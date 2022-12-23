Live updates: Rolling blackout order rescinded as cold weather grips Memphis region

Memphians woke up today to icy, dangerous roads, single-digit temperatures and strong winds that bring the wind-chill temperatures to between -15 and -20 degrees.

The National Weather Service in Memphis is asking residents to be wary of the wind and icy roads.

MLGW issues, rescinds rolling blackouts order prompted by TVA power supplier

Less than an hour after Memphis Light, Gas and Water announced rolling power outages, utility CEO Doug McGowen said power supplier Tennessee Valley Authority rescinded the mandate.

"This is a common phenomenon in other parts of the country, but this is the first time we have ever had to that here in recent history — at least the last 40 to 50 years," McGowen said. "Just before I took the mic, TVA has rescinded...that [rolling blackout] alert and there will not be any rolling blackouts for the foreseeable future."

MLGW was set to implement rolling power outages of about 30 minutes across the area as Tennessee Valley Authority reached a “critical power supply situation," requiring a reduction in 5% to 10% of power use.

McGowen was told just before noon that TVA had rescinded the mandate requiring rolling blackouts, but was not told why TVA is struggling to provide power.

"I do not know yet what the issue is that is causing them to not be able to meet the demand in this way, except that we do have very bitterly cold temperatures and increased demand for power," he said. "My great hope is that that issue has passed."

‘Slow down’ TDOT advises as it works to clear roadways of ice

The Tennessee Department of Transportation salted some roads last night expecting essential mill and medical workers needing a path as clear as possible this morning.

Most routes are passable, but conditions vary, TDOT spokesperson Nichole Lawrence said Friday morning.

TDOT is prioritizing interstates and areas around the medical district as they also take graters to the snow-and-ice top on the roads. Side streets are not as passable as main travel arteries, Lawrence said.

“Folks have got to slow down (and) drive slower and more carefully than they would do in a normal day,” she said.

As temperatures warm, Lawrence expects the roadway conditions to improve.

Check area traffic conditions online here .

Memphis International Airport sees some delays, cancellations

Some flights into and out of Memphis International Airport have been canceled and delayed as the country braces against the cold and wind.

Flight Aware statistics show 15 flights were canceled Thursday as snow reached Memphis. And 83 of all flights from the Memphis International Airport were delayed, the website showed .

As of Friday morning at 10 a.m., 20 flights had been delayed and a dozen had been canceled.

The airport has advised passengers to regularly check their airlines this week as weather across the country impacts flights into and out of Memphis.

Some restaurants slow to open, stay closed amid icy roads

What is traditionally one of the busiest Fridays of the year for Memphis restaurants and food shops has taken a detour. The icy roads and frigid temperatures have caused opening delays and closings throughout the city.

Huey’s has delayed the opening of seven restaurants until noon Friday, while three will be closed. The Huey’s in Millington, Downtown and Olive Branch will be closed on Friday.

“We made the decision to close three of our stores in areas where the roads were the most dangerous for our staff and customers to get to,” said Ashley Boggs Robilio, Huey’s Chief Operating Officer. “For our seven remaining locations, we have delayed opening to give the roads a little more time to warm up and hopefully be a little safer for drivers.”

River Oaks decided to close for lunch. It would have been a busy holiday lunch service for the fully booked restaurant, but the decision to close came when most lunch reservations called to cancel.

Sunrise Memphis delayed the opening of its new East Memphis location that opened this week to 9 a.m. The original location on Jefferson is closed on Friday due to a weather related power. Owner Ryan Trimm said that his staff arrived safely this morning to start preparing for the day’s service.

River Oaks is now closing for dinner tonight due to the dual threat from road conditions and the since cancelled rolling black outs.

Bartlett breakfast and brunch restaurant Biscuits and Jams is closed on Friday. “Due to neighborhood road conditions, we will not open today,” said owner Monique Williams. “Our employees’ safety is more important than anything.”

