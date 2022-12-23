ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

The Public Record: Dec. 23

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
The Dispatch
The Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IO7LU_0jsW7X7Z00

ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

Rodney Clay Cribbs, Jr., 41, of 1189 Pilot School Rd., Thomasville, was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor larceny from a motor vehicle, $75,000 secured bond, Jan. 13.

Jeri Lynn Patrick, 37, of 412 Pinewood Ave., Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), misdemeanor larceny all other and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,500 secured bond, Jan. 23.

Victoria Carmel Hyden, 46, of 175 Shaw Lane, Lexington, was charged with two counts of felony receive stolen goods/property, $20,000 secured bond, Jan. 11.

Kenneth Ray Hayden, 41, of 8413 Adkins Road, Colfax, was charged with two counts of felony receive stolen property/goods, $20,000 secured bond, Jan. 11.

Christopher Thomas Chase, 23, of 180 Twin Springs Road, Stoneville, was charged with felony failure to register as a sex offender, $5,000 secured bond, Jan. 24.

Gustavo Eduardo Coronado, 25, 209 S. Payne St., Lexington was charged with felony common law robbery, $7,500 secured bond, Jan. 25.

Marvin Austin Welch, 25, of 494 Twelve Oaks Drive, Linwood, was charged with felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering and felony larceny of a motor vehicle, $15,000 secured bond, Jan. 13.

Jessica Gail Carroll, 43, of 3010 Northwood Drive, Apt. 1006, Winston-Salem, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (fentanyl), felony possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, Jan. 19

Joseph Charles Gallagher, 41, of 5794 Ridge Road, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor driving with a revoked license, misdemeanor expired registration/tag and misdemeanor no liability insurance, $6,500 secured bond, Jan. 13.

Parker Janes Goclowski, 25, of 817 Cox Ave., Thomasville, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl), $1,500 secured bond, Jan. 11.

Jessica Dallas Price, 29, of 10074 Old U.S. Highway, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl), misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, $2,000 secured bond, Jan. 11.

Bobby Wayne Roseman, Jr., 49, of 234 Merrells Lake Road, Mocksville, was charged with felony larceny of merchant using emergency door, misdemeanor second-degree trespass and misdemeanor injury to real property, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, Jan. 17.

Maelyn Ann Shortt, 29, of 914 Kindley Road, Thomasville, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $9,000 secured bond, Jan. 13.

Daniel L. Snelson, 29, homeless of Thomasville, was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, written promise, Jan. 17.

Joshawn Damarion Townsend, 39, of 708 W. 26th St., Winston-Salem, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, $50,000 secured bond, Jan. 13.

Stephanie Allen, 30, of 327 Walker St., Apt. D, Thomasville, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl, crack cocaine), felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (hydrocodone), $10,000 secured bond, Jan. 9.

Trinity Grace Wilson, 23, of 230 Federal St., Lexington, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (unknown), misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 secured bond, Jan. 20.

Ronald Justin O’Kelly, 36, of 315 West Eighth Ave., was charged with felony possession with the intent to sell of deliver cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor open container alcohol violation, misdemeanor driving with a revoked license and misdemeanor expired registration, $10,000 secured bond, Feb. 1.

Trinity Grace Wilson, 23, of 230 Federal St., Lexington, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driving with a revoked license, misdemeanor no liability insurance and misdemeanor expired registration/tag, $1,500 secured bond, Jan. 19.

Oswaldo Hernandez, 21, of 1004 White St., Lexington, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $1000 secured bond, Jan. 17.

Mackenzie Thompson, 26, of 280 Porter Drive, Lexington, was charged with felony breaking and entering, $1000 secured bond, Feb. 6.

Windy Sunset Walsh, 40, of 718 N.C. Highway 62 East, Pleasant Garden, was charged with felony breaking and entering, $7,500 secured bond, Feb. 6.

LARCENIES

The following larcenies more than $1,000 were reported to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department:

  • On Dec. 17 at approximately 8 p.m., a Lexington resident reported the theft of a 2012 Cheverolt Cruze valued at $7,000 from a house on Mitchell Drive

Comments / 1

Related
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Arrested On December 23rd

37-year old Willard David Wilson was arrested December 23rd by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was served an arrest warrant for failure to appear and probation violation. Wilson was charged in May with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling or place for controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $10,000. A January 9th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead in fiery crash in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit, was traveling north on Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road when another driver was making a left turn from Penry Road to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigating car crash on Summit Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is investigating a crash on Summit Avenue between Bangle Street and Phillips Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said the crash involves injuries, but have not yet said who was injured nor what the cause...
GREENSBORO, NC
860wacb.com

Hiddenite Man Arrested In Hickory

Hickory Police arrested 24-year old Joel Keith Dokum of Hiddenite on Friday, December 23rd. He was charged with breaking and entering. Dokum was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance on January 9th in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
WXII 12

Body of missing kayaker on Belews Lake found

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — The missing kayaker who went missing at Belews Lake on Pine Hall Road has been found dead, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed. The Stokes County Sheriff's Office was looking for a man who went missing Friday morning. The search was paused this weekend...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Mt Airy Man Jailed In Alexander County

Cody Lee Stewart, age 30 of Mt Airy, was arrested on December 21st in Alexander County. He was served an arrest warrant by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office for felony probation. The warrant was from Surry County. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set for $50,000.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

East Bend Man Arrested In Alexander County

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Surry County man on Wednesday. 40-year old Joseph Patrick Harvey Jr of East Bend was served arrest warrants from Surry County for felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and felony conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Harvey is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $200,000.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

NC man charged with stealing fentanyl from county EMS building

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing felony charges after allegedly taking controlled substances from the Alamance County Emergency Medical Services Building, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that Paul Kyle Buckner, 44, “used his employee’s access to a secure controlled substances storage area in order to obtain several vials […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Greensboro, NC

Labeled as the Gate City, Greensboro is in the heart of North Carolina within Guilford County. While most of its attractions highlight the city's natural landscape, its diverse tourism also includes historical and art-focused museums. Part of the Piedmont Triad, this city's interesting past includes the momentous Civil Rights Movement...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Dispatch

The Dispatch

2K+
Followers
505
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lexington, NC from The Dispatch.

 http://the-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy