50 Questions I Cannot Believe People Actually Sat Down, Opened Their Computer, And Typed

By Hannah Marder
 6 days ago

Ah, the internet. It's a wonderful invention that allows us to have all the answers in the universe at our fingertips. But just because you can ask any question you want online...doesn't mean you should.

Here are some of the dumbest questions ever posted online:

1.

Yahoo Answers might be gone, but we still have Quora from facepalm

2.

Yes, this is what the world has come to. from yahooanswers

3.

I mean it's not like March of the Penguins wasn't real from yahooanswers

4.

It's Quora and not Yahoo Answers but this is still funny from yahooanswers

5.

I miss Yahoo answers from yahooanswers

6.

Good Question from yahooanswers

7.

The plot holes in Batman from yahooanswers

8.

Rootin tootin n’ spiders shootin’ from yahooanswers

9.

Dying in Canada from yahooanswers

10.

15 idiots decided to park on a frozen lake during 45 degree weather r/NoStupidQuestions may have to change their name from TerminallyStupid

11.

That is possible from yahooanswers

12.

Whats donkeys name? from yahooanswers

13.

Lol from InsanePeopleQuora

14.

Thought provoking question, interesting defence from yahooanswers

15.

My brain just hemorrhaged. Ohhhh, honey--where to start with this. from InsanePeopleQuora

16.

Elvis is my Dad... from yahooanswers

17.

Are eggs real? from yahooanswers

18.

I wonder... from yahooanswers

19.

Still my favorite question on Yahoo Answers from funny

20.

Disgustang from yahooanswers

21.

Guess I’ll die from yahooanswers

22.

An interesting title from yahooanswers

23.

This dude is asking the real questions from yahooanswers

24.

I need answers from yahooanswers

25.

i don't even know what to title this from yahooanswers

26.

EGg from yahooanswers

27.

I hope his cat isn’t 10 years old. from yahooanswers

28.

"Cannibal" She a cat too? from yahooanswers

29.

forbidden keepsake from InsanePeopleQuora

30.

Amazing from yahooanswers

31.

Quora, there are no stupid questions here! from facepalm

32.

Ordinary Sausage found in the wild from yahooanswers

33.

Woman tries to be a vampire from yahooanswers

34.

Get your own feet suitable for stabbing from yahooanswers

35.

Yahoo! Answers is all around you if you just pay attention. from MBMBAM

36.

Is it ? from InsanePeopleQuora

37.

How to Hold a Pigeon from InsanePeopleQuora

38.

This person seems to be genuinely asking, somehow. from InsanePeopleQuora

39.

Daughter likes baby brother -- Is she pregnant? from InsanePeopleQuora

40.

... Jesus shaped pancakes .... am I going to hell? from InsanePeopleQuora

41.

Lots of weird Judaism-related questions on Quora from InsanePeopleQuora

42.

Came across this on Quora. My brain hurts from KitchenConfidential

43.

Quora is slowly turning into Facebook from facepalm

44.

Apparently eating a fruit is gay now from facepalm

45.

quora never ceases to amaze me. from facepalm

46.

Sometimes it physically hurts to browse Quora from facepalm

47.

Yahoo Answers never cease to amaze me... from funny

48.

I ♥ yahoo answers from funny

49.

Yahoo answers intelligence level: Genius from funny

50.

Oh, Yahoo!Answers...It never fails to make me feel better about myself. from funny

