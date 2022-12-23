Effective: 2022-12-27 06:19:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-27 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

