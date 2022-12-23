ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

247Sports

Best overall prospect? Biggest miss? Most underrated? Superlatives from Maryland football's recruiting class

National Signing Day was a good one for Maryland football, whose recruiting class climbed from the 50s in the 247Sports Composite Rankings to No. 33 overall and No. 6 among Big Ten teams. The Terps will have a chance to continue rising with the transfer portal and the late signing period, but regardless, Terps coach Mike Locksley closed strong.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Kevin Willard: Big Ten doesn't "understand how to schedule a basketball game," has caused its title drought

Kevin Willard thinks the Big Ten's basketball scheduling is a mess and he isn't afraid to say it. The Maryland basketball coach went in-depth about it on his radio show. "I just don't think this conference gets it from the standpoint of trying to make sure that everyone's on an equal standing, on an equal footing. Like, I think they throw the schedule open -- you know, obviously, it's a football conference -- and I think they're worried about football. I don't think they understand how to schedule a basketball game," he said. "I mean, the Big East and Big Ten are totally different. The Big East is an all-basketball conference ... You're never on the road more than two games. We'd never have our first five out of seven on the road. You know, the Big East, that's why Villanova has won two national championships and went to three Final Fours Just because the Big East understood how to take care of their teams."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
whatsupmag.com

Meet Dominique Popa of Arundel High School

Dominique Popa comes from a family of athletes. Her sister Tatiana played basketball at Nebraska and another sister, Dayana, was a diver at Missouri State. Her brother Tristan competed in basketball at North Dakota State. A generation earlier, her father Constantin had a basketball career in the NBA and overseas....
GAMBRILLS, MD
mymcmedia.org

Popular 2022 Video: 21 This Week on Future of Maryland’s Gun Carry Law

’21 This Week’ is a political talk show dedicated to the issues of Montgomery County and the State of Maryland. Casey Aiken is the producer and moderator of ’21 This Week’. Aiken and a panel of political insiders meet regularly for a lively discussion on the latest political issues of interest to Montgomery County residents. The show airs on MCM’s Channel 21 and 995(HD) four times each week.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Business Monthly

These 5 businesses are thriving in central Maryland

The Business Monthly connects with businesses to inquire how they are faring. AppleCore’s Bake Shoppe started with the spark of a corporate CPA. Then in late 2019 came her passion and a $30,000 investment ― followed by its online presence in September 2020 and recently a new brick-and-mortar location at the Columbia Lakefront.
COLUMBIA, MD
Business Monthly

Maryland cannabis businesses bracing for growth

The recent decision by Maryland voters to legalize recreational cannabis marked a new day for businesses that are preparing for a new way to operate and the owners of Remedy Columbia moved into this new environment by getting a leg up in the race to a newly-laid finish line. Remedy...
MARYLAND STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Must-Try Restaurants in Georgetown DC

If you are looking for a restaurant in Washington DC that serves delicious food and a great atmosphere, you must check out Ristorante Piccolo. This Italian eatery is located in the heart of Georgetown. It is the ideal place for romantic dinners for two. This Italian restaurant has a warm and inviting ambiance similar to a European supper club. It offers an updated take on classic Italian cuisine. It has a second-floor balcony that overlooks historic Georgetown.
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Commanders, Snyder facing suit over ‘Hogs’ branding

Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders are facing another lawsuit again, this time by the alleged owners of the original HOGS trademark. Washington legends Joe Jacoby, Mark May, John Riggins, Fred Dean, and Doc Walker expect to sue Snyder over copyright compensation claims related to “The Hogs” legacy.
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Which State Is Baltimore In?

- Baltimore is in Maryland, considered the Mid-Atlantic state capital, with coastlines on the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay. It is also the state's largest city. It has a long history as a major seaport. Baltimore, Maryland - Capital of the Mid-Atlantic States. In the late eighteenth century, the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Amtrak service between Baltimore, Washington suspended due to power outage

BALTIMORE, MD—Amtrak rail service in Maryland was disrupted on Friday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 23, the company said that all traffic between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. had been stopped due to a powerline outage. “We will be sure to provide updates as we get more information,”...
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Head of Germantown biotech firm charged with fraud

A Potomac biotech company president was arrested Tuesday and accused in a scheme to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Washington state. Kazem Kazempour, 69, and Nader Pourhassan, 59, of Oregon, are charged with 14 counts involving conspiracy and schemes to defraud investors through...
GERMANTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
MARYLAND STATE

