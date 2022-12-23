Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
Future of farming – learn how
Where will our nation find the next generation of farmers? How will young people come to love the land? And if young people are interested in farming, how can they come to know successful farmers and learn from them?. One way folks can learn about farming and connect with farmers...
agupdate.com
Use calving pasture rotation to prevent disease spread
The old saying that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” is one that commonly refers to the importance of reducing the risk for disease spread. And in the case of beef cattle scours, where cows calve has a lot to do with how well the newborns can stay healthy in the first few weeks of life, say the experts at Kansas State University’s Beef Cattle Institute.
agupdate.com
Ressler Angus Ranch works to raise ready, reliable Angus cattle
COOPERSTOWN, N.D. – Owned and operated by Ryan and Meghan Ressler, along with their four children, Reid, Lane, Lola and Kimmie, the Ressler family’s livelihood consists of raising durable and functional registered Black Angus cattle in eastern North Dakota. The Resslers originally set out as commercial ranchers influenced...
agupdate.com
FSA tailors programs to meet the needs of ranchers
During times when ranchers face difficult circumstances, the Farm Service Agency (FSA) works to be flexible in their programs and offerings to be of the highest service, according to FSA Director Zach Ducheneaux. Being nimble enough to meet producers where they are is critical during a time when a number...
agupdate.com
Canola market remains in a tight trading range
Canola prices remained in a relatively tight trading range during early to mid-December, following the lead of soybean oil and European rapeseed. Canola dropped along with soybean oil after the EPA announcement of biofuel volumes, but then gained back all the losses after Statistics Canada reported a smaller canola crop than expected. Since then, canola has trended back to its traditional value relative to soybeans.
Comments / 0