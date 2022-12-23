Who are the Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans officials, referee?
Shawn Smith will be the referee for the Tennessee Titans' game against the Houston Texans on Saturday at Nissan Stadium.
Smith, in his fifth season as an NFL referee and eighth overall as an official, has been the lead official in four Titans games. Tennessee is 3-1. That includes last year's Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins, where Smith was heard saying "Hey, hey, hey!" before announcing a penalty. It also includes this season's Week 2 loss at Buffalo.
Here is the full list of officials for Saturday's game.
Titans vs. Houston Texans game officials
- Referee: Shawn Smith
- Umpire: Bryan Neale
- Down Judge: Mark Hittner
- Line Judge: Mike Dolce
- Field Judge: Dyrol Prioleau
- Side Judge: Clay Reynard
- Back Judge: Dino Paganelli
