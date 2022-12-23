Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Freezing tonight, Warming mid-week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures drop below freezing overnight. Warming takes places mid-week with rain chances arriving Thursday. TONIGHT: Cloud cover stays in place until early. Expect widespread frost to develop with low temperatures dropping near 24. TUESDAY: Sunshine returns with a few clouds, temperatures will peak in the...
wcbi.com
Customers look for deals the day after Christmas
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Christmas is over but the shopping is still going strong. The holiday season always brings out the best bargains but some of those deals get a little sweeter on the days following Christmas. Anna Barnhill says the gift cards she got on Christmas day last...
wcbi.com
Louisville Water System asking residents to limit water use
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Louisville and Louisville Water System are asking for help from residents. With extra water use over the holidays, and temperatures rising above freezing after a couple of days of extremely cold weather, broken pipes and water leaks will likely be a growing problem.
wcbi.com
Joseph Daughtry to be sworn in Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Daughtry era will officially begin Tuesday for the Columbus Police Department. Joseph Daughtry Sr. will be sworn in at the Municipal Complex at 2 PM. Daughtry previously served as police chief for the Natchez Police Department and is currently the president of the Mississippi Association of...
wcbi.com
Massive fire burns through Shuqualak Lumber Monday night
SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – A massive fire ripped through Shuqualak Lumber Monday night. This is a video sent to us by Freddie Poindexter. Flames were seen shooting high in the air around 11 last night. Shuqualak Lumber is at 87 Oak Street. An investigation is underway into what sparked...
darkhorsepressnow.com
One dead, four injured in Columbus Christmas Eve shooting
One person is dead and four are wounded after a Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus. Chief Joe Daughtry told WCBI that police were called to the 90 block of Luxapilila Drive around 10:40 p.m. after an argument started at a Christmas Eve party. Two men, ages 22 and 48, pulled out weapons and began shooting, police said. The 48-year-old was killed. Other people inside the home were also shot.
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
wcbi.com
wtva.com
Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
wtva.com
Boil water alert issued for more than 1,700 in Lee, Itawamba, Monroe counties
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) — A broken main water line left more than 1,700 water customers in parts of Lee, Itawamba and Monroe counties with little to no water on Christmas. The Cason Water District said it had crews out at 4 a.m. trying to find the leak. That leak...
WDAM-TV
wcbi.com
Fire chief warns building fires in abandoned buildings especially dangerous
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – During the cold weather, it is possible to find homeless people seeking warmth in abandoned homes. And while some are there, they might make fires for extra warmth. According to Columbus Fire Chief Duane Hughes, this can cause the house itself to catch on fire.
wcbi.com
Paula Drungole-Ellis to be sworn in as Senior Chancellor Tuesday
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Paula Drungole-Ellis era continues in the courtroom. Drungole-Ellis will have a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday to continue her role as Senior Chancellor of the 14th Chancery Court District. Drungole-Ellis initially assumed the role in November 2018. The fourteenth district court serves Oktibbeha, Lowndes, Clay, Noxubee, Chickasaw, and...
wtva.com
A local church is packing plates once again for the holidays
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A local church is packing plates once again for the holidays. Harrisburg Baptist church is hosting their 35th annual Christmas feeding. This is the season to give back and they need your help. They are seeking out volunteers to come help them with deliveries. The places...
Tire Review
Yokohama Recalls 6,152 Commercial Tires
Yokohama Tire Corporation has notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) it is voluntarily recalling two sizes of commercial tires. The 295/75R22.5 TY517 MC² and BluEarth 109L in the same size were manufactured at Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi between May 29, 2022, and June 4, 2022. A total of 68 TY517 MC² and three BluEarth 109L tires are believed to be affected, but out of an abundance of caution, 6,125 tires are being recalled, Yokohama said.
wcbi.com
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: Sol Y Luna to open in old Logan’s Roadhouse location
Y’all, it’s about to get tasty in Columbus. Mi Hacienda owner Felipe Hernandez told me he is close to opening his new restaurant, Sol Y Luna, in the former Logan’s Roadhouse building at 589 18th Ave. N. Hernandez said the new restaurant will have a more authentic...
WTOK-TV
EMEPA using “rolling outages” that will impact Kemper and Neshoba counties
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In response to an “immediate and critical shortage of electricity” Tennessee Valley Authority, EMEPA’s north system wholesale power provider, will respond with rolling outages. In a statement, EMEPA said this will impact members in Kemper, Winston, Attala, Neshoba and Noxubee counties. Customers may...
Regional power supplier nearing critical stage
The Tennessee Valley Authority is sounding the alarm on power consumption for all customers. What began as 30-minute rolling outages advanced to 15 or 20-minute rolling blackouts Saturday morning. The TVA provides power for dozens of municipal, county, and other power providers in several states, including Mississippi. Statewide power outages had decreased Friday, but the number climbed back to nearly 20,000 outages Saturday morning. Oktibbeha County is reporting nearly one-third of its customers without power, approaching 5,100 customers. Not all statewide outages are due to the TVA blackouts.
