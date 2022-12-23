ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Warmer temperatures for last week of December

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After our arctic freeze last week, we wrap up the month of December with warmer-than-average temperatures and dry conditions. Temperatures will cool over night but rather mild for this time of year. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s, low of 30 for Lubbock. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will switch to the north with a light breeze around 10 mph.
LUBBOCK, TX
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Lubbock

Are you finding for a list of hotel in the Lubbock city? In this article, you are going to get a list of the excellent hotel that is physically placed in the Lubbock city. Also, a directional link from your location, and Telephone, Website Home info, average online users reviews, area, has been added. All info has been collected from these hotel ‘, official webpage.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Watch here, Miracles Christmas Parade, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — Relive the 17th Miracles Christmas Parade on 34th Street in Lubbock in the video players below. And if you could not be there in person or see the broadcast replays on KAMC 28, see it for the first time!. Segment 1. Segment 2. Segment 3. Segment...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

4 injured in crash near South Loop 289 and Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people have been injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles. Police responded to the crash at 12:10 p.m. on Monday. The crash occurred on the access road of South Loop 289 near Quaker Avenue. Officers stated two people were moderately injured in the crash; two...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock homeless man making an impact

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Devorah King and her family shop almost every day at a Dollar General in Lubbock, she says this is where they noticed Jesse Tennison, a homeless man who spends his days greeting customers and giving back. Devorah King says, “Whatever money he receives he takes it...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

3 injured in Central Lubbock crash late Friday evening, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision in Central Lubbock late Friday evening. According to a press release from LPD, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Avenue Q. LPD said...
LUBBOCK, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss hints at uniform reveal for Texas Bowl against Texas Tech

Ole Miss had a travel day on Sunday for its upcoming matchup against Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl, set for Wednesday night in Houston. The Rebels shared on social media, “Reports of ice on the tarmac,” and added the hashtag DripInTheSip, which hints at the uniform reveal possibly being white uniform tops, and/or pants. Although it could be a completely new combination since every game this season has been, for the first time in school history, a different uniform combination in each game.
OXFORD, MS
KCBD

Crash on N. I27 leaves one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a crash in the southbound lanes of North I-27 near Erskine Street. LPD received the cal at 1:53 p.m. Police say this is a single-vehicle crash. Emergency responders have closed the southbound access road to I-27 in order to...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
LUBBOCK, TX
stakingtheplains.com

Texas Tech Football: A Deeper Dive Into the 2023 Recruiting Class

First things first, this is sort of a recruiting roundup that goes a bit deeper into numbers and less deep into the actual players, mainly because I was curious about things. I do want to get to the sources, so I’m linking them here: Rivals; On3; 24/7 Sports; and ESPN. I’m also quoting the portion from ESPN, which is usually behind a paywall:
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread honor 3 area Teachers on the Rise for Nov.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® recently announced the November winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Chadna Hawkins of Wolffarth Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Lauren Atkinson of Evans Middle School (Lubbock ISD) and Amber Johnson of Lamesa High School (Lamesa ISD).
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock police identify woman killed in Friday night crash at 45th & Q

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday evening collision in central Lubbock that left a 32-year-old woman dead. Lubbock Police were called to 45th Street and Avenue Q at 11:27 p.m. on December 23rd for reports of a collision with injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX

