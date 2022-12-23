The old saying that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” is one that commonly refers to the importance of reducing the risk for disease spread. And in the case of beef cattle scours, where cows calve has a lot to do with how well the newborns can stay healthy in the first few weeks of life, say the experts at Kansas State University’s Beef Cattle Institute.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO