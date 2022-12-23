ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, NC

Ruthie Slaughter Strickland

Ruthie Slaughter Strickland, aged 74, passed away early Sunday morning, December 25, at Rex Hospital in Raleigh. Born in Johnston County on July 17, 1948, she was the daughter of the late William Slaughter and Ruth Eason Slaughter. After attending Selma High School, Ruthie graduated in 1970 from East Carolina...
SELMA, NC
Grace Angeline McLeod

Coats— Mrs. Grace Angeline “Coats” McLeod, age 90, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be held 11:00AM, Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Erwin Chapel Church with Reverend Virgil Murphy and Reverend Danny Helms officiating. Graveside services will follow in Coats City Cemetery.
COATS, NC
Larry Brent Gregory

Angier, NC: Mr. Larry Brent Gregory, age 62, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Smithfield Manor Nursing and Rehab Center in Smithfield, NC. Graveside Funeral Services will be 2:00PM-Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Harnett Devotional Gardens, Dunn, NC. Officiating will be Rev. Rodney Wilson. Larry was born on...
ANGIER, NC
Sharon Ann Barefoot Ivey

Dunn, NC: Ms. Sharon Ann Barefoot Ivey, age 63, of Bryant Pond Road, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. Funeral Services will be held-6:00 PM Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Benson Pentecostal Holiness Church in Benson. Officiating will be Revs. Mark Fields, Jonathan Daniels, and Pastor Cha Parker. Graveside Service will be 1:00PM Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Roselawn Cemetery in Benson.
BENSON, NC
Dorothy De Laine

Dorothy Ann Morgan De Laine was born June 28, 1937 in Clayton, NC. She was the daughter of Euzelia Morgan Holder and Jordan Burt. Dot, as she was known to many, was educated in the Johnston County School system and graduated from Cooper High School class of 1955. She also had an Associate’s Degree from Hardbarger Business College. She had several jobs but the one she cherished the most was as Secretary at Clayton Elementary School. She retired in 1999.
CLAYTON, NC
1 dead, 1 injured in North Carolina shooting

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday in Durham, North Carolina, police said. Officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a call shortly before 10 a.m. EST, WNCN-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered an adult male and an adult female had been...
DURHAM, NC
Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. “My son needs to be found,” said Sonona Jefferson, Khalil’s mother. “I do not know if my son is dead or alive, I have no idea, but he deserves to be found.” Jefferson, 22, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Wanda Mae Daughtry

Wanda Mae Thompson Daughtry, 73, of Princeton, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 at UNC Johnston Health in Smithfield surrounded by her family. Wanda was born in Wake County on March 2, 1949 to the late Millard Preston Thompson, Jr. and Francis Louise Creech Thompson. Wanda is survived by...
PRINCETON, NC
Smithfield Resident Appointed To Governor’s Advisory Council On Aging

Governor Roy Cooper has announced the appointment of Sheila Whittenton of Smithfield as a member at-large on the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging. Whittenton is an Operations Coordinator for the North Carolina Democratic Party. Prior to this she worked at Edwards Brothers Inc. in Lillington for nearly 30 years.
SMITHFIELD, NC
Lenoir County restaurant inspections

The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. No certified Food Protection manager employed. Bottom floor of Frigidaire Freezer is not sealed. Woodington Middle School Cafeteria. 4939 Hwy 258 South, Kinston. Date: 11/28. Score: 99. Observations:. Paint peeling on walls and around windows, including dish machine...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Family restaurant serves community cheer on Christmas Day

Sophie's Grill & Bar in Cary was open - and busy - on Christmas Day, providing a side of holiday warmth with the meals. Sophie's Grill & Bar in Cary was open - and busy - on Christmas Day, providing a side of holiday warmth with the meals. Reporter: Leslie...
CARY, NC

