Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Water pipe breakages floods Salvation Army of Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Bursting water pipes caused extensive flooding inside The Salvation Army of Grand Island’s West Third Street headquarters building early on Monday, forcing the temporary suspension of community services offered by the organization. The Salvation Army of Grand Island leadership received word of the flooding...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Remembering the Naval Ammunition Depot in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KOLN) - The Hastings Museum has several small exhibits dedicated to the Naval Ammunition Depot that once operated in Hastings. We visited with executive director Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson about what people can see. “The NAD was one of the four largest Naval Ammunition Depots in the country at that...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

New store opens in Conestoga Mall

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For last minute Christmas shoppers out there, a new clothing shop has reopened on Friday. Brittany’s is a new clothing from sizes small all the way to XXXL. Owners Aaron and Brittany Adams moved their store into the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island from the Platte River Mall in North Platte, where they made a name for themselves by sponsoring clothing for Nebraskaland Days and Lazy RW Whiskey.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Central Nebraska’s first casino ribbon cutting ceremony

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- After receiving the license and approval on the hours of operation from the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission last week, the Grand Island Casino Resort temporary casino is preparing to open its doors. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Tuesday at noon, inside the concourse at...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Homeