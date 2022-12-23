Read full article on original website
Opinion: Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor courageous, principled despite ire from 'friends'
Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor is leaving the Ohio Supreme Court. Stu Harris says "courage" best describes her. Stu Harris is an Ohio attorney and an adjunct professor at Franklin University. As time winds down on the first woman to serve as the chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court,...
Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor departs with warnings about the fate of our democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the wake of this year’s court battle over gerrymandered maps, outgoing Ohio Supreme Court Justice Maureen O’Connor says she is concerned about Ohio politicians’ ignorance and lack of respect for foundational government principles,. We’re talking about O’Connor’s warning on Today in Ohio....
What’s trending today: December 27, 2022
A look at some of the top headlines trending online today including the aftermath of the winter storm, post-holiday travel headaches and much more. Thousands of Canceled Flights Upend Travel Plans Across U.S. (NY Times) Southwest Airlines criticized by passengers, Transportation Department as flights delayed nationwide (Fox) After deadly Buffalo...
Ohio native Ulysses S. Grant granted posthumous promotion
Ohio native, President and Civil War general, Ulysses S. Grant, gains a new rank thanks to 2023 spending bill.
Ohio groups oppose U.S. Supreme Court taking up state redistricting
The U.S. Supreme Court hasn’t decided whether it'll take up Ohio’s redistricting case, but voting rights advocates have submitted statements against the lawsuit.
Ohio students closer to getting religious accomodations
(The Center Square) – Ohio colleges and universities could soon be required to develop a policy that would provide religious accommodations for students following the General Assembly's passage of bipartisan legislation. The Testing Your Faith Act, which now heads to Gov. Mike DeWine, also prohibits institutions of higher learning...
Gov. Mike DeWine to appoint Joseph Deters to Ohio Supreme Court
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is appointing Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters, who has never […] The post Gov. Mike DeWine to appoint Joseph Deters to Ohio Supreme Court appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
