Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Was Once Bustling Hollywood Bar
Have you ever been to Hollywood before? What about in the Hudson Valley? For those who are unfamiliar with the history in this building find it possible to question how there could be a Hollywood Bar. Those who have had the honors of going to this Hollywood Bar would have...
‘Greatest Detectives In World’ Solve Murder Of Hudson Valley, New York Kid’s Doctor
A New York man accused of killing a Hudson Valley children's doctor and others was found and arrested. On Saturday, Dec. 24, around 9:40 p.m., members of the NYPD stopped an alleged stolen vehicle. Inside the car was a man wanted by police for homicide and numerous assaults. New York...
Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino
The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
Sugar Loaf Mountain: Why it matters
Join Jay Westerveld, President of the Sugar Loaf Historical Society, for an exploration of the cultural and natural history of Sugar Loaf Mountain and Hamlet. Speaking at Albert Wisner Library on Jan. 8, he will delve into Sugar Loaf’s history, from its Ice Age shelters to its ecological systems and climbing and hiking routes. Learn about the mountain’s flora and fauna, its mining and bootlegging histories, and its dual watershed resources that include the source of Warwick’s own Wawayanda Creek.
Cat Who Went Missing in New York 10 Years Ago Found
Cats are known for being very independent, and sometimes they'll just make their own rules. But not all cats can survive in the wild. One can only imagine what a young cat would face outdoors in a congested area on an everyday basis. One family in New York had probably...
Top 10 Things to Do in New York City
New York City is a vibrant and bustling destination that offers something for everyone. From iconic landmarks and world-class museums to delicious food and top-notch entertainment, there is always something to see and do in the city. It's where you can find a little bit of everything, from the bright lights and towering skyscrapers of Times Square to the tranquil beauty of Central Park.
This Windy Hudson Valley Road Ranks ‘One of The Most Beautiful’ in New York
Tis the season to take the scenic route. The first time I was ever on this road was during my driver's ed class in school. The teacher told us that this was one of the windiest roads in New York state. I thought to myself, if I could drive this, I can drive anywhere.
Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City
Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends. Does that even happen anymore?
A Christmas in Kingston in the 1880s
“I went out after a Christmas tree and some laurel, through seas of mud,” Jervis McEntee of Kingston wrote on Christmas Eve 1881, “to the place where I always go on the cross road between the Flat-bush and Pine bush roads. It rained a part of the time and turned into a snow storm on our return.”
Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store
The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
Is This Crystal The “Oldest Piece Of Rhinebeck History”?
More than ever, the idea of healing crystals is being understood by many. While some may consider this to be a trend, it is also a lifestyle to most. Holistic health and alternative medicine is ever increasing with its popularity. New Age practices and beliefs have also become popular. How...
Veteran restaurateur Steve Haxhiaj & Executive Chef Jaime Chabla Reopen NYC Italian Favorite “Il Monello” in Turtle Bay
Loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street.Photo byIl Monello NYC. New York City is famous for its restaurants with Il Monello being remembered as one of the most popular Italian eateries in the city. A memory no more, loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street at Second Avenue with its signature Italian-American dishes and upscale décor.
‘Jewish Christmas’ is back at NYC’s Chinese restaurants
Keep the gingerbread — pass the fortune cookies. I’m looking forward to a great Chinese meal on Dec. 25 — a tradition known to many New Yorkers as “Jewish Christmas,” when those who don’t celebrate actual Christmas gather for a festive lunch in the one type of restaurant that typically remains open. For many in the Big Apple, Jewish or not Jewish, going out on the Big Day has become a cheerful culinary and atmospheric respite from the holiday-as-usual. The occasion is sure to be particularly festive after two duck-deprived, less-than-celebratory holiday seasons that one New Yorker described to me as...
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location
After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
‘Missing’ poster circulates asking where Eric Adams is during storm
Have you seen this mayor? A New York nonprofit has skewered hizzoner for being absent from the five boroughs during a historic winter storm. New York Communities for Change posted a tongue-and-cheek missing poster in response to a city tweet earlier this week showing city leaders — sans Adams — briefing the press about the weather. “Have you seen this man? Retweet to help us find our city’s Mayor! WheresEric #MissingMayor,” the nonprofit wrote above a “Missing Mayor” flyer which also included Adams’ height, age and weight. “LAST SEEN: Thursday, December 22nd leaving his city in the midst of a natural disaster,” the...
Report says son of late detective and NYPD hero Steven McDonald will be promoted to police captain
NEW YORK, N.Y. - The son of Steven McDonald, the inspirational New York City detective who died in 2017, is being promoted to police captain, the New York Post reported. Lt. Conor McDonald, 35, is listed as No. 133 on the Captain’s Promotion List, according to department documents. The...
Why I moved to NYC from Florida: So the kids could have a backyard and space to grow
Wanting to be close to family and and have more outdoor space for their kids, Ashley Flores and her husband moved from Coral Gables to New York City, zeroing in on Riverdale in the Bronx for its parks, top-notch schools, and family-friendly community. They're now renting a four-bedroom house with a yard. Here's their story.
Billy Bob Thornton’s Band to Play in the Hudson Valley
You might have thought you'd see Billy Bob Thornton on stage one day but I bet you thought it would be in a play. You probably never thought you'd see him perform in his band right here in the Hudson Valley. It's the holiday season. Bad Santa is on television...
Concerning Unsolicited Packages Appearing at Hudson Valley Homes
The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has put out a warning to residents about the scam. Many people are still getting packages delivered even though the Christmas holiday has passed. Some gifts arrive late, others need to be returned and out-of-state family members might be sending some gifts. All reasons why it's so hard when people take advantage of that and try to scam people.
