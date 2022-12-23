ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior Fund: Water heater would allow widower to bathe without boiling water

By El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago

This senior is a 72-year-old widower who lives in the 79938 zip code.

He worked in a warehouse most of his adult life until he sustained an injury on the job. The injury caused him to have to retire and claim disability benefits and he had to have surgery on his back and left arm.

In 2004, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer. He says that one of his life’s successes is that he survived chemotherapy and surgery to remove the cancer, and proudly states he has stayed cancer free to this day. However, this is when life became more difficult as he was living with limited abilities and limited income.

He has three children who live in El Paso, but they don’t visit much or can’t help him financially. To make ends meet, he decided to take out a reverse mortgage to be able to pay his monthly living expenses. He receives the assistance of an in-home provider and home delivered meals that provides him with something to eat for dinner during the week.

Although he shares that he is lonely, he knows life could be much worse and counts his blessings daily. He has been without a water heater since September 2022. He currently heats a five-gallon bucket of water with a metal heating rod to bathe. This has been a hardship, as he is only able to bathe when his in-home provider is scheduled to be with him. He has managed to make it work because of the help of his in-home provider as she fills the bucket with the water hose and brings the bucket back inside the home.

This senior contacted the Area Agency on Aging for possible assistance with replacing his water heater. A new water heater would allow this senior to return to a more independent lifestyle in his own home and would relive him of the extra burden of having to worry about heating water to bathe, something most of us take for granted.

How you can help with the 2022 Senior Fund

The Senior Fund has helped elderly residents of El Paso County for almost 30 years. It is a partnership between the El Paso Times, the Rio Grande Area Agency on Aging and the United Way of El Paso County. You can donate by visiting www.unitedwayelpaso.org/senior-fund to make a secure, online donation, or by check payable to United Way of El Paso County – Senior Fund and mailed to the United Way at P.O. Box 1707, El Paso, TX 79949.

The Rio Grande Area Agency on Aging coordinates services for those seeking assistance. The United Way handles monetary donations, reviews expenses and helps provide transparency on how the funds are used. For information or questions about the Senior Fund, particularly how to apply for assistance or to donate items related to the profiled seniors, contact the Rio Grande Area Agency on Aging at 915-533-0998.

The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

