Roanoke County, VA

Three injured in Blue Hills Drive NE structure fire: Firefighters

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire and EMS are currently on the scene of a structure fire. Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 1900 block of Blue Hills Drive NE. According to firefighters, they were dispatched around 8 p.m. for reports of a structure fire at a commercial facility.
ROANOKE, VA
Bedford deals with water emergencies due to cold snap

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford is dealing with its fair share of water emergencies after the cold snap we've experienced. According to the Bedford Regional Water Authority, their after-hours emergency line normally gets on average 1-3 calls a day, but since Friday, the line has received 96 calls for water emergencies.
BEDFORD, VA
Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
MONETA, VA
Noodles and Company coming to Lynchburg, looking to hire 25 people

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new and delicious eatery just announced it will be coming to the Hill City in 2023. A spokesperson from Noodles and Company confirmed on Thursday that they will be opening a new location in Lynchburg. SEE ALSO: Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Man shot on Kirk Avenue SE in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — There was a shooting in Roanoke on Tuesday. On Tuesday at approximately 1:14 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Kirk Ave SE. Responding officers located an adult...
ROANOKE, VA
Illuminights activities canceled due to wind threat, dropping temperatures

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Christmas staple for many Roanoke residents is closing up on Friday due to severe weather in the area. Officials said out of an abundance of caution, all Illuminights activities have been canceled for Friday evening due to high winds and dangerously cold wind-chill temperatures.
ROANOKE, VA
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Rustburg Christmas Light Show

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's what's become a tradition for so many in our area. The yearly, or sometimes several, trips to the parking lot of Rustburg Elementary School with the dial tuned to 101.9 FM to see the hour-and-a-half Rustburg Christmas Light Show. Some call it "Steve's Spectacle."
RUSTBURG, VA
Lynchburg Parks and Recreation completes 2022-2032 Master Plan

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Parks and Recreation has big plans for the Hill City. The department’s 2022-2032 master plan is completed. Chris Higgins, the Park Service Manager, said there was a lot of community engagement throughout the process of creating this plan. It includes things like plans...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Amthor announces expansion in Gretna

GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — Amthor International announced Wednesday that they’ll be building a new facility in the Gretna Industrial Park. The project will cost about $30 million and bring roughly 75 to 90 new jobs to the area. The branch currently has less than 90 employees. The building...
GRETNA, VA
Founders Day celebrations in Martinsville to honor lumber achievements

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will celebrate the lumber heritage at Founders Day celebrations in January. The event will take place Sunday, January 15 at 3 p.m., at the Historic Henry County Courthouse. Speakers include Jay Dickens, Chief Executive Officer, and Barry Fulcher, Vice President...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
LPD searching for man who robbed Roses Express

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An armed robbery at the Roses Express on Memorial Avenue ended with the robber taking off with stolen cash from the store, police said. The Lynchburg Police Department said a call came in at 7:26 p.m. for an armed robbery. The caller told police that...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Roanoke business brings art to the community with building mural

In an effort to set itself apart and give back through the arts, ETS Recruit, a physician recruiting firm based in Roanoke, commissioned a mural to be painted on its building. The mural aims at depicting the richness of some of the Valley's outdoor highlights. According to President Mark Kennedy,...
ROANOKE, VA

