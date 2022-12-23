ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s trending today: December 27, 2022

A look at some of the top headlines trending online today including the aftermath of the winter storm, post-holiday travel headaches and much more. Thousands of Canceled Flights Upend Travel Plans Across U.S. (NY Times) Southwest Airlines criticized by passengers, Transportation Department as flights delayed nationwide (Fox) After deadly Buffalo...
Ohio students closer to getting religious accomodations

(The Center Square) – Ohio colleges and universities could soon be required to develop a policy that would provide religious accommodations for students following the General Assembly's passage of bipartisan legislation. The Testing Your Faith Act, which now heads to Gov. Mike DeWine, also prohibits institutions of higher learning...
Gov. Mike DeWine to appoint Joseph Deters to Ohio Supreme Court

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is appointing Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters, who has never […] The post Gov. Mike DeWine to appoint Joseph Deters to Ohio Supreme Court appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
