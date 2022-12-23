Read full article on original website
Three injured in Blue Hills Drive NE structure fire: Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire and EMS are currently on the scene of a structure fire. Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 1900 block of Blue Hills Drive NE. According to firefighters, they were dispatched around 8 p.m. for reports of a structure fire at a commercial facility.
Bee Line Transport in Lynchburg offering free rides and towing for NYE
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A local towing company is asking you to "BEE" safe and don't drink and drive. Bee Line Transport Inc. in Lynchburg will be offering free "tows" from 11:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve night until 2:00 a.m. in the morning on New Year's Day. "New...
Bedford deals with water emergencies due to cold snap
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford is dealing with its fair share of water emergencies after the cold snap we've experienced. According to the Bedford Regional Water Authority, their after-hours emergency line normally gets on average 1-3 calls a day, but since Friday, the line has received 96 calls for water emergencies.
'Be aware:' Pulaski police warn on recent trailer thefts in the New River Valley
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski Police Department is warning the public about recent trailer thefts in the New River Valley. The Pulaski Police Department is seeking the public's help regarding a grand larceny of a trailer from a doctor's office on Bob White Blvd. Police said on December...
Construction Timeline for the Downtown Hill City
There's been a bit of construction chaos in downtown Lynchburg and it begs the question, what exactly are they doing and when will it be done. Emily gets the latest from Lynchburg Water Resources.
Cold snap causes waterline breaks in Lynchburg, burst pipe at women's healthcare center
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Our community is seeing the impacts of this cold snap. Water crews have been working to fix almost a dozen waterline breaks in Lynchburg. In addition, Women's Health Services of Central Virginia closed Tuesday due to a burst pipe. Employees there showed up to work...
Montgomery Co. Fire & EMS Department says there was a structure fire on Izaak Walton Lane
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a structure fire in the 1100 block of Izaak Walton Lane Tuesday morning. Just before 9:00 a.m., officials said that Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, and Christiansburg Rescue were dispatched to this structure fire. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies...
32-year-old man dead, young girls injured after car crashes into mailbox in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Christmas evening, Corey Alkire was driving in Campbell County when he died after a crash, leaving three daughters behind. Virginia State Police said he was trying to turn left from Cabin Field Road onto Stage Road when his car ran off the road.
Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
Noodles and Company coming to Lynchburg, looking to hire 25 people
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new and delicious eatery just announced it will be coming to the Hill City in 2023. A spokesperson from Noodles and Company confirmed on Thursday that they will be opening a new location in Lynchburg. SEE ALSO: Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand...
Lynchburg Public Works crews respond to downed trees, as work to treat roads continues
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Public Works crews in the Hill City are working hard to keep the roads safe and clear. City officials said crews have been applying salt to primary and secondary roadways, bridges and overpasses prior to freezing conditions developing, to help with drying all pavement surfaces.
Man shot on Kirk Avenue SE in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — There was a shooting in Roanoke on Tuesday. On Tuesday at approximately 1:14 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Kirk Ave SE. Responding officers located an adult...
Illuminights activities canceled due to wind threat, dropping temperatures
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Christmas staple for many Roanoke residents is closing up on Friday due to severe weather in the area. Officials said out of an abundance of caution, all Illuminights activities have been canceled for Friday evening due to high winds and dangerously cold wind-chill temperatures.
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Rustburg Christmas Light Show
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's what's become a tradition for so many in our area. The yearly, or sometimes several, trips to the parking lot of Rustburg Elementary School with the dial tuned to 101.9 FM to see the hour-and-a-half Rustburg Christmas Light Show. Some call it "Steve's Spectacle."
Lynchburg Parks and Recreation completes 2022-2032 Master Plan
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Parks and Recreation has big plans for the Hill City. The department’s 2022-2032 master plan is completed. Chris Higgins, the Park Service Manager, said there was a lot of community engagement throughout the process of creating this plan. It includes things like plans...
Amthor announces expansion in Gretna
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — Amthor International announced Wednesday that they’ll be building a new facility in the Gretna Industrial Park. The project will cost about $30 million and bring roughly 75 to 90 new jobs to the area. The branch currently has less than 90 employees. The building...
Lynchburg businesses prepare for Virginia minimum wage increase
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Minimum wage workers in Virginia are getting a boost in their paychecks. Due to Virginia law, the minimum wage will increase from $11 an hour to $12 an hour on January 1, 2023. It's causing businesses to take a look at how they're going to...
Founders Day celebrations in Martinsville to honor lumber achievements
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will celebrate the lumber heritage at Founders Day celebrations in January. The event will take place Sunday, January 15 at 3 p.m., at the Historic Henry County Courthouse. Speakers include Jay Dickens, Chief Executive Officer, and Barry Fulcher, Vice President...
LPD searching for man who robbed Roses Express
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An armed robbery at the Roses Express on Memorial Avenue ended with the robber taking off with stolen cash from the store, police said. The Lynchburg Police Department said a call came in at 7:26 p.m. for an armed robbery. The caller told police that...
Roanoke business brings art to the community with building mural
In an effort to set itself apart and give back through the arts, ETS Recruit, a physician recruiting firm based in Roanoke, commissioned a mural to be painted on its building. The mural aims at depicting the richness of some of the Valley's outdoor highlights. According to President Mark Kennedy,...
