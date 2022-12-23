ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Downtown DUI inspires public safety discussion after a year of increased reports of property crime

By Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t752R_0jsW7A4600

LAS CRUCES – A crash downtown Saturday morning triggered a debate about public safety toward the end of Monday's City of Las Cruces Council meeting.

Kassandra Gandara, mayor pro temp and representative of District 1, raised the issue after constituents contacted after with concerns.

"I woke up to some pretty disappointing news about some severe destruction in downtown," Gandara said.

Gandara said people were concerned, especially since the city was slow to clean up the damage, which was left visible to those who attended Saturday's Farmers and Craft Market.

According to an affidavit, a 23-year-old man from Arrey slammed into planters and poles along the northern end of Main Street Downtown. The affidavit alleged the man fell asleep while driving around 3 a.m. Saturday, just before the wreck.

Court records show the man was arrested after he failed field sobriety tests and confessed to being the driver. He's charged with one count of driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and one count of careless driving.

"A lot of the vendors were speaking about it," Gandara said. "At that point, we didn't know it was a DUI."

Gandara said the incident inspired a conversation between her and the mayor about hiring security guards to patrol the Downtown area. She noted that TIDD funding or excess money from gross receipts tax could cover the costs.

Miguel Dominguez, chief of the Las Cruces Police Department, told the council that added security would help alleviate pressure on patrol officers working downtown.

"It would definitely help us," Dominguez said in response to a question.

Rising reports of crime and complaints

As much as Monday's council discussion was about Saturday's wreck, the specter of rising reports of property crime and a year-long siege of public commenters also played a significant role in the debate.

"Downtown is the most visible," said Johana Bencomo, representing District 4. "But there are other areas in our community experiencing this."

According to monthly reports of crime reports generated by LCPD and obtained by the Sun-News, allegations of property crime rose significantly in the first half of 2022.

Data for the year's second half was unavailable when the Sun-News requested the information.

In the first six months of 2022, residential and commercial burglary reports increased, with commercial burglaries doubling.

Reports of breaking and entering, car burglary, and felony theft increased compared to last year. However, despite the year-to-year increase, most categories were on track to match or slightly exceed 30-year averages.

The monthly reports of car theft are a different story.

On average, Las Cruces residents report about 300 thefts per year. At the end of 2021, Las Cruces reported 595 car thefts, and by June 2022, Las Cruces reported 470 car thefts. In a previous interview with the Sun-News, Dominguez said that LCPD manages to recover most stolen cars.

Data for violent crime rates were a similar story.

Aggravated assault reports increased from 253 instances by June 2021 to 307 by June 2022. Aggravated assaults — which include shootings and acts of non-fatal violence between people — reached a historic high in 2021. However, this year appears set to break that total.

Robbery rates also increased. By June of 2022, LCPD reported 47 robberies compared to 35 the year before.

On the other hand, reported instances of rape fell. By June of 2022, LCPD reported 21 cases of rape compared to 26 the year before. Sexual assault is typically underreported, according to national research.

Examining the data, sourcing the public

The monthly crime reports are only partially reliable.

According to Dominguez, the reports' totals fluctuate as investigators learn new information and crime reports are reclassified. Additionally, the monthly crime reports show only how many crimes were reported to LCPD. Any allegations of crime reported to other agencies or not reported are not reflected in the data.

Despite this, crime reported to LCPD, which doubled year-to-year in some categories, is the source of frustration for many in Las Cruces.

The increase in crime reports — in particular, crimes like burglary and vandalism — has led councilors and businesspeople in Las Cruces to host nearly a dozen forums in the last two years. The forums feature a range of attendees, topics and hosts.

For example, a forum hosted in the Home Builder's Association in October featured a lecture by a Las Cruces attorney about the basics of the judicial process. The lecture attempted to explain that judges have less authority than many believe when deciding whether to jail people.

In another public safety forum, hosted at Extreme Garage over the summer, attendees had the chance to ask questions of LCPD officers, administrators from Las Cruces Community of Hope, and Councilor Bencomo.

But as Gandara alluded to during the council meeting on Monday, a few common themes are emerging from the slate of forums — including one she attended just before the DUI wreck downtown.

"In essence, it was kind of the same sort of stuff that we heard today (during public comment) as it relates to taking matters into their own hands, mentioning that they have guns to protect themselves, that they've stopped calling the police and just a lack of follow-through and trust with the city," Gandara said.

2023: A year of public safety

The council suggested that public safety will likely be a bigger topic in 2023.

For starters, Mayor Ken Miyagishima asked City Manager Ifo Pili to present about the feasibility of using private security guards in public spaces.

