conversations Bay St. Louis police officer Branden Estorffe had with his father was about his performance during the five-hour tryouts for the Hancock County, Mississippi, SWAT team. The team tryouts, and the months of training his son had put himself through, had been grueling. “He's out...
theadvocate.com
Severe weather possible Friday, but what will New Year's Eve look like?
A line of showers and thunderstorms that will move through southeast Louisiana on Friday is expected to pose a slight risk of flooding rainfall and a marginal risk of severe storms accompanied by damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, according to the Slidell office of the National Weather Service. A trough...
theadvocate.com
Slidell man died in cold weather trying to get home to family, Mississippi coroner says
A 57 year-old homeless man who was found dead in Pearl River County Monday morning died from extreme weather conditions on Christmas Day. The man was identified as Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. by Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage, who told the Sun Herald that Ligon succumbed to extreme temperatures and passed away Christmas night.
theadvocate.com
What's next for Harrah's transformation to a Caesars? Exterior renovations, a food hall
A two-year-old project to expand and rebrand Harrah’s New Orleans at the foot of Canal Street into a Caesars casino-hotel complex enters a new and more visible phase in early January, when renovations begin to the exterior of the building and to nearly one-fourth of the gaming hall space inside.
theadvocate.com
State pays $36 million for rights to land for Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion
The state has paid $36 million to Tallgrass, an energy infrastructure company, for the rights to purchase about 500 acres of land in Plaquemines Parish that includes the site of the proposed Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion. Tallgrass, a company that last year cancelled plans to build a $2 billion, 20-million-barrel crude...
theadvocate.com
Convicted murderer mistakenly released from jail rearrested in New Orleans, officials say
A Donaldsonville man who was mistakenly released from prison in November — despite a second-degree murder conviction in 2017 — was taken into custody in New Orleans, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Michael "Ma-Man" LeBlanc was rearrested Wednesday morning by U.S. Marshals, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Donovan...
theadvocate.com
Refunds coming to Entergy customers over long-running fights involving troubled Grand Gulf plant
Entergy customers in Louisiana will soon be getting refunds from the resolution of two long-running disputes between the utility and its regulators, who have fought to claw back funds from complex accounting practices at its Grand Gulf nuclear plant that led to customers being overcharged for years. The Federal Energy...
theadvocate.com
Design of Donaldsonville library renovations get second look, as construction costs soar
Plans for a major renovation of the Donaldsonville library are being studied for ways to cut costs — without substantial changes to the end result — after construction bids came in well over budget, an Ascension Parish Library spokesperson said. Multiple factors in the U.S., including supply chain...
theadvocate.com
After fatal Gonzales crash, woman booked on negligent homicide, State Police say
A Hammond woman faces negligent homicide charges because of a fatal Monday afternoon traffic wreck, according to Louisiana State Police. Troopers said they were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash in Gonzales on U.S. 61 south of South Purpera Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m. Jennie Alexander was driving northbound on...
theadvocate.com
Man set fire inside Walmart to create distraction while robbing the store, police say
A man booked on counts of terrorism, attempted murder and arson is accused of setting a fire inside a Walmart in Hammond as he tried to rob the store, authorities said. Terrence Michael Coe, 43, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on Tuesday on a count each of aggravated arson, attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery and terrorism, a spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal's office said.
theadvocate.com
After Bogalusa man fatally shoots alleged intruder, police say it's the town's deadliest year
Bogalusa police say a homeowner shot and killed someone who he said burst through his door Wednesday — and they say 2022 is now the town's deadliest year on record. Police say officers were called to the 100 block of Lona Rester Place shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning regarding a disturbance. Before officers arrived, the man called a second time to tell them he shot a man who had kicked his door down.