Muddy’s Bake Shop opened at its regularly scheduled time of 10 a.m., but will close at 3 p.m. The days leading up to the Christmas holiday are traditionally the busiest time of the year for this Memphis bakery. Owner Kat Gordon said that Thursday when they saw the weather was coming, they shifted their focus solely on baking for pre-orders, rather than restocking the store. She brought her staff in this morning a little later as she didn’t want anyone driving on ice in the dark.

Gordon said that holiday pre-order pick up will be on schedule for today, and she has moved the pick-up to her cooking school classroom so customers can be warmer. She did say that the shop will probably not be stocked with fresh baked goods for last minute pick-ups until after noon today.

Gordon offered a sage piece of advice, “Do yourself a favor. Check social media before you get in the car to go to a restaurant or shop to see if they are open.”

Restaurants have started announcing closures for Friday night. All Andrew Michael restaurants, City Silo, Dory, Pimento’s, Limelight, and Tsunami are just a handful of those that will be closed.

Gibson's Donuts has also closed for the remainder of Friday. The donut shop had been without power for three hours as of 2:20 p.m. Friday.

Several restaurants are still open. The Beauty Shop, Paulette's and Ciao Bella are open tonight. Villa Castrioti still plans to celebrate the grand opening of its new Lakeland location.

Power outages grow Friday morning

Memphis Light, Gas and Water listed a growing number of power outages around the city Friday morning.

At about 10 a.m. Friday, the utility's said 126 outages were reported, affecting approximately 9,259 customers. MLGW has about 422,000 customers.

Cold, but not the coldest day

NWS Memphis reported that the coldest temperature Friday clocked in at zero degrees at their office just before 6 a.m., and the coldest air temperatures from the Memphis International Airport registered 1 degree at 7 a.m. Friday morning.

The record cold sits at -4 degrees, which was set in 1989. NWS Memphis does not predict that record will be broken Friday.

The cold spell is predicted to carry on throughout the weekend as well, although temperatures should rise in the coming days. The weather service said temperatures will not be above freezing until Monday.

Hope Church cancels Friday Christmas services

Citing weather conditions, Hope Church in Memphis canceled its 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Christmas with Hope Worship services on Friday. Hope said it will hold Christmas eve candlelight worship hours at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday.

FedEx Express delivery delays

FedEx Express reported that it experienced "substantial disruptions" at its Memphis and Indianapolis hubs Thursday night because of severe winter weather.

FedEx said on its web site that potential delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S. with a delivery commitment of Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24.

Warming Centers Open

The city of Memphis and Southaven, Mississippi, have opened warming centers.

The City of Memphis' warming center is located at 590 Washington Avenue. If Memphians need transportation to the center, the Memphis Fire Department is asking them to call the Hospitality Hub at (901)297-1680 to get a ride via the Memphis Area Transit Authority.

The Southaven Community Safe Room will stay open until temperatures are above freezing and is located at 7312 Highway 51 North.

We'll keep you updated on developments throughout the day.

Inclement Weather Crash Policies

As of 10 a.m. Friday, law enforcement officials reported 303 motor vehicle crashes in last 24 hours.

Of those crashes, city officials said 113 happened between 5:25 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday. MPD dispatch said it has received 30 calls since noon.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, the Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff's Office declared Inclement Weather policies. Both departments said officers and deputies will not respond to most crashes that occur during the icy conditions. They advise that drivers should exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance information and tag numbers.

They also recommend taking a photo of the damage and tag number of the vehicles involved. Both drivers should then call the nearest Memphis police station or the Memphis Police Traffic Office to report the accident, within five working days. For SCSO, both drivers would arrange a time to meet at the Sheriff's Office Substation in Arlington, within 10 working days.

Delivery of The Commercial Appeal print edition delayed

Because of dangerous driving conditions on ice-covered roads, the delivery of Friday's print edition will be delayed for some subscribers and others could receive Friday's edition with the delivery of their Sunday newspaper. Our carriers are working to ensure delivery as soon as it's safely possible. Subscribers can access the electronic edition here .

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Live updates: Rolling blackout order rescinded as cold weather grips Memphis region