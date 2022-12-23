Warmer weather will continue for most into the middle of this week. An active pattern will return to finish out the year bringing rain and snow chances to parts of New Mexico. It was a beautiful Christmas Day across New Mexico with high temperatures hovering above average for this time of year. This warming trend will continue for most areas through the middle of this upcoming week. A weak backdoor cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures to eastern New Mexico Monday, but this will be short lived.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO