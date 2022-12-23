ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

16 Animals Who Chose Chaos This Holiday Season

By Audrey Engvalson
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mpVIk_0jsW7bhb00

1. This goat who you can tell gets jealous when the attention's not on them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0GYN_0jsW7bhb00
u/Aelegans / Via reddit.com

2. This dog who has absolutely no idea where all the Christmas cookies went.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23gFQt_0jsW7bhb00
u/11_throwaways_later_ / Via reddit.com

3. This cat who got into more than they could handle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gu97b_0jsW7bhb00
u/therealIndigocat / Via reddit.com

4. This cat who has invented the term "anti-helpful."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vvfwi_0jsW7bhb00
u/Frank_chevelle / Via reddit.com

5. This dog who does not take kindly to baked goods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w392Q_0jsW7bhb00
u/WhoaItsJose / Via reddit.com

6. This cat who proved they couldn't be trusted around a tree's lower half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YCGGC_0jsW7bhb00
u/PugLover5533 / Via reddit.com

7. This cat who relied on "it's the thought that counts."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Mdyo_0jsW7bhb00
u/GhostsintheAqueducts / Via reddit.com

8. These cats who couldn't hold it together for just one picture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V3OAY_0jsW7bhb00
u/ashostakovich / Via reddit.com

9. This dog, who was definitely like, "Oh, I'll give you a present!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjHBg_0jsW7bhb00
u/KenOuf / Via reddit.com

10. This cat who knows exactly what it did and showed no remorse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHtIa_0jsW7bhb00
u/cobalt_lightning / Via reddit.com

11. These squirrels who are about to have all of their hard work storing nuts undone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0owGjM_0jsW7bhb00
u/imalyshe / Via reddit.com

12. This dog who miscalculated their trajectory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MP2qv_0jsW7bhb00
u/WolverDean / Via reddit.com

13. This dog who just couldn't wait.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zAUR_0jsW7bhb00
u/shortlilcourt / Via reddit.com

14. This cat who decided when it comes to holiday decorating, it's best to really ~get into it~.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BS6nc_0jsW7bhb00
u/anaspiringengineer / Via reddit.com

15. This tortoise who decided to become the Heat Miser.

Cold-blooded tortoise starts Christmas fire at family’s home https://t.co/YGVtWttgvX

@washingtonpost 06:56 PM - 27 Dec 2019

16. Finally, this cat who won't stop until the entire tree has been thoroughly hum-bugged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fasNN_0jsW7bhb00
u/captaincrunch72 / Via reddit.com

H/T r/AnimalsBeingJerks

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Guys, I Swear This $20 Gift For Her Will Earn You Major Brownie Points This Holiday Season

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’m the Site Director here at SPY, a product review website, and I take a lot of pride in helping connect our readers with the best possible gift ideas. Every year, our guide to the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of the Year helps thousands of people pick out something extra special, and it’s a task I take very seriously. One side effect of being a professional shopping editor? People are constantly asking me what they should buy their significant others, parents and...
Salon

8 festive ways to use crescent dough this holiday season

Crescent dough —the seamless pastry dough sheet used for making flaky crescent rolls (not to be confused with croissants) — has always been a kitchen staple of mine amid the holidays. My go-tos are Pillsbury's Original Crescent Dough Sheet and Crescent Rolls; however, recently, I've become a fan of both Immaculate Baking's packaged rolls (I usually buy them from Whole Foods) and Trader Joe's Crescent Rolls.
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach

Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
Upworthy

Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Dog Owner Slammed For 'Insensitive' And 'Offensive' Name She Gave Her Pet

When getting a new pet, there are many decisions that need to be made. First, you have to figure out what kind of creature you want, then, the specific type or breed that matches with your lifestyle, and finally, you have to decide what you will be calling your new family member. Some pet owners choose a typical name like Spot or Whiskers, while others go a different route and pick something more unique. That's the path one new dog owner went with, but all it has gotten her is shamed.
a-z-animals.com

6 Adorable Puppies in Dallas to Adopt for Christmas

We love our furry friends, and so many great dogs are just waiting for their forever home! We’ve rounded up 6 adorable puppies in Dallas to adopt for Christmas! Some were surrendered by their owners to rescues or shelters and others were pulled off the street. No matter where they came from, these dogs deserve a chance for a happily-ever-after.
DALLAS, TX
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy