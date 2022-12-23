ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino

The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
NEWBURGH, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Sugar Loaf Mountain: Why it matters

Join Jay Westerveld, President of the Sugar Loaf Historical Society, for an exploration of the cultural and natural history of Sugar Loaf Mountain and Hamlet. Speaking at Albert Wisner Library on Jan. 8, he will delve into Sugar Loaf’s history, from its Ice Age shelters to its ecological systems and climbing and hiking routes. Learn about the mountain’s flora and fauna, its mining and bootlegging histories, and its dual watershed resources that include the source of Warwick’s own Wawayanda Creek.
WARWICK, NY
Reynold Aquino

Top 10 Things to Do in New York City

New York City is a vibrant and bustling destination that offers something for everyone. From iconic landmarks and world-class museums to delicious food and top-notch entertainment, there is always something to see and do in the city. It's where you can find a little bit of everything, from the bright lights and towering skyscrapers of Times Square to the tranquil beauty of Central Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City

Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends. Does that even happen anymore?
YONKERS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

A Christmas in Kingston in the 1880s

“I went out after a Christmas tree and some laurel, through seas of mud,” Jervis McEntee of Kingston wrote on Christmas Eve 1881, “to the place where I always go on the cross road between the Flat-bush and Pine bush roads. It rained a part of the time and turned into a snow storm on our return.”
KINGSTON, NY
Alexandra Gross

Veteran restaurateur Steve Haxhiaj & Executive Chef Jaime Chabla Reopen NYC Italian Favorite “Il Monello” in Turtle Bay

Loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street.Photo byIl Monello NYC. New York City is famous for its restaurants with Il Monello being remembered as one of the most popular Italian eateries in the city. A memory no more, loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street at Second Avenue with its signature Italian-American dishes and upscale décor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

‘Jewish Christmas’ is back at NYC’s Chinese restaurants

Keep the gingerbread — pass the fortune cookies. I’m looking forward to a great Chinese meal on Dec. 25 — a tradition known to many New Yorkers as “Jewish Christmas,” when those who don’t celebrate actual Christmas gather for a festive lunch in the one type of restaurant that typically remains open. For many in the Big Apple, Jewish or not Jewish, going out on the Big Day has become a cheerful culinary and atmospheric respite from the holiday-as-usual. The occasion is sure to be particularly festive after two duck-deprived, less-than-celebratory holiday seasons that one New Yorker described to me as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location

After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
New York Post

‘Missing’ poster circulates asking where Eric Adams is during storm

Have you seen this mayor? A New York nonprofit has skewered hizzoner for being absent from the five boroughs during a historic winter storm. New York Communities for Change posted a tongue-and-cheek missing poster in response to a city tweet earlier this week showing city leaders — sans Adams — briefing the press about the weather. “Have you seen this man? Retweet to help us find our city’s Mayor! WheresEric #MissingMayor,” the nonprofit wrote above a “Missing Mayor” flyer which also included Adams’ height, age and weight. “LAST SEEN: Thursday, December 22nd leaving his city in the midst of a natural disaster,” the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Concerning Unsolicited Packages Appearing at Hudson Valley Homes

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has put out a warning to residents about the scam. Many people are still getting packages delivered even though the Christmas holiday has passed. Some gifts arrive late, others need to be returned and out-of-state family members might be sending some gifts. All reasons why it's so hard when people take advantage of that and try to scam people.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

