ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Suspect Vehicle Crashes into SUV Ending Pursuit

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 4 days ago

Jefferson Park, Los Angeles, CA: A high-speed pursuit that began in North Hollywood ended in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning after the suspect crashed into an SUV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9JFF_0jsW6sQV00
Zak Holman / KNN

Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood units began pursuing a felony suspect in a silver Nissan Altima just after 3:00 a.m., Dec. 23.

The suspect was also wanted for assault on a police officer.

The pursuit moved southbound through the freeways and streets of Downtown Los Angeles before the suspect crashed into an SUV south of the intersection of Crenshaw and West Adams boulevards.

The suspect and driver of the SUV were both checked for injuries by the Los Angeles Fire Department. The SUV driver was released at the scene and the suspect was taken into custody by LAPD officers.

LAPD North Hollywood division along with LAPD South Traffic officers are handling the investigation.

Zak Holman, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed during street takeover in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Victim Stabbed Outside a U-Haul, Investigation Underway

Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A man was stabbed by an unknown assailant outside a U-Haul location in the Canyon Country area of the city of Santa Clarita Monday night. Shortly after 8:10 p.m.,Dec. 26, 911 center operators received a call reporting a stabbing victim in an SUV outside a closed Kaiser Permanente medical office near Carl Boyer Drive and Centre Pointe Parkway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man shot to death at apartment complex

PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the Christmas night shooting death of a man outside an apartment, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 8:31 p.m., Sunday, in the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, when Palmdale...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Stray bullet wounds man in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body, apparently by a stray round, while walking Monday in Long Beach, authorities said. “He was walking near the area of 56th Street and Long Beach Boulevard when he felt pain in his upper body...
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Solo Vehicle Fiery Crash into Tree

Ventura, Ventura County, CA: One person was found deceased inside a vehicle after a fiery crash into a tree in the city of Ventura early Sunday morning, Dec. 25. California Highway Patrol Ventura officers responded to a 3:50 a.m. call of a single-vehicle crash with fire on northbound Wells Road to eastbound SR-126 on-ramp.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Argument leads to man’s death in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 67-year-old man was stabbed to death this morning during an argument with another man in south Los Angeles. The stabbing occurred at 12:36 a.m. at 643 W. 97th St., according to a police services representative in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Anaheim man arrested for vehicle burglaries in Fountain Valley

On December 17, 2022, Fountain Valley Police Department officers responded to two different parking lots in the north end of the city and took four separate vehicle burglary reports. Officers canvassed the area and located video surveillance. Detectives began investigating the case and discovered the same suspect, identified as Gus...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The pedestrian was pronounced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot during argument in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – An argument between two men in Long Beach escalated into a shooting, leaving one man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the lower body while the other man fled the scene, authorities said Sunday. Officers were dispatched at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday to the 1700...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Relative arrested in Christmas night Compton stabbing death

A man was stabbed to death by a relative in Compton on Christmas night, authorities said Monday.Deputies summoned to the 100 block of East Culver Avenue minutes after 10 p.m. Sunday found the victim, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Information Bureau.The 20-to-25-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.The suspect was a family member of the victim and was arrested, officials said. A motive was not released.Anyone with information was asked to call Homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Pedestrian killed in Riverside crash

A 34-year-old man was struck and killed in a crash in Riverside on Christmas Day, police said. The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Tyler and Hole avenues. Responding officers from the Riverside Police Department found the victim with “multiple serious injuries.” He was taken to a hospital where he died. A […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy