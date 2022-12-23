Despite health problems and low income, great-grandmother takes in three children

The bond of family is ever present in the home of 67-year-old Lucy and her three great-grandchildren.

The first sign were the dozens of framed family photos adorning the walls. Another was the nurturing manner of 7-year-old Sandy, who bounced one of her little brothers in her lap and peered into the pantry to find snacks for the boys and her visiting cousins.

When the family members shared what they were thankful for after Thanksgiving dinner, Sandy recalled, “I said I’m thankful for my family, my brothers, for my grandma, my family — that I love my family.”

Lucy took in Sandy almost four years ago, and 3-year-old Johnny a year and a half ago. She has raised 1-year-old David since his infancy.

Standing in the family room on a chilly, rainy afternoon in early December, David looked at a Caller-Times journalist and said, “Mom!”

“No, she’s not your mom,” Sandy said in a sing-song voice. David loves to say that word, Lucy said.

Lucy has had heart problems since 2005, when she learned her heart was functioning at 15%, she said. She’s had a pacemaker for four years and also has a defibrillator. The family lives on her $900-a-month Social Security income.

Despite the state of her health, Lucy wants to keep the children in her care. Her granddaughter, the children’s mother, fell into drug addiction.

“She’s getting help, but I don’t want to let go of them until I know for sure,” Lucy said. “I love them to pieces. It’s a lot of work, but it’s so rewarding at the end of the day.”

The children represent thousands who will be helped by the Caller-Times Children's Christmas Appeal. The names of the families profiled have been changed to protect their privacy.

Since 1973, the Caller-Times has reported the struggle of needy children and their families during the holiday season. All the money donated to the Christmas Appeal campaign benefits the children; all overhead costs are borne by the Caller-Times, United Way of the Coastal Bend and participating agencies.

Participating agencies include Boys & Girls Club of Alice, Duval County Christmas Committee, the Kleberg County Welfare Department, Nueces County Department of Social Services, the Odyssey After School Enrichment Program in Rockport, Sinton for Youth Inc. and the Purple Door.

“The Lord will provide,” Lucy said. “We have a roof over our head, we have food on the table … and shoes on our feet and a coat for whenever it’s cold.”

Raising the children could be overwhelming sometimes, she added, “but you know what? It’s OK because they have a purpose. They all have a purpose for being here.”

That afternoon, Johnny quietly watched videos on a tablet in the corner while Sandy played with David. She grabbed a bag of chewy Nerds candy, which caught Johnny’s eye. Sandy plucked a yellow candy from the bag and instructed him to say “yellow.”

When the 3-year-old repeated the word, Sandy cheered, “Good job!” and handed him the candy.

Johnny is “a little bit behind,” Lucy said, and only recently started to speak, so the family is practicing numbers and color names with him.

That’s why Sandy hopes Johnny gets coloring supplies for Christmas — so she can help him learn his colors and “the ABCs.”

“I’m not a teacher — just, I’m trying to teach him before he goes to kindergarten,” Sandy said.

Meanwhile, Sandy hopes for a dog and a camera for Christmas. She loves to take photos.

As for her 1-year-old brother, Sandy said, “Get this guy a tablet!” That way, each brother would have his own.

