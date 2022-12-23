OBITUARY: JoAnne Rowlette Mayberry

JoAnne Rowlette Mayberry passed from this life on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her home.

She was born in Murfreesboro, TN on October 19, 1937 to Joseph and Annie (Brinkley) Rowlette.

She is proceeded in death by her sisters Carole Benton, Linda Wilson, and Laura Estep, her son, David Odell Mayberry and loving husband of 59 years, Odell Mayberry.

She is survived by her daughters, Rita (Carl) Powers and Donna (Billy) Scharcklet, was a loving “Ma” to 6 grandchildren, Andrew (Kathy) Powers, Daniel Powers, Carrie Powers, Gary Lee (Jia) Scharcklet, Austin (LeeAnn) Mayberry, Addie Scharcklet and 7 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

She was a Christian with strong faith and was a proud member of Main Street Church of Christ. She taught Wednesday night children’s Bible class for many years as well as a teacher at the Main Street Moms Day out program. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Memorial visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Monday, December 26, 2022 and 10-11 am on Tuesday before the Celebration of Life service on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 11 am at the Austin & Bell Funeral Home Chapel in Springfield.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Main Street Church of Christ building fund in honor of Ms. Mayberry.

Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of these arrangements.

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME-509 WALNUT STREET, SPRINGFIELD, TN (615) 384-1000 https://www.austinandbell.com

For more obituaries visit https://robertsoncountysource.com/obituaries/