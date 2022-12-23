ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alice, TX

Despite health problems and low income, great-grandmother takes in three children

By Vicky Camarillo, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZxI9_0jsW5P8B00

The bond of family is ever present in the home of 67-year-old Lucy and her three great-grandchildren.

The first sign were the dozens of framed family photos adorning the walls. Another was the nurturing manner of 7-year-old Sandy, who bounced one of her little brothers in her lap and peered into the pantry to find snacks for the boys and her visiting cousins.

When the family members shared what they were thankful for after Thanksgiving dinner, Sandy recalled, “I said I’m thankful for my family, my brothers, for my grandma, my family — that I love my family.”

Lucy took in Sandy almost four years ago, and 3-year-old Johnny a year and a half ago. She has raised 1-year-old David since his infancy.

Standing in the family room on a chilly, rainy afternoon in early December, David looked at a Caller-Times journalist and said, “Mom!”

“No, she’s not your mom,” Sandy said in a sing-song voice. David loves to say that word, Lucy said.

Lucy has had heart problems since 2005, when she learned her heart was functioning at 15%, she said. She’s had a pacemaker for four years and also has a defibrillator. The family lives on her $900-a-month Social Security income.

Despite the state of her health, Lucy wants to keep the children in her care. Her granddaughter, the children’s mother, fell into drug addiction.

“She’s getting help, but I don’t want to let go of them until I know for sure,” Lucy said. “I love them to pieces. It’s a lot of work, but it’s so rewarding at the end of the day.”

The children represent thousands who will be helped by the Caller-Times Children's Christmas Appeal. The names of the families profiled have been changed to protect their privacy.

Since 1973, the Caller-Times has reported the struggle of needy children and their families during the holiday season. All the money donated to the Christmas Appeal campaign benefits the children; all overhead costs are borne by the Caller-Times, United Way of the Coastal Bend and participating agencies.

Participating agencies include Boys & Girls Club of Alice, Duval County Christmas Committee, the Kleberg County Welfare Department, Nueces County Department of Social Services, the Odyssey After School Enrichment Program in Rockport, Sinton for Youth Inc. and the Purple Door.

“The Lord will provide,” Lucy said. “We have a roof over our head, we have food on the table … and shoes on our feet and a coat for whenever it’s cold.”

Raising the children could be overwhelming sometimes, she added, “but you know what? It’s OK because they have a purpose. They all have a purpose for being here.”

That afternoon, Johnny quietly watched videos on a tablet in the corner while Sandy played with David. She grabbed a bag of chewy Nerds candy, which caught Johnny’s eye. Sandy plucked a yellow candy from the bag and instructed him to say “yellow.”

When the 3-year-old repeated the word, Sandy cheered, “Good job!” and handed him the candy.

Johnny is “a little bit behind,” Lucy said, and only recently started to speak, so the family is practicing numbers and color names with him.

That’s why Sandy hopes Johnny gets coloring supplies for Christmas — so she can help him learn his colors and “the ABCs.”

“I’m not a teacher — just, I’m trying to teach him before he goes to kindergarten,” Sandy said.

Meanwhile, Sandy hopes for a dog and a camera for Christmas. She loves to take photos.

As for her 1-year-old brother, Sandy said, “Get this guy a tablet!” That way, each brother would have his own.

Here are three ways to help:

*Fill out the donation form on Page 2A. Make your check or money order payable to Children’s Christmas Appeal and mail to: United Way of Coastal Bend, 4659 Everhart Road, Corpus Christi, TX, 78411 (designate funds to Children's Christmas Appeal)

*Go online to www.uwcb.org and click on the DONATE button.

*Text ChristmasAppeal (no spaces) to 41444 to make a donation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Edy Zoo

Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homeless

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. - On Monday, December 19th, a devastating fire destroyed the home of Daniel Pena and his family in Corpus Christi. When granddaughter Jasmine Lopez opened her door to investigate a loud boom, she saw the house engulfed in flames. Taking off running and screaming for her grandparents to leave, she was relieved to find them safely outside.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Corpus Christi

You are searching for the best hotel full list in the Corpus Christi zone, right? In this blog page, you are going to get a full list of the best hotel that is physically placed in the Corpus Christi zone. Also, a directional link from your location, with address, Web...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Q92

Former Impractical Joker Joe Gatto Coming to Corpus and SA

The TV Show "Impractical Jokers' has been one of my favorites for many years. I mean, no matter how many times I see the same episodes, they are still funny. However, it just hasn't been the same since the show returned without Joe Gatto. He was the most fearless and in my opinion brought the most laughs to the show. His reason for leaving was to focus on himself and his family. It appears things are going well as he is embarked on his own personal comedy tour.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Prominent A.P. City Figure, Former Mayor Adan Chapa Passes

Just days before Christmas, The Progress has learned that a once prominent figure in city politics has died, former Aransas Pass Mayor Adan Chapa who served between 20132017. “My sincere condolences to the whole family,” remarked current Mayor Ramiro (Ram) Gomez who succeeded Chapa as Mayor. “He will be surely missed,” Gomez added. Details on Chapa’s passing are pending. A formal obituary and funeral details were expected to appear in next week’s edition of the newspaper.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy