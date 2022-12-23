ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

More football in Baton Rouge? Minor league team to play games at Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

Spring football is returning to the Baton Rouge area next year, this time in Ascension Parish. The Baton Rouge Redsticks minor league football team will play its first season as a member of the United Football League in April 2023. The team signed an agreement with Ascension Parish to build a temporary, open-air stadium at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, which is expected to seat about 8,400 fans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Severe weather possible Friday, but what will New Year's Eve look like?

A line of showers and thunderstorms that will move through southeast Louisiana on Friday is expected to pose a slight risk of flooding rainfall and a marginal risk of severe storms accompanied by damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, according to the Slidell office of the National Weather Service. A trough...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Man set fire inside Walmart to create distraction while robbing the store, police say

A man booked on counts of terrorism, attempted murder and arson is accused of setting a fire inside a Walmart in Hammond as he tried to rob the store, authorities said. Terrence Michael Coe, 43, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on Tuesday on a count each of aggravated arson, attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery and terrorism, a spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal's office said.
HAMMOND, LA
After Bogalusa man fatally shoots alleged intruder, police say it's the town's deadliest year

Bogalusa police say a homeowner shot and killed someone who he said burst through his door Wednesday — and they say 2022 is now the town's deadliest year on record. Police say officers were called to the 100 block of Lona Rester Place shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning regarding a disturbance. Before officers arrived, the man called a second time to tell them he shot a man who had kicked his door down.
BOGALUSA, LA

