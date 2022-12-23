Read full article on original website
Gov. Youngkin announces over $24.7 million for industrial redevelopment projects
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Tuesday that 22 Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) grants totaling over $24.7 million will be distributed to various construction projects in Virginia. The IRF program provides gap financing for development projects that align with local and regional economic development strategies, with a focus on distressed communities.
Power has been restored to roughly 75% of customers : AEP
(WSET) — Power has been restored to roughly 75% of Appalachian Power customers impacted by Friday’s damaging winds and bitterly cold temperatures. Most West Virginia customers are back in service, and the company remains focused on securing resources for Virginia, AEP said. AEP said an additional 150 workers...
Virginia gas prices drop ahead of holiday travel
(WSET) — The average cost for gas in Virginia has fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week ahead of the mass travel around the holidays, according to GasBuddy's survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. The average is $2.93 per gallon, over 40 cents cheaper per gallon lower...
