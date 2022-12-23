Read full article on original website
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
HometownLife.com
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
fox2detroit.com
Missing doctor last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital 4 days ago
JACKSON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a Michigan doctor who has been missing for days. Dr. Bolek Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital on Thursday. According to his hospital bio, he is a psychiatrist at Henry Ford. According to police, Payan's vehicle was found...
Genesee County considers buying old McDonald Dairy in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Genesee County officials are considering the acquisition of the former McDonald Dairy in Flint, a building that was constructed in 1929 and that has been shuttered for more than 20 years. County Director of Administration Josh Freeman told the Board of Commissioners recently that the property on...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Brighton woman killed in Ohio truck crash
Four people are dead, including a Livingston County woman, following a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton was a passenger in a 2023 GMC Terrain, driven by 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland, when it was struck by a tractor trailer Saturday on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton. Hahn was also killed.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Kid Rock
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're taking a look inside Kid Rock's Detroit house that sold for a little over $2 million. As you'll see in the pictures below, the Detroit rocker left behind some of his belongings.
WNEM
Travel delays bring strangers together on Christmas
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Anna Matthews was planning on spending Christmas with her family in Detroit but instead she spent the day with two perfect strangers in her home. “I just chose to let them come in. Stay with me. I put it on Jesus’s hands and God’s hands and I felt for them,” said Matthews.
HometownLife.com
At last! Bad Brads BBQ opens in Livonia after massive delay
Motorists have driven by the new Bad Brads BBQ on Farmington Road for more than a year. They watched as the building renovations were finished, complete with new signage and a fresh new patio. And then, they waited. More than a year after finishing the renovations and two years since...
fox2detroit.com
Dumpling deliveries during pandemic lead to Ypsilanti's newest restaurant, Basil Babe
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A way to see friends and family and get creative during the pandemic morphed into something unexpected. Haluthai "Thai" Inhmathong grew up around food and spent much of her time at her parent's restaurant. "I was born and raised in their kitchen," she said, noting...
WILX-TV
Crews respond to a water main break in Lansing at South Washington
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were called around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning for a water main break in a Lansing building at 2025 South Washington. This is near the intersection of Washington and Mount Hope Avenue. News 10 is at the scene. Police told News 10 that there are...
Detroit News
Youth's traffic death sparks call for safer roads in Dearborn Heights
Dearborn Heights — The death of a Dearborn Heights youth in October has pushed residents to call for city officials to raise safety standards around school district zones. Joseph Smith, a 12-year-old student in Dearborn Heights District No. 7, was returning home from a football game at Annapolis High School on the night of Oct. 14 when he was hit by a vehicle near Pardee Avenue and Annapolis Street.
What A Luck: Michigan Man Wins $2 Million on Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving Day is a time for gathering with family and friends, reflecting on the blessings in life, and of course, enjoying the traditional foods of the season. But for one lucky Michigan man, it was much more than that. On Thanksgiving Day, he won an incredible $2 million dollar jackpot with a winning lottery ticket.
East Village Magazine
UM – Flint “people’s” group critiques “top down” Strategic Transformation process and challenges “employers as customers” approach
University of Michigan – Flint assistant professor Kimberly Saks adamantly declares she is not “unAmerican.”. At a virtual community town hall last week sponsored by a loosely-organized group of faculty, staff, students and alumni who call themselves the “people’s UM-Flint” to distinguish themselves from the official Strategic Transformation process underway at the downtown campus, Saks took issue with comments from Chancellor Deba Dutta in an EVM interview comparing critics of the process to election deniers in the current political realm.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Billie Jo Smith disappeared from Detroit on Christmas day 17 years ago
DETROIT – Billie Jo Smith has been missing from Detroit for 17 years. She was last seen on Dec. 25, 2005. Smith was 35 years old. She would be 52 years old now. According to officials, Smith disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.”. She is described as being 5′5′' tall...
MLive.com
Genesee County Sheriff’s distribute Christmas presents to inmates’ families
Genesee County Sheriff’s distribute Christmas presents to inmates’ families. From left, Chuck Hill, an Involved Dad fatherhood coordinator, Johnell Allen-Bey, Genesee County ambassador, and Steven Adams-Bey, an Oakland County engagement specialist with Nation Outside, looks over letters from inmates to be given to their family members during a Christmas present giveaway at the Genesee County Sheriff's office in Flint on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Genesee County ambassadors gave presents to over 300 children whose family members are incarcerated in Genesee County Jail.Get Photo.
wtvbam.com
19-year-old from the Lansing area among those killed in Ohio Turnpike snowstorm pile-up
GROTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather. According to the Detroit News, Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.
fox2detroit.com
Broken pipes leave Inkster woman without water on Christmas
A woman whose home is managed by the Inkster Housing Commission said she dealt with flooding and no water this Christmas due to broken pipes. While the issue was eventually fixed Monday, she said it isn't the first time she's had problems with the pipes and wants something to change.
fox2detroit.com
Former Cass Tech football star Jayru Campbell arrested by police
A former high school and college football star who played in Detroit livestreamed a disturbing encounter with police on Facebook during a tense standoff at a psychiatric facility. In the video, Jayru Campbell can be seen holding his daughter.
Meet the women at Michigan’s Santa school -- and they aren’t all Mrs. Claus
MIDLAND, MI -- They may not have white beards or rotund pot bellies, but the women of Midland’s Santa school still have plenty of Christmas spirit, including one woman who chooses to play Santa instead of Mrs. Claus. Melissa Rickard, of Arkansas, plays Santa professionally, trading a red dress...
kisswtlz.com
Man Killed in Flint Township Shooting
Police in Flint Township responded to a shooting Friday night where a 24-year-old man was killed. The incident took place around 7:30 P.M. at a home in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. Police discovered Mikwannza Harris had been shot, who died at the scene after police arrived. Later in the evening, a 27-year-old man was admitted to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, whom police believe was in an altercation with Harris, which led to a gunfight. He was listed in stable condition.
