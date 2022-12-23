ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Current Publishing

Something Splendid opens in Westfield

Something Splendid started with three Carmel residents who had a passion for gift giving. The business was started online in 2019 by sisters Erynn and Elyse Petruzzi and their longtime friend, Allison Pirtle. The Petruzzi sisters are Carmel High School graduates, while Pirtle is a Hamilton Southeastern graduate. With the...
WESTFIELD, IN
Joe Mertens

This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 2 injured in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were injured, one seriously, in two overnight shootings. Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 9500 block of East 39th Street, between North Post and North Mitthoefer roads, for a report of a person shot. Police found a victim...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 killed, 3 injured in far east side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after one person was killed and three were injured in a crash on Indianapolis' far east side Monday evening. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of East Washington Street, east of South Franklin Road. IMPD said preliminary information indicated a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman seriously injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities in Anderson are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left a woman injured. Police were called to a local hospital emergency room Saturday afternoon where the victim had arrived with a gunshot wound. A department spokesperson said the woman was in serious but stable condition.
ANDERSON, IN

