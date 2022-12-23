Read full article on original website
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington State
Abbott called 'inhumane' for allegedly busing migrants to Kamala Harris' residence during the cold Christmas weatherVictorTexas State
If You Live in Maryland or Washington, D.C. You Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID In Order To Board a PlaneMark HakeMaryland State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
247Sports
Best overall prospect? Biggest miss? Most underrated? Superlatives from Maryland football's recruiting class
National Signing Day was a good one for Maryland football, whose recruiting class climbed from the 50s in the 247Sports Composite Rankings to No. 33 overall and No. 6 among Big Ten teams. The Terps will have a chance to continue rising with the transfer portal and the late signing period, but regardless, Terps coach Mike Locksley closed strong.
247Sports
Kevin Willard: Big Ten doesn't "understand how to schedule a basketball game," has caused its title drought
Kevin Willard thinks the Big Ten's basketball scheduling is a mess and he isn't afraid to say it. The Maryland basketball coach went in-depth about it on his radio show. "I just don't think this conference gets it from the standpoint of trying to make sure that everyone's on an equal standing, on an equal footing. Like, I think they throw the schedule open -- you know, obviously, it's a football conference -- and I think they're worried about football. I don't think they understand how to schedule a basketball game," he said. "I mean, the Big East and Big Ten are totally different. The Big East is an all-basketball conference ... You're never on the road more than two games. We'd never have our first five out of seven on the road. You know, the Big East, that's why Villanova has won two national championships and went to three Final Fours Just because the Big East understood how to take care of their teams."
whatsupmag.com
Meet Dominique Popa of Arundel High School
Dominique Popa comes from a family of athletes. Her sister Tatiana played basketball at Nebraska and another sister, Dayana, was a diver at Missouri State. Her brother Tristan competed in basketball at North Dakota State. A generation earlier, her father Constantin had a basketball career in the NBA and overseas....
mymcmedia.org
Popular 2022 Video: 21 This Week on Future of Maryland’s Gun Carry Law
’21 This Week’ is a political talk show dedicated to the issues of Montgomery County and the State of Maryland. Casey Aiken is the producer and moderator of ’21 This Week’. Aiken and a panel of political insiders meet regularly for a lively discussion on the latest political issues of interest to Montgomery County residents. The show airs on MCM’s Channel 21 and 995(HD) four times each week.
Bad Policy Could Be Driving Maryland’s Emergency Room Wait Times
Maryland’s hospital emergency rooms have the longest wait times in the country, according to a Dec. 21 investigation by Meredith Cohn in the Baltimore Banner. That’s a bad distinction for our state to have at any time, and especially when multiple winter viruses are slamming ERs nationwide. Cohn...
Business Monthly
These 5 businesses are thriving in central Maryland
The Business Monthly connects with businesses to inquire how they are faring. AppleCore’s Bake Shoppe started with the spark of a corporate CPA. Then in late 2019 came her passion and a $30,000 investment ― followed by its online presence in September 2020 and recently a new brick-and-mortar location at the Columbia Lakefront.
Business Monthly
Maryland cannabis businesses bracing for growth
The recent decision by Maryland voters to legalize recreational cannabis marked a new day for businesses that are preparing for a new way to operate and the owners of Remedy Columbia moved into this new environment by getting a leg up in the race to a newly-laid finish line. Remedy...
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over field
A Maryland witness at Bel Air reported watching and photographing an unknown, hovering object at about 9:07 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Must-Try Restaurants in Georgetown DC
If you are looking for a restaurant in Washington DC that serves delicious food and a great atmosphere, you must check out Ristorante Piccolo. This Italian eatery is located in the heart of Georgetown. It is the ideal place for romantic dinners for two. This Italian restaurant has a warm and inviting ambiance similar to a European supper club. It offers an updated take on classic Italian cuisine. It has a second-floor balcony that overlooks historic Georgetown.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Friend's suggestion leads Maryland man to $500,000 lottery prize
A Maryland Lottery player said a suggestion from a friend led to his winning $500,000 from a scratch-off ticket.
WTOP
Commanders, Snyder facing suit over ‘Hogs’ branding
Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders are facing another lawsuit again, this time by the alleged owners of the original HOGS trademark. Washington legends Joe Jacoby, Mark May, John Riggins, Fred Dean, and Doc Walker expect to sue Snyder over copyright compensation claims related to “The Hogs” legacy.
West Virginia destination requiring masks indoors again
A popular West Virginia destination is requiring guests to wear masks indoors again.
PhillyBite
Which State Is Baltimore In?
- Baltimore is in Maryland, considered the Mid-Atlantic state capital, with coastlines on the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay. It is also the state's largest city. It has a long history as a major seaport. Baltimore, Maryland - Capital of the Mid-Atlantic States. In the late eighteenth century, the...
Nottingham MD
Amtrak service between Baltimore, Washington suspended due to power outage
BALTIMORE, MD—Amtrak rail service in Maryland was disrupted on Friday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 23, the company said that all traffic between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. had been stopped due to a powerline outage. “We will be sure to provide updates as we get more information,”...
Maryland Man Steals Taxi From Richmond Airport Going 120 MPH On Chase In Pennsylvania: Police
A 23-year-old Maryland man has been arrested for stealing a taxi from an airport in Richmond, Virginia, and leading police on a high-speed chase in Pennsylvania, on Dec. 18, authorities say. The Pennsylvania state police attempted a traffic stop at 12:37 a.m. when Yacob Abera Alemu was cl…
bethesdamagazine.com
Head of Germantown biotech firm charged with fraud
A Potomac biotech company president was arrested Tuesday and accused in a scheme to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Washington state. Kazem Kazempour, 69, and Nader Pourhassan, 59, of Oregon, are charged with 14 counts involving conspiracy and schemes to defraud investors through...
dcnewsnow.com
Driver Killed After Tree Comes Down on Top of Car in Frederick County, Maryland
Maryland State Police said a driver died after a large tree fell on a car as it was on a roadway. The National Weather Service said winds were responsible for bringing the tree down. Driver Killed After Tree Comes Down on Top of Car …. Maryland State Police said a...
Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
Bay Journal
Maryland community wins round in fight to curb industrial activity
Some rural Maryland residents complaining of being overburdened with polluting industrial activity in their midst recently won a skirmish in their fight for relief. But their struggle is far from over. On Dec. 6, an Anne Arundel County hearing officer rescinded a special zoning exception granted 55 years ago for...
