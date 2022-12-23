Looking a lot like Christmas in Wichita Falls

Dancer, Prancer, Rudolph and all the rest will have absolutely no trouble finding these homes in Wichita Falls.

They are glowing with displays of Christmas lights that warm the heart and say, 'tis the season.

And yet, how does Santa Claus deliver all those presents when he is actually hanging out in front of various houses around here?

It must be the magic of Christmas.

Here is a tiny sample of the displays brightening the Christmas nights in Wichita Falls where cascades of shimmering bulbs, a jolly Santa, sweet Tweety Bird and grumpy Grinch are to be found.

Looking for a few sparkly destinations to light up your nights? The Brown Family Christmas Lights in the 6600 block of Southwest Parkway are a wonder to behold.

The Browns announced on their Facebook page that their display will be a contender in season 11 of the TV show, "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

Don't forget to check out the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights in the 3400 block of Taft Boulevard through Monday.

It's a Wichita Falls classic that delights both young and old, and you can enjoy it from your car if you don't want to brave the chilly weather.

If you're willing to drive a few miles outside of town, you can take in the Stevens' Christmas Light Palooza in Lakeside City at 30 Billie Joyce.

