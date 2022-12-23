Read full article on original website
Lawmaker pushing for steady paycheck, longer legislative calendar
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state rep says she’ll push for a steady paycheck for lawmakers, along with a longer legislative calendar. Democrat Joy Garratt of Albuquerque said she planned to co-sponsor a ballot initiative to create a commission to set salaries for legislators. Currently, lawmakers receive a daily stipend and travel reimbursement. They convene […]
IRS changing rule for third-party income
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Internal Revenue Service is delaying a new rule on income made through third-party payment sources. The federal tax agency says it will hold off for a year on requiring people who made $600 or more over a year through the apps to fill out a 1099 Form. That form previously was […]
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New Mexico
(STACKER) Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
New Mexico among 27 states seeing increase to minimum wage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There will be a raise when it comes to minimum wage starting January 1, 2023. It will go up 50 cents an hour. Laura Cano is the owner of Kyra’s Arts Imports in Old Town and says with tourism slowing down and with prices going up, she’s had to cut down on her […]
The most common complaints filed to your local government
(STACKER) – Government accountability isn’t always flashy or grand. Most of the time, it looks like municipal employees fixing a pothole reported by a concerned citizen or a stop sign someone noticed was damaged in a storm. These are small tasks with significant residual impacts. SeeClickFix was among the first communication software companies to build […]
KRQE Investigates: looking back at impactful investigations in 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigative journalism is a core piece of the mission of KRQE News 13. For decades, News 13’s investigative reporting team has put hours into telling longer, more detailed stories that expose problems, hold the powerful accountable, and shed more light on complicated topics. Celebrating the team’s work in 2022, KRQE News 13 […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Minimum wage, Los Lunas cannabis, Winter storm, Christmas tree recycling, Robot server
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] New Mexico among 27 states seeing increase to minimum wage – Starting Sunday January 1, the minimum wage in New Mexico will go up to $12 an hour, or $3 an hour for workers receiving tips. It’s the last incremental increase under a state law that was approved […]
Hooks & The Huckleberries gain recognition in neighboring states
Hooks and the Huckleberries are a local country rock and soul music band. Already gaining fame around New Mexico and in neighboring states, they are known for songs like “Sandia Sunrise” and “Pay No Mind.” Hooks and the Huckleberries played their song “So Far Gone” on New Mexico Living. For more information, you can visit hooksandthehuckleberries.com and keep up with them on Instagram and Facebook.
New Mexico warms up before the next storm arrives
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure will continue to dominate the Desert Southwest to start off the week, continuing the dry and calm conditions that the state felt this weekend. Temperatures this afternoon will be seasonable. Tomorrow will be even warmer as the high begins to break down and usher in the return of westerly upper-level winds. These winds will allow temperatures to warm well above average Tuesday afternoon ahead of New Mexico’s next storm.
Warmer weather continues ahead of an active end to the year
Warmer weather will continue for most into the middle of this week. An active pattern will return to finish out the year bringing rain and snow chances to parts of New Mexico. It was a beautiful Christmas Day across New Mexico with high temperatures hovering above average for this time of year. This warming trend will continue for most areas through the middle of this upcoming week. A weak backdoor cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures to eastern New Mexico Monday, but this will be short lived.
Eryn Bent Band plays ‘Go Down Fighting’
Eryn Bent is an award-winning singer-songwriter. Born in Montana, Bent has called the Land of Enchantment home for years. Her western roots influence her songwriting, which merges emotive lyrics and moving melodies to enchant audiences. The Eryn Bent Band played “Go Down Fighting” on New Mexico Living. To view upcoming shows, visit https://www.erynbentmusic.com/.
Calm Christmas Eve Across New Mexico
After a brutally cold end to the week for parts of New Mexico, a calm and warmer weekend of weather is ahead – just in time for Christmas. It won’t be a white Christmas for most of of the state, but at least it will be a nice one. Partly sunny skies, calm winds, and above average temperatures are in the forecast for Sunday as high pressure dominates the region. The southeast may see temperatures more seasonable.
Storms bring rain and snow heading into the New Year
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather will continue into the middle of the week across New Mexico. A series of storms beginning late Tuesday will bring rain and heavy snow to parts of the state heading into the New Year. Another quiet, winter day across New Mexico on Monday....
Mild day ahead of winter storm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up quiet and cool this morning, with partly cloudy skies. Today will be warmer, with highs in the 50s and 60s for most of the state. Winds will be breezy, but highest in the mountains and east plains, gusting up to around 35 mph. The winds will strengthen tonight through Wednesday across the east, with gusts as high as 60 mph.
‘Winter Wonderland’ begins final week of immersive drive-thru light display
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Winter Wonderland New Mexico works to create new winter holiday traditions for families across the state through their interactive multi-day event. Winter Wonderland’s final week starts on December 26. This week, Winter Wonderland will offer an immersive drive-thru experience and an engaging walk-thru option featuring live actors, interactive sets, photos with princesses, hot cocoa, local vendors, and food.
