Detroit Sports Nation

Odds that Jim Harbaugh becomes Denver Broncos’ next HC

On Monday evening, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team arrived in Arizona, where they will begin making their final preparations for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against TCU. Earlier in the day, news broke that the Denver Broncos were firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was still in his first season with the team.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

ROUND AND ROUND IT GOES: Broncos coaching carousel taking another lap after team fires Nathaniel Hackett

Since the Denver Broncos fired Mike Shanahan in 2008, coaching stability as not been their strong suit. Including Eric Studesville's four-game run as an interim in 2010, the Broncos have had seven head coaches since the best coach in team history was fired. Only John Fox and Gary Kubiak had real success. Fox has here for four seasons with a trip to the Super Bowl and Kubiak won Super Bowl...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Broncos issue huge statement on Nathaniel Hackett decision

It’s been a rough year for Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and it looks like he won’t even get to finish his first season as the team’s head coach. On Monday afternoon, the Denver Broncos announced that they were parting ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett, releasing a statement on social media.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Latavius Murray (foot) active for Broncos in Week 16

Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray (foot) is active for the team's Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Murray sat out of practices during the week with a foot injury, but the team was fairly straightforward in saying that the veteran back was just getting rest after his recent 25-touch game. He'll be leaned on heavily again as the Broncos' primary ball carrier.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Denver Broncos provide update on new coach search

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Denver Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner and General Manager George Paton are set to provide an update on the current search for a new head coach. According to the Denver Broncos, this press conference will discuss coaching staff changes and detail their expectations for the search. Watch the The post Denver Broncos provide update on new coach search appeared first on KRDO.
DENVER, CO
