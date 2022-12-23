ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

This Thurston County estuary has been protected for salmon habitat conservation

By Ty Vinson
The Olympian
The Olympian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EiY0H_0jsW4ccX00

Near one of the northernmost tips of Thurston County lies a small estuary that’s been identified as high priority for conservation.

Baird Cove, an 87-acre pocket estuary on Johnson Point, was recently acquired by the Nisqually Land Trust and will now be permanently protected. Located just south of Zittel’s Marina, the estuary is a habitat for out-migrating juvenile salmon and was listed in Puget Sound salmon recovery plans as a vital natural area, according to a news release from the Nisqually Land Trust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3299fG_0jsW4ccX00
Aerial of the Land Trust’s recently protected Baird Cove estuary, an important rearing habitat for juvenile salmon and high-priority shoreline for salmon recovery. Courtesy of the Department of Ecology

The acquisition includes 4,200 feet of marine shoreline, 2 miles of forested stream shoreline and 50 acres of coastal wetland habitat, according to the release. It was purchased from private landowners, the Manke family, for $1.9 million using federal funding from the National Wetland Coastal Conservation Grant through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agency, as well as funds from the Department of Ecology, Thurston Conservation Futures funding, and the Nisqually Indian Tribe.

Thurston County Commission vice chair Tye Menser said in the release he was happy the project received so much support.

“Baird Cove is critical to fish habitat, wildlife, and bird populations, including many state and federal listed species,” Menser said. “This project invests in mitigating our environmental impact and balancing development with the preservation of our rural character.”

Eric Erler, the lead project manager and consultant for the land trust’s Marine Conservation Initiative, said these projects can only be successful if landowners are willing to work with them, and he thanked the Manke’s for doing so.

Jeanette Dorner, Nisqually Land Trust’s executive director, said there aren’t many opportunities left in the Nisqually Reach to protect areas like Baird Cove.

Willie Frank III, chairman of the Nisqually Indian Tribe, said he and the tribe’s partners are thankful to the landowners for working with them, especially knowing that their choice to sell benefits the environment, even though it might not be the most “popular or lucrative path.”

Comments / 1

Related
nwsportsmanmag.com

Revenant Steelhead: Resurrecting The Cowlitz Early Winter Fishery

Remember the good ol’ days of late fall and early winter steelheading on Southwest Washington’s Cowlitz? They’re a lot closer to coming back than you may realize. State and utility managers are “working to shift” the lower river’s stock “to produce earlier-returning fish,” a resurrection and reformation of a fabled fishery.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
KUOW

'Tis the season ... for king tides around Puget Sound

‘Tis the season for king tides: The highest tides of the year. Extreme high tides are headed to Puget Sound Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning of the last week of December. King tides last January washed up nearly two feet higher than expected, breaking records and flooding some coastal buildings...
SEATTLE, WA
valleyrecord.com

Teachers behaving badly | King County Local Dive

In this episode, we look at Renton music teacher who allegedly had inappropriate relationships with at least three of his students; and a Kent teacher who is under investigation of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual misconduct with a minor. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here.
KING COUNTY, WA
Ask Tacoma

What should I do to help the homeless people around me in Tacoma?

Potentially dumb question as I am thinking I need to call 311, but wanted to see if there may be potentially other/better options in this situation. There is a homeless women that lives at one of the corners of my house. I have seen her there for years and normally she disappears in the winter and I assume she finds some sort of housing.
TACOMA, WA
WGAU

Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinance 28866

TACOMA, Wash. – Ordinance 28866 – brought forward by District 3 Council Member Keith Blocker and co-sponsored by Mayor Victoria Woodards and Deputy Mayor Catherine Ushka – was unanimously passed by the Tacoma City Council tonight. “With the full support of my City Council colleagues, we have...
TACOMA, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
6K+
Followers
98
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy