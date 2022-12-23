ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

5 things to know this Friday, December 23

By Harrison Gereau
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — What good is the warmth of summer, without the bitter cold of winter to give it sweetness? The weather heading into Christmas certainly begs the question, with temperatures set to drop to single-digits Friday evening. And that’s after a day of rain—be careful on those holiday travels!

Captain Steven Saunders told NEWS10 the ceiling collapsed at the Salem Post Office early Friday morning. The details, along with those of a stabbing in Malta, headline this morning’s five things to know.

1. Salem Post Office suffers ceiling collapse just before holidays

Just before the final holiday rush, the Salem Post Office suffered a ceiling collapse Friday morning. Salem Volunteer Fire Department President and Captain Steven Saunders told NEWS10 the interior ceiling fell around 7 a.m. Friday due to a negative pressure effect.

2. Police investigate stabbing in Malta

Someone was stabbed around 9:20 p.m. Thursday in Malta, according to a spokesperson for the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Police said the unnamed victim was attacked on Route 9.

3. Albany man admits to October break-in, assault

The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said William Crawford, 35, has admitted to breaking into an apartment on Dana Avenue in Albany, where he broke a woman’s foot and threatened her with a gun. Crawford faces up to eight years in prison when he is sentenced in February.

4. New Italian deli to open in Schenectady

Ron Suriano II has been working to open Suriano’s Deli & Italian Specialties at 140 Clinton Street in Schenectady for about a year now. Although there’s still no opening date yet, he’s aiming for March.

5. DEC: Hunter’s Facebook post leads police to illegal deer

A hunter who bragged about his massive buck on social media in early December will have nothing to show for it, after environmental conservation officers learned the deer was taken illegally, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation.

DEC: Hunter's Facebook post leads police to illegal deer

