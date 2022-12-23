ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Who are the Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans officials, referee?

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6m9j_0jsW7dT300

Shawn Smith will be the referee for the Tennessee Titans' game against the Houston Texans on Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

Smith, in his fifth season as an NFL referee and eighth overall as an official, has been the lead official in four Titans games. Tennessee is 3-1. That includes last year's Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins, where Smith was heard saying "Hey, hey, hey!" before announcing a penalty. It also includes this season's Week 2 loss at Buffalo.

Here is the full list of officials for Saturday's game.

Titans vs. Houston Texans game officials

  • Referee: Shawn Smith
  • Umpire: Bryan Neale
  • Down Judge: Mark Hittner
  • Line Judge: Mike Dolce
  • Field Judge: Dyrol Prioleau
  • Side Judge: Clay Reynard
  • Back Judge: Dino Paganelli

More Tennessee Titans news

DOMINANT DERRICK HENRY:Titans RB Derrick Henry's historic dominance vs. Houston Texans is ridiculous in context

ON THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL:Jacksonville Jaguars win at NY Jets, close to within one-half game of Titans in AFC South

TO IR:Tennessee Titans put C Ben Jones, CB Terrance Mitchell on injured reserve

TANNEHILL OUT:Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill out for Houston Texans game; Malik Willis will start

NEW BACKUP:New Tennessee Titans QB Joshua Dobbs talks return to Volunteer State, new role with team

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Tennessean

Mike Vrabel sends 5-word challenge to Tennessee Titans with playoffs on line

After five straight losses, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has a five-word challenge for his team:. The Titans (7-8) are limping to the finish line of another injury-riddled season. Their Week 18 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will determine who wins the AFC South and gets into the playoffs. But first, the Titans have a Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) on Thursday (7:15 p.m., NewsChannel 5, Amazon Prime Video). In order to avoid letting the losing streak spiral to six games, Vrabel wants his players to focus on attitude and mentality instead of trying to fix physical shortcomings that can't or won't be addressed this late in the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Here's how we graded an ice-cold performance by Tennessee Titans in loss to Houston Texans

The Tennessee Titans survived the coldest home game in franchise history, but so did their losing streak. The Titans lost to the Houston Texans 19-14 at a frigid Nissan Stadium on Saturday for their fifth straight loss. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis gave the Titans (7-8) a touchdown with a 14-yard rush in the third quarter, but the offense stalled after that point, and the defense allowed two fourth-quarter scoring drives to snap the Texans' nine-game losing streak...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans' Christmas Eve game vs. Texans is coldest home game in team history

The Tennessee Titans' game against the Houston Texans on Saturday at Nissan Stadium is the coldest home game in team history. At kickoff, delayed by an hour to 1 p.m., the temperature at Nissan Stadium was 20 degrees with a wind chill of 6 degrees. That overtakes the old record, when it was 23 degrees on Dec. 31, 2017 when the Titans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars to clinch a playoff berth.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans injury report: Derrick Henry among 11 listed before Cowboys game

The Tennessee Titans injury issues aren't getting any better ahead of Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Titans (7-8) have lost five straight heading into their second-to-last game of the season, a matchup against the Cowboys (11-4) at Nissan Stadium on Thursday (7:15 p.m., NewsChannel 5, Amazon Prime Video). The Titans held their first practice of the short week Monday, a walk-through indoors as snow covered the Titans' practice field. And it was a light walk-through at that, with 11 players unavailable to practice.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Should Tennessee Titans rest starters vs Dallas Cowboys or look for way to win? It matters.

The Tennessee Titans' next game matters as much as coach Mike Vrabel wants it to. After losing 19-14 to the Houston Texans on Saturday, the playoff hopes of the Titans (7-8) rest in an interesting position. The Titans are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars atop the AFC South with a head-to-head matchup coming in Week 18. The Jaguars play the Texans next week and the Titans host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, but those games don't affect the Titans' playoff hopes. No matter what happens in Week 17, a Titans win in Week 18 means a playoff berth and a Titans loss means the end of the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy