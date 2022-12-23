ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Commission honors retirees, proclaims Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Day

 4 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission at its meeting Dec. 20 recognized the reappraisal department’s Karen Campbell for her retirement after 24 years and the maintenance department’s Ricky Weissend for his retirement after 25 years. A proclamation was issued to Ashley Dover of the Cullman County Human Trafficking Task Force recognizing Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Day on Jan. 11, 2023.

    Commissioners Garry Marchman and Kerry Watson, Chairman Jeff Clemmons, Mrs. Weissend and Ricky Weissend, Commissioners Corey Freeman and Kelly Duke and Revenue Commissioner Barry Willingham (Amy Leonard for The Cullman Tribune)
    Commissioners Garry Marchman and Kerry Watson, Chairman Jeff Clemmons, Christopher and Ashley Dover, Commissioners Corey Freeman and Kelly Duke and Revenue Commissioner Barry Willingham (Amy Leonard for The Cullman Tribune)

The commission voted to ratify the yearly Volunteer Fire Workers’ Compensation insurance premium, which covers all volunteer fire departments for $12,938.

The purchase of a static UH-1 helicopter was approved in the amount of $35,000. The helicopter, which will be displayed at Veterans Park at Sportsman Lake, will be bought from the Friends of Army Aviation, with a $17,500 down payment. The purchase is part of a joint project between the Cullman County Tourism Bureau, the City of Cullman and the Veterans Memorial Advisory Board, and the commission’s purchase will be reimbursed.

The commission appointed three new members to the Veterans Memorial Advisory Board: Dr. Michael Schendel (who will replace Ken Brown), Col. Don Fallin and Chris Denney.

In other business, the following agenda items were approved:

  • Renew Association of County Commissions of Alabama Liability Fund for the contract period ending Dec. 31, 2023, in the amount of $473,293.94
  • Change speed limit to 35 mph on County Road 1545 from County Road 1474 to Alabama Highway 69, which is approximately 1.8 miles
  • Authorize Commissioner Kelly Duke to replace Commissioner Kerry Watson on the NARCOG Board
  • Consider Commissioner Duke’s nominee, Waid Harbison, for appointment to the Industrial Development Board for a term to expire Jan. 19, 2029, to replace Lisa Baggett
  • Consider Commissioner Garry Marchman’s nominee, Jason Grimmett, for reappointment to the Industrial Development Board for a term to expire Jan. 19, 2029
  • Consider agreement with ADECA to participate in Low Income Household Water Assistance Program through Community Action Partnership
  • Repair of the Cullman County Courthouse security area roof by Willoughby Roofing & Sheet Metal, Inc. in the amount of $13,390
  • Correction of the clerical error for the Oct. 17, 2023, meeting date. The meeting day should be changed from Thursday to Tuesday.
  • Move the January commission meeting from Jan. 19, 2023, to Jan. 10, 2023, due to a scheduling conflict
  • Consider putting Dumpsters at various locations throughout the county for Christmas
  • Surplus of a 2000 GMC Sierra pick-up (Vin # 1GTEC14V1YE321603) from the courthouse to be auctioned on GovDeals
  • Consider the surplus of the following items from the water department to be auctioned on GovDeals:
  • 2014 Ford F-450 (Vin # 1FD0W4HT9EEA26624)
  • 2013 International 4400 (Vin # 3HAMKAAR2DL236426)
  • 2007 Chevrolet 3500 (Vin # 1GBJK34D37E104092)
  • 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (Vin # 1GCRKPE72CZ253871)
  • 2016 Ford F-150 (Vin # 1FTFX1 EF3GFA72973)
  • 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (Vin # 3GCPKSE71CG 167199)
  • McElroy TracStar 28 (Vin # T800105)
  • Honda generator 3500
  • Briggs and Stratton tiler 4.0
  • Surplus of a front loader attachment for skid steer from the water department to be sold to the Town of Garden City in the amount of $2,000
  • Award Bid 1421 to APEIRO Solutions LLC in the amount of $34,284 for one or more industrial stand-up fogger(s) and backpack fogger with an extra battery at the Cullman County Detention Center
  • Award Bid 1422 to LINEV Systems in the amount of $146,000 for the purchase and installation of one or more full-body scanners with thermal sensor at the Cullman County Detention Center
  • Award Bid 1423 to Infrared Cameras Inc (ICI) in the amount of $305,650 for one or more LWTR Fixed Mount Skin Temperature Measurement System(s) at the Cullman County Detention Center
  • Award Bid 1424 to Temperature Pro in the amount of $9,373 for a 3-ton single packaged heat pump to be installed at the Clarkson Bridge Cabin

A measure to surplus a 2018 Jeep Compass from the reappraisal department to be transferred to  Cullman Regional Airport was not approved.

The 2023 Cullman County Commission meeting schedule is as follows:

  • Tuesday, Jan. 10
  • Thursday, Feb. 23
  • Tuesday, March 21
  • Tuesday, April 18
  • Tuesday, May 16
  • Thursday, June 22
  • Tuesday, July 18
  • Tuesday, Aug. 15
  • Tuesday, Sept. 19
  • Tuesday, Oct. 17
  • Tuesday, Nov. 14
  • Tuesday, Dec. 12

Meetings are held in the Commission Meeting Room at Cullman County Courthouse. The work sessions begin at 4 p.m. and regular meetings at 6.

