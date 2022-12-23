The Public Record: Dec. 23

ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

Rodney Clay Cribbs, Jr., 41, of 1189 Pilot School Rd., Thomasville, was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor larceny from a motor vehicle, $75,000 secured bond, Jan. 13.

Jeri Lynn Patrick, 37, of 412 Pinewood Ave., Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), misdemeanor larceny all other and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,500 secured bond, Jan. 23.

Victoria Carmel Hyden, 46, of 175 Shaw Lane, Lexington, was charged with two counts of felony receive stolen goods/property, $20,000 secured bond, Jan. 11.

Kenneth Ray Hayden, 41, of 8413 Adkins Road, Colfax, was charged with two counts of felony receive stolen property/goods, $20,000 secured bond, Jan. 11.

Christopher Thomas Chase, 23, of 180 Twin Springs Road, Stoneville, was charged with felony failure to register as a sex offender, $5,000 secured bond, Jan. 24.

Gustavo Eduardo Coronado, 25, 209 S. Payne St., Lexington was charged with felony common law robbery, $7,500 secured bond, Jan. 25.

Marvin Austin Welch, 25, of 494 Twelve Oaks Drive, Linwood, was charged with felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering and felony larceny of a motor vehicle, $15,000 secured bond, Jan. 13.

Jessica Gail Carroll, 43, of 3010 Northwood Drive, Apt. 1006, Winston-Salem, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (fentanyl), felony possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, Jan. 19

Joseph Charles Gallagher, 41, of 5794 Ridge Road, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor driving with a revoked license, misdemeanor expired registration/tag and misdemeanor no liability insurance, $6,500 secured bond, Jan. 13.

Parker Janes Goclowski, 25, of 817 Cox Ave., Thomasville, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl), $1,500 secured bond, Jan. 11.

Jessica Dallas Price, 29, of 10074 Old U.S. Highway, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl), misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, $2,000 secured bond, Jan. 11.

Bobby Wayne Roseman, Jr., 49, of 234 Merrells Lake Road, Mocksville, was charged with felony larceny of merchant using emergency door, misdemeanor second-degree trespass and misdemeanor injury to real property, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, Jan. 17.

Maelyn Ann Shortt, 29, of 914 Kindley Road, Thomasville, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $9,000 secured bond, Jan. 13.

Daniel L. Snelson, 29, homeless of Thomasville, was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, written promise, Jan. 17.

Joshawn Damarion Townsend, 39, of 708 W. 26th St., Winston-Salem, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, $50,000 secured bond, Jan. 13.

Stephanie Allen, 30, of 327 Walker St., Apt. D, Thomasville, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl, crack cocaine), felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (hydrocodone), $10,000 secured bond, Jan. 9.

Trinity Grace Wilson, 23, of 230 Federal St., Lexington, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (unknown), misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 secured bond, Jan. 20.

Ronald Justin O’Kelly, 36, of 315 West Eighth Ave., was charged with felony possession with the intent to sell of deliver cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor open container alcohol violation, misdemeanor driving with a revoked license and misdemeanor expired registration, $10,000 secured bond, Feb. 1.

Trinity Grace Wilson, 23, of 230 Federal St., Lexington, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driving with a revoked license, misdemeanor no liability insurance and misdemeanor expired registration/tag, $1,500 secured bond, Jan. 19.

Oswaldo Hernandez, 21, of 1004 White St., Lexington, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $1000 secured bond, Jan. 17.

Mackenzie Thompson, 26, of 280 Porter Drive, Lexington, was charged with felony breaking and entering, $1000 secured bond, Feb. 6.

Windy Sunset Walsh, 40, of 718 N.C. Highway 62 East, Pleasant Garden, was charged with felony breaking and entering, $7,500 secured bond, Feb. 6.

LARCENIES

The following larcenies more than $1,000 were reported to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department: