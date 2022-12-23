No Intercity Transit bus service on Sunday, plus other closures for Dec. 24-26

Bus service won’t be available on Sunday, Dec. 25, according to Intercity Transit.

Local bus, Dial-A-Lift and van services won’t operate on Christmas Day. Customer service and administrative offices in Olympia also will be closed.

And bus services will end early on Dec. 24. All local and express bus services will end by 8 p.m. The last Dial-A-Lift pick up will be at 7:30 p.m., and customer service will close at 5 p.m.

Other holiday closures:

▪ All Timberland Libraries and services will be closed Dec. 24-26.

▪ Lacey City Hall will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas Day.

▪ All Olympia offices, including City Hall, Olympia Municipal Court, Probation Services, The Olympia Center, Public Works, and utility billing will be closed on Dec. 26. The City Hall customer service counter will close at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

▪ Tumwater City Hall, Old Town Center, and Tumwater Library will be closed Dec. 26

▪ Thurston County offices also will be closed on Dec. 26.