Other councilors suggested that private security firms be expanded to areas outside of downtown.

"I think that gathering of forces is what's needed," said Becki Graham, representing District 3.

Project Light, a non-police response team meant to assist people in a mental health crisis, also came up.

Dominguez said that LCPD intended to purchase more "eye-in-the-sky" units. The units feature multiple cameras that sit atop a retractable pole and can be deployed anywhere.

"These are helpful, but they're only part of the puzzle. The reality is that this crime wave is not only unique to Las Cruces — it's nationwide. And it's happening because there is the massive economic downturn," Bencomo said, adding that a lack of access to substance abuse treatment and mental health resources has also played a role in the increase in crime reports.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached by email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter at @Just516garc.

Comments / 3

JD in NM
4d ago

Citizens have been complaining for a year for these morons to take action and finally they want a band aid

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
borderreport.com

Police, city crews dismantle makeshift migrant camp in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police officers and crews with the city’s Environmental Services Department on Monday dismantled an impromptu migrant camp that sprung up near a shelter in Downtown El Paso. The operation on Father Rahm Street, just south of Sacred Heart church, began shortly...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Sanitation crews, police move to toss Downtown migrant camp sites

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and crews with city’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) moved into Downtown El Paso Monday and began cleaning the impromptu camp that sprung up around the nearby shelter. According to our KTSM crew the operation at Father Rahm, just south of Sacred Heart, […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Deputy City Manager concerned migrants are still out on streets as City extends disaster declaration

EL PASO, Texas -- City Council voted unanimously to extend the Disaster Declaration during Friday night's special session. A main reason for the extension the current weather conditions. "We want to make sure that no one is out on the streets and that no life is lost because we're not doing everything we can," said Mayor The post Deputy City Manager concerned migrants are still out on streets as City extends disaster declaration appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

2 women killed in head-on crash in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A man has been charged after a deadly head-on crash in Las Cruces took the lives of two women Thursday evening. 31-year-old Nicholas Esteban Gurrola is officially with two felony counts of vehicular homicide, involving alcohol or drugs. He was also charged with one felony count of causing a crash, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Las Cruces police searches for motorcyclist who crashed into garage door

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a motorcyclist who crashed into a residential garage early Wednesday morning. According to LCPD, at approximately 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, a motorcyclist failed to make a turn on a residential street and crashed a garage door on the 1400 […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Local business owner recognized by mayor

“This place is not what it was before,” local business owner Randy McMillan said during public input at the Dec. 19 Las Cruces City Council meeting. “It is becoming a war zone.”. At the meeting, Mayor Ken Miyagishima recognized McMillan and Chris Allen of Las Cruces for saving...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Fire breaks out at an apartment complex in South Central El Paso Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue in South Central El Paso Sunday morning. According to Enrique Duenas, Public Affairs Manager for the El Paso Fire Department the fire was contained to the "point of origin" in the apartment complex and did not spread.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Crash on at the Edge of Texas and Gateway South leaves 78-year-old in serious condition Christmas Eve

EL PASO, Texas -- Special Traffic Investigations is still investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a 78-year-old being transported to the hospital in serious condition. Police said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday on Gateway South near the Edge of Texas's intersection. No other injuries were reported in the crash. The post Crash on at the Edge of Texas and Gateway South leaves 78-year-old in serious condition Christmas Eve appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Assistant city manager/former fire chief retires

The City of Las Cruces held a flag ceremony and retirement celebration for Assistant City Manager and former Las Cruces Fire Chief Eric Enriquez Dec. 15 at City Hall. A native of Las Cruces, Enriquez graduated from Mayfield High School and earned a degree in finance from New Mexico State University. He worked at his parents’ tortilla factory and restaurant, Jose Maria, in Alamogordo before being recruited by former Las Cruces Fire Marshal Adolf Zubia to join the Las Cruces Fire Department.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

One person dead, another injured near Kern Place

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was found dead and another injured in west El Paso. ABC-7 is working to get more details, but police say it happened on the 500 block of Gregory. Police said the call came in just before 4 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 for updates on this developing story. The post One person dead, another injured near Kern Place appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

City of El Paso holiday closures

EL PASO, Texas -- Several public services within El Paso will be closed this week in observance of the holiday season. Below is a list of the City's closures. The Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations closed Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 1. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, December 27 with the start of the City's Christmas tree recycling, as well as Tuesday, January 3.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

CBP officers catch man at border who’s wanted for murder in Colorado

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant out of Colorado for homicide. The Lakewood Police Department identified the man as Brian Exequiel Alarcon-Palma via Twitter. “CBP Officers at the Santa Teresa port are working hard […]
LAKEWOOD, CO
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy