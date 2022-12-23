Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Water pipe breakages floods Salvation Army of Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Bursting water pipes caused extensive flooding inside The Salvation Army of Grand Island’s West Third Street headquarters building early on Monday, forcing the temporary suspension of community services offered by the organization. The Salvation Army of Grand Island leadership received word of the flooding...
1011now.com
Remembering the Naval Ammunition Depot in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KOLN) - The Hastings Museum has several small exhibits dedicated to the Naval Ammunition Depot that once operated in Hastings. We visited with executive director Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson about what people can see. “The NAD was one of the four largest Naval Ammunition Depots in the country at that...
KSNB Local4
New store opens in Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For last minute Christmas shoppers out there, a new clothing shop has reopened on Friday. Brittany’s is a new clothing from sizes small all the way to XXXL. Owners Aaron and Brittany Adams moved their store into the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island from the Platte River Mall in North Platte, where they made a name for themselves by sponsoring clothing for Nebraskaland Days and Lazy RW Whiskey.
klkntv.com
Nebraska homeless shelter says 80 people were displaced when water pipe burst
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A water pipe burst at a homeless shelter in Hastings on Sunday, leaving 80 guests displaced. Officials say they had no choice but to evacuate Crossroads Mission Avenue around midnight, as water was spraying on an electric panel, causing a fire hazard. Everyone has since...
News Channel Nebraska
Central Nebraska’s first casino ribbon cutting ceremony
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- After receiving the license and approval on the hours of operation from the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission last week, the Grand Island Casino Resort temporary casino is preparing to open its doors. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Tuesday at noon, inside the concourse at...
Kearney Hub
Exstrom: Nebraska Extension now accepting applications for Master Gardener program
Do you enjoy plants and gardening? Are you looking to learn more and hone your skills but don’t know where to go? The Extension Master Gardener Program will educate you on many aspects of horticulture and allow you to test your knowledge and skills, all while serving your local community.
NebraskaTV
Homeless shelter evacuated Christmas night due to broken sprinkler line
HASTINGS, Neb. — A homeless shelter had to be evacuated Christmas night after officials discovered a broken sprinkler line inside. Hastings Fire and Rescue said they responded to an alert around 9 p.m. Sunday at Crossroads Mission Avenue. Responders discovered a broken sprinkler line in the main electrical room inside the building. Officials determined it was not safe to provide electrical service and disconnected the power. They said without power conditions were unsafe and the building was evacuated.
doniphanherald.com
Cockfighting discovered in central Nebraska, 10 people facing charges
Ten men are facing felony charges after evidence of cockfighting was discovered in central Nebraska, Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch says. On Dec. 17, dispatch got a 911 call about illegal gambling going on involving roosters in a rural part of the county about 10 miles east of St. Paul.
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney County accident sends one to hospital
AXTELL, Neb. -- Authorities responded to an accident in central Nebraska on Friday, sending on to the hospital. The Kearney County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a two-vehicle accident at the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44 on Dec. 23 around 8:15 p.m. A 46-year-old Naponee woman...
1011now.com
More details revealed about Howard County cockfighting case
ST. PAUL, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Court documents are revealing more details about an alleged cockfighting ring in Central Nebraska. Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch announced Monday that his office arrested 10 men after a 9-1-1 caller reported the rooster fighting event in a rural area southeast of St. Paul. We now know that seven of those arrested are from Grand Island, one is from Wood River, one is from Palmer and one is from Chapman.
1011now.com
Volunteer fire department responds to house fire west of Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire west of Kearney on Saturday. According to officials, KVFD was dispatched to Dunbar Road just before 3 a.m. KVFD said the home fire alarm and smoke detector system worked and alerted the family of the danger while...
foxnebraska.com
Two vehicle crash sent one to emergency room
AXTELL, Neb. — According to the Kearney County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the Highway 6 and 44 junction just after 8:15 p.m. Friday. They said an SUV that was driven by 46-year-old Lisa Stone of Naponee, was stopped at a stop sign...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested after he reportedly pointed a gun at another person, according to Grand Island Police. GIPD was called out to a location on S. Lincoln Street after a person reported that 20-year-old Paulo Yunior Rodriguez Giron had a loaded handgun and pointed it at him, threatening him.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
