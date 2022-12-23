Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Warmer temperatures for last week of December
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After our arctic freeze last week, we wrap up the month of December with warmer-than-average temperatures and dry conditions. Temperatures will cool over night but rather mild for this time of year. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s, low of 30 for Lubbock. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will switch to the north with a light breeze around 10 mph.
Southwest flight schedule collapse impacts Lubbock
Nationwide flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines Monday impacted Lubbock. At about 2:00 p.m. there were five canceled departures in Lubbock and four canceled arrivals.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Lubbock
Are you finding for a list of hotel in the Lubbock city? In this article, you are going to get a list of the excellent hotel that is physically placed in the Lubbock city. Also, a directional link from your location, and Telephone, Website Home info, average online users reviews, area, has been added. All info has been collected from these hotel ‘, official webpage.
fox34.com
2 injured, neighborhood without power after collision at 50th & Southeast Drive
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have blocked traffic at 50th Street and Southeast Drive as they work an accident with injuries. One person is said to have serious injuries, another has moderate injuries. The collision has damaged a power pole. LP&L reports approximately 170 customers were without power in...
Man, age 20, shot and killed in Lubbock overnight
Lubbock Police Officers responded to reports of Shots Fired in the 2100 block of East 4th Street. Ivan Reed, 20, later died.
Snyder FD, 4 fires in 3 days blamed on heaters or open flames too close to combustibles
A Texas fire department responded to four fires in three days, the city’s fire marshal said Monday. “All of the fires were due to heaters, or open flames being too close to combustibles,” a statement said.
6 and counting, emergency calls for water removal Friday in Lubbock
The recent cold weather is a good reason to remember the dangers of frozen pipes.
everythinglubbock.com
Watch here, Miracles Christmas Parade, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — Relive the 17th Miracles Christmas Parade on 34th Street in Lubbock in the video players below. And if you could not be there in person or see the broadcast replays on KAMC 28, see it for the first time!. Segment 1. Segment 2. Segment 3. Segment...
fox34.com
4 injured in crash near South Loop 289 and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people have been injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles. Police responded to the crash at 12:10 p.m. on Monday. The crash occurred on the access road of South Loop 289 near Quaker Avenue. Officers stated two people were moderately injured in the crash; two...
KCBD
Lubbock homeless man making an impact
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Devorah King and her family shop almost every day at a Dollar General in Lubbock, she says this is where they noticed Jesse Tennison, a homeless man who spends his days greeting customers and giving back. Devorah King says, “Whatever money he receives he takes it...
everythinglubbock.com
3 injured in Central Lubbock crash late Friday evening, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision in Central Lubbock late Friday evening. According to a press release from LPD, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Avenue Q. LPD said...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss hints at uniform reveal for Texas Bowl against Texas Tech
Ole Miss had a travel day on Sunday for its upcoming matchup against Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl, set for Wednesday night in Houston. The Rebels shared on social media, “Reports of ice on the tarmac,” and added the hashtag DripInTheSip, which hints at the uniform reveal possibly being white uniform tops, and/or pants. Although it could be a completely new combination since every game this season has been, for the first time in school history, a different uniform combination in each game.
KCBD
Crash on N. I27 leaves one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a crash in the southbound lanes of North I-27 near Erskine Street. LPD received the cal at 1:53 p.m. Police say this is a single-vehicle crash. Emergency responders have closed the southbound access road to I-27 in order to...
Red Raiders vs. Ole Miss Texas Bowl: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Red Raiders will play in a bowl game for the second-straight year, and in Joey McGuire's first season at the helm.
fox34.com
Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
stakingtheplains.com
Texas Tech Football: A Deeper Dive Into the 2023 Recruiting Class
First things first, this is sort of a recruiting roundup that goes a bit deeper into numbers and less deep into the actual players, mainly because I was curious about things. I do want to get to the sources, so I’m linking them here: Rivals; On3; 24/7 Sports; and ESPN. I’m also quoting the portion from ESPN, which is usually behind a paywall:
everythinglubbock.com
United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread honor 3 area Teachers on the Rise for Nov.
LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® recently announced the November winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Chadna Hawkins of Wolffarth Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Lauren Atkinson of Evans Middle School (Lubbock ISD) and Amber Johnson of Lamesa High School (Lamesa ISD).
Lubbock residents decorate homes for Christmas in unique way
On 100th Street and Avenue U, two homeowners have teamed up to decorate their houses with Christmas lights and sync them on the radio for people to drive by and watch.
Lubbock child hurt in pedestrian-vehicle collision Thursday morning
Lubbock Police said someone was seriously hurt when a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 4300 block of Justice Avenue.
fox34.com
Lubbock police identify woman killed in Friday night crash at 45th & Q
(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday evening collision in central Lubbock that left a 32-year-old woman dead. Lubbock Police were called to 45th Street and Avenue Q at 11:27 p.m. on December 23rd for reports of a collision with injuries.
