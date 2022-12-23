50 Questions I Cannot Believe People Actually Sat Down, Opened Their Computer, And Typed
Ah, the internet. It's a wonderful invention that allows us to have all the answers in the universe at our fingertips. But just because you can ask any question you want online...doesn't mean you should.NBC
Here are some of the dumbest questions ever posted online:
1.
Yahoo Answers might be gone, but we still have Quora from facepalm
2.
Yes, this is what the world has come to. from yahooanswers
3.
I mean it's not like March of the Penguins wasn't real from yahooanswers
4.
It's Quora and not Yahoo Answers but this is still funny from yahooanswers
5.
I miss Yahoo answers from yahooanswers
6.
Good Question from yahooanswers
7.
The plot holes in Batman from yahooanswers
8.
Rootin tootin n’ spiders shootin’ from yahooanswers
9.
Dying in Canada from yahooanswers
10.
15 idiots decided to park on a frozen lake during 45 degree weather r/NoStupidQuestions may have to change their name from TerminallyStupid
11.
That is possible from yahooanswers
12.
Whats donkeys name? from yahooanswers
13.
Lol from InsanePeopleQuora
14.
Thought provoking question, interesting defence from yahooanswers
15.
My brain just hemorrhaged. Ohhhh, honey--where to start with this. from InsanePeopleQuora
16.
Elvis is my Dad... from yahooanswers
17.
Are eggs real? from yahooanswers
18.
I wonder... from yahooanswers
19.
Still my favorite question on Yahoo Answers from funny
20.
Disgustang from yahooanswers
21.
Guess I’ll die from yahooanswers
22.
An interesting title from yahooanswers
23.
This dude is asking the real questions from yahooanswers
24.
I need answers from yahooanswers
25.
i don't even know what to title this from yahooanswers
26.
EGg from yahooanswers
27.
I hope his cat isn’t 10 years old. from yahooanswers
28.
"Cannibal" She a cat too? from yahooanswers
29.
forbidden keepsake from InsanePeopleQuora
30.
Amazing from yahooanswers
31.
Quora, there are no stupid questions here! from facepalm
32.
Ordinary Sausage found in the wild from yahooanswers
33.
Woman tries to be a vampire from yahooanswers
34.
Get your own feet suitable for stabbing from yahooanswers
35.
Yahoo! Answers is all around you if you just pay attention. from MBMBAM
36.
Is it ? from InsanePeopleQuora
37.
How to Hold a Pigeon from InsanePeopleQuora
38.
This person seems to be genuinely asking, somehow. from InsanePeopleQuora
39.
Daughter likes baby brother -- Is she pregnant? from InsanePeopleQuora
40.
... Jesus shaped pancakes .... am I going to hell? from InsanePeopleQuora
41.
Lots of weird Judaism-related questions on Quora from InsanePeopleQuora
42.
Came across this on Quora. My brain hurts from KitchenConfidential
43.
Quora is slowly turning into Facebook from facepalm
44.
Apparently eating a fruit is gay now from facepalm
45.
quora never ceases to amaze me. from facepalm
46.
Sometimes it physically hurts to browse Quora from facepalm
47.
Yahoo Answers never cease to amaze me... from funny
48.
I ♥ yahoo answers from funny
49.
Yahoo answers intelligence level: Genius from funny
50.
Oh, Yahoo!Answers...It never fails to make me feel better about myself. from funny
