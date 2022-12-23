ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder Gameday: Finishing the Week Against a Western Conference Contender

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HFy8i_0jsW7xsL00

Oklahoma City will host the New Orleans Pelicans at Paycom Center to round out this week’s slate.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are riding a three-game win streak into tonight as they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Paycom Center. This will be the sixth of a seven-game of a homestand before hitting the road for the first time in two weeks.

The Pelicans have been really good this year, even holding the top spot in the Western Conference recently. With that in mind, they’ve lost the majority of their past five games and have slipped some, but are still near the top.

New Orleans will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back following a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDInB_0jsW7xsL00

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 2-point favorites against the Pelicans, and the total over/under is 232 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Pelicans star Zion Williamson entered health and safety protocols this week, meaning there’s a good chance he won’t be able to play tonight in Oklahoma City. This would be a huge blow for New Orleans, as he’s the perfect type of player to exploit the Thunder’s lack of interior size.

Regardless, the Pelicans have a ton of talent and will be the better team on paper in this contest. They also have second year wing Herb Jones, who has done arguably the best job at slowing down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season.

If New Orleans is able to limit Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder offense will likely struggle.

On the flip side, Oklahoma City’s defense has been solid this year, and has been top ten in the NBA over the past month. As such, this could end up being a low scoring affair.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (14-18) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (19-12)

WHEN:

Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following tonight’s contest, the Thunder won’t play again until after the Christmas holiday when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Pelicans will head home to host the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Embiid, Philadelphia set for matchup against Washington

Philadelphia 76ers (20-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (13-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Washington Wizards. Embiid is first in the league averaging 33.1 points per game. The Wizards are 7-13 in conference play. Washington gives up...
WASHINGTON, DC
hotnewhiphop.com

James Harden Responds To Rumors Of Returning To The Rockets

James Harden fired back at reporters who asked him about his interest in the Rockets on Sunday. James Harden was upset with reporters on Sunday when asked whether it’s true that he’s interested in returning to the Houston Rockets. Harden remarked that he won’t address the rumors on Christmas.
HOUSTON, TX
Inside The Thunder

Thunder in Contention for Lottery and Play-In

The NBA is in a tight race from top to bottom and OKC is in the thick of it. The Thunder are in contention for both the good and the bad in terms of the league. OKC is on the brink of competing for a spot in the Western Conference play-in game at 14-19. But with that record also comes with OKC being in contention for a high priority lottery selection come the 2023 draft.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

Phoenix takes on Memphis on 3-game losing streak

Phoenix Suns (19-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (20-12, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix heads into the matchup against Memphis as losers of three straight games. The Grizzlies are 9-9 against conference opponents. Memphis is second in the NBA with 13.0 offensive rebounds per...
MEMPHIS, TN
chatsports.com

NBA GAMETHREAD: Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) @ Miami HEAT (16-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (16-17) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) at the FTX Arena on Monday night. Bam Adebayo will sit out tonight with a non-COVID illness alongside Jimmy Butler who is out with a right ankle sprain, while Karl-Anthony Towns will be out for the Timberwolves with a right calf strain.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Report: James Harden considering return to former team

James Harden successfully pressured the Houston Rockets into trade him less than two years ago, but the 10-time All-Star might be interested in a reunion. Harden and those close to him have been openly considering a return to Houston after the season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Harden signed a...
HOUSTON, TX
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
836
Followers
1K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy