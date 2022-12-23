Suspect Vehicle Crashes into SUV Ending Pursuit

Jefferson Park, Los Angeles, CA: A high-speed pursuit that began in North Hollywood ended in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning after the suspect crashed into an SUV.

Zak Holman / KNN

Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood units began pursuing a felony suspect in a silver Nissan Altima just after 3:00 a.m., Dec. 23.

The suspect was also wanted for assault on a police officer.

The pursuit moved southbound through the freeways and streets of Downtown Los Angeles before the suspect crashed into an SUV south of the intersection of Crenshaw and West Adams boulevards.

The suspect and driver of the SUV were both checked for injuries by the Los Angeles Fire Department. The SUV driver was released at the scene and the suspect was taken into custody by LAPD officers.

LAPD North Hollywood division along with LAPD South Traffic officers are handling the investigation.

