Canton, OH

Canton police launch Cookies with Cops program at schools

 4 days ago
CANTON − City police are launching a new program to improve their relationship and build trust with children in the community.

The Canton Police Department has started Cookies with Cops. Officers partner with schools and daycare centers to set up visits, bringing cookies, frosting and sprinkles and spend time with the children as they decorate them.

Then, the officers read books to the kids while they enjoy the cookies. The children also have an opportunity to see police cars and learn about the equipment.

"There is nothing I do as a police chief that is more important than supporting opportunities for our officers and the children in this community to interact in positive ways," Police Chief John Gabbard said.

The goal is to continue to build trust between the officers and the community. School visits give the officers opportunities to interact with the children, foster positive relationships, and be reminded of the purpose of police, the department said.

Anyone interested in a school visit should email Lt. Michael Roberts at Michael.roberts@cantonohio.gov.

