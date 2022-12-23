Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
WTHR
IU basketball player to use NIL deals to pay off sister's college debt as Christmas gift
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University basketball player Anthony Leal is using the recently allowed name, image and likeness deals (NIL) to pay off his older sister's student loan debt as a Christmas gift. Leal shared the video Sunday afternoon with the caption, "Some folks have negative opinions about NIL....
Current Publishing
Something Splendid opens in Westfield
Something Splendid started with three Carmel residents who had a passion for gift giving. The business was started online in 2019 by sisters Erynn and Elyse Petruzzi and their longtime friend, Allison Pirtle. The Petruzzi sisters are Carmel High School graduates, while Pirtle is a Hamilton Southeastern graduate. With the...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: More snow Monday ahead of warming trend
INDIANAPOLIS — A quick clipper system will track through central Indiana today, but the snow will have to battle dry air close to the surface in order for accumulations to become widespread. While downtown Indianapolis has been snow-free, a steady snow is now covering paved surfaces along the Interstate...
Southwest cancels most of its flights Tuesday, Wednesday at Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS — Flight cancellations, specifically with Southwest Airlines, continue to cause frustrations for travelers at airports across the country, including at Indianapolis International Airport, where Southwest Airlines had canceled a majority of its flights for Tuesday. As of 8 a.m. ET Tuesday, 39 flights had been canceled at IND,...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
IMPD: 2 injured in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were injured, one seriously, in two overnight shootings. Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 9500 block of East 39th Street, between North Post and North Mitthoefer roads, for a report of a person shot. Police found a victim...
Fire causes extensive damage to house on Indianapolis' south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that caused extensive damage to a house on Indianapolis' south side Tuesday morning. Fire crews responded to the 1800 block of Bacon Street, near East Troy Avenue and Interstate 65, shortly after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire.
Southwest Indy family waits for maintenance to repair apartment's furnace
INDIANAPOLIS — We're experiencing the kind of weather where you can't be without heat for too long. Unfortunately, that's just what one southwest side family is enduring. Their apartment furnace hasn't worked for two days. The Christmas presents are under the tree, but all Kangi Adade and his family...
WTHR
Tire tracks on frozen Indianapolis canal
Tire tracks could be seen on the frozen canal the morning after a woman drove her car. She was later arrested.
IMPD: 1 killed, 3 injured in far east side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after one person was killed and three were injured in a crash on Indianapolis' far east side Monday evening. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of East Washington Street, east of South Franklin Road. IMPD said preliminary information indicated a...
Woman seriously injured in Anderson shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities in Anderson are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left a woman injured. Police were called to a local hospital emergency room Saturday afternoon where the victim had arrived with a gunshot wound. A department spokesperson said the woman was in serious but stable condition.
81-year-old man dies in Indiana house fire started by heating devices
FOREST, Ind. — A man was found dead on Christmas Eve following a house fire that investigators believe was started by heating devices used to warm the home as extremely cold weather freezes central Indiana. Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said at around 2:45 p.m. a person went to...
Central Indiana fire crews battle brutal cold amid ongoing space heater fires
FISHERS, Ind. — As brutally cold temperatures stick around for yet another night, fire departments across central Indiana are battling both the fire and the cold. That includes the Fishers Fire Department, according to Capt. John Mehling. "They have done an amazing job getting out in this cold," said...
39-year-old man arrested in 2021 downtown Indianapolis homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 39-year-old man for his alleged role in a homicide that happened in downtown Indianapolis in September 2021. Shortly after 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 21, police responded to a report of a person down near North Pennsylvania and East Ohio streets. Police arrived and found...
WLKY.com
Neighbors describe shock after apparent murder-suicide leaves estranged Indiana couple dead
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The joy spelled out in Christmas decorations in front of a Sumpter Court home in Columbus is far from the tragedy that occurred inside. Neighbors like George Jones are still trying to wrap their heads around it. "Oh yeah, just a total shock," Jones said. Jones...
WTHR
Family identifies 19-year-old killed in Mall of America shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — For 22-year-old Ja'Nayea Hudson, life will never be the same. "I just try to act like he's still here," said Hudson, speaking about her brother, 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. "He came in my room yesterday to say hi to me and my son...
Bodycam video shows IMPD officers shoot, arrest armed murder suspect
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have released bodycam footage of the Sept. 16 shooting of 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell, the Indianapolis man who was shot by police and arrested hours after he allegedly killed the mother of his child outside a day care. Mitchell is charged with the murder of 32-year-old Krystal...
Children's Museum one of many businesses, homes affected by frozen pipes
INDIANAPOLIS — Monday was supposed to be a warm welcome to crowds after a holiday break. Instead, flooding in a section of the Children's Museum of Indianapolis has forced the facility to remain closed another day. "It was like a waterfall happening within our welcome center," said Audra Blasdel,...
WTHR
Tire tracks visible on frozen Indianapolis canal, woman accused of driving on canal arrested
IMPD arrested Larayne Gleason for operating a vehicle while intoxicated Sunday night. She's accused of driving her car on the icy canal.
Greenwood community steps up for 2 families who lost everything hours before Christmas Eve
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Whenever fire destroys a home in Johnson County, a group of volunteers responds right away to make sure victims get needed essentials to make it through the first 72 hours. They're called the "Fire Angels." And those angels — with help from the Greenwood community —...
