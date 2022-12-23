Keep the gingerbread — pass the fortune cookies. I’m looking forward to a great Chinese meal on Dec. 25 — a tradition known to many New Yorkers as “Jewish Christmas,” when those who don’t celebrate actual Christmas gather for a festive lunch in the one type of restaurant that typically remains open. For many in the Big Apple, Jewish or not Jewish, going out on the Big Day has become a cheerful culinary and atmospheric respite from the holiday-as-usual. The occasion is sure to be particularly festive after two duck-deprived, less-than-celebratory holiday seasons that one New Yorker described to me as...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO