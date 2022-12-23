Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.Hot NewsWilson, NC
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
Meat printing facility coming to North CarolinaThe Modern TimesWilson, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
jocoreport.com
Ruthie Slaughter Strickland
Ruthie Slaughter Strickland, aged 74, passed away early Sunday morning, December 25, at Rex Hospital in Raleigh. Born in Johnston County on July 17, 1948, she was the daughter of the late William Slaughter and Ruth Eason Slaughter. After attending Selma High School, Ruthie graduated in 1970 from East Carolina...
jocoreport.com
Grace Angeline McLeod
Coats— Mrs. Grace Angeline “Coats” McLeod, age 90, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be held 11:00AM, Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Erwin Chapel Church with Reverend Virgil Murphy and Reverend Danny Helms officiating. Graveside services will follow in Coats City Cemetery.
jocoreport.com
Larry Brent Gregory
Angier, NC: Mr. Larry Brent Gregory, age 62, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Smithfield Manor Nursing and Rehab Center in Smithfield, NC. Graveside Funeral Services will be 2:00PM-Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Harnett Devotional Gardens, Dunn, NC. Officiating will be Rev. Rodney Wilson. Larry was born on...
jocoreport.com
Sharon Ann Barefoot Ivey
Dunn, NC: Ms. Sharon Ann Barefoot Ivey, age 63, of Bryant Pond Road, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. Funeral Services will be held-6:00 PM Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Benson Pentecostal Holiness Church in Benson. Officiating will be Revs. Mark Fields, Jonathan Daniels, and Pastor Cha Parker. Graveside Service will be 1:00PM Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Roselawn Cemetery in Benson.
Funeral plans announced for attorney shot, killed in Goldsboro
Anyone interested in making a contribution is asked to donate to the attorney's favorite charity: The Methodist Home for Children
jocoreport.com
Dorothy De Laine
Dorothy Ann Morgan De Laine was born June 28, 1937 in Clayton, NC. She was the daughter of Euzelia Morgan Holder and Jordan Burt. Dot, as she was known to many, was educated in the Johnston County School system and graduated from Cooper High School class of 1955. She also had an Associate’s Degree from Hardbarger Business College. She had several jobs but the one she cherished the most was as Secretary at Clayton Elementary School. She retired in 1999.
A Christmas past recalled in Sampson
It seems like a hundred years ago, but it was only 73 years ago and I was 18 years old at the time. I was a student at Salemburg Ac
1 dead, 1 injured in North Carolina shooting
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday in Durham, North Carolina, police said. Officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a call shortly before 10 a.m. EST, WNCN-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered an adult male and an adult female had been...
Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. “My son needs to be found,” said Sonona Jefferson, Khalil’s mother. “I do not know if my son is dead or alive, I have no idea, but he deserves to be found.” Jefferson, 22, […]
cbs17
Fayetteville veteran creates woodworking business, provides discounts
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Kurt Ballash and his late wife started Ballash Woodworks in Fayetteville after he left the United States Army. “This is a way of connecting individuals on a more creative basis,” Ballash said. Ballash Woodworks is a business that makes custom wood furniture. “When I...
She is loved. North Carolina community, officials show out in parade for terminally-ill girl
There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle.
'Happy and safe': Annual toy giveaway at Raleigh's Helping Hand Mission more important than ever
Dozens came to the Helping Hand Mission in Southeast Raleigh for their annual toy giveaway.
jocoreport.com
Wanda Mae Daughtry
Wanda Mae Thompson Daughtry, 73, of Princeton, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 at UNC Johnston Health in Smithfield surrounded by her family. Wanda was born in Wake County on March 2, 1949 to the late Millard Preston Thompson, Jr. and Francis Louise Creech Thompson. Wanda is survived by...
jocoreport.com
Smithfield Resident Appointed To Governor’s Advisory Council On Aging
Governor Roy Cooper has announced the appointment of Sheila Whittenton of Smithfield as a member at-large on the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging. Whittenton is an Operations Coordinator for the North Carolina Democratic Party. Prior to this she worked at Edwards Brothers Inc. in Lillington for nearly 30 years.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County restaurant inspections
The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. No certified Food Protection manager employed. Bottom floor of Frigidaire Freezer is not sealed. Woodington Middle School Cafeteria. 4939 Hwy 258 South, Kinston. Date: 11/28. Score: 99. Observations:. Paint peeling on walls and around windows, including dish machine...
WITN
UPDATE: Kinston police identify man in suspicious Christmas Day death
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have provided the identity of a man whose death on Christmas Day is believed to be suspicious. Officials said that Kenneth Jackson, 59, of Kinston, was found dead around 4:15 p.m. at a home at 2205 Riley Road. WITN spoke with the man’s roommate, Kenneth...
WRAL
Family restaurant serves community cheer on Christmas Day
Sophie's Grill & Bar in Cary was open - and busy - on Christmas Day, providing a side of holiday warmth with the meals. Sophie's Grill & Bar in Cary was open - and busy - on Christmas Day, providing a side of holiday warmth with the meals. Reporter: Leslie...
Mom of North Carolina 3-year-old with terminal cancer asks community to take part in car parade for daughter
A Raleigh mom, whose daughter has terminal cancer, hopes the community will come together to encourage her little girl to keep fighting. She has organized a car parade for Wednesday at 5 p.m. and she's asking people to drive by and show support.
cbs17
2 NC men break into home, stolen van found in Wayne County: sheriff
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and are facing charges after Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they stole a van and broke into a home in La Grange. Deputies responded to a call Christmas Eve about larceny at a home on Alphonso Waters Road...
cbs17
Driver killed after striking vehicle driven by off-duty deputy in Cumberland County, troopers say
WADE, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle collision that closed a portion of U.S. 13 in both directions in Cumberland County around 7 p.m. on Monday evening. The Highway Patrol said initial indications are that the “at fault” driver was heading west on U.S....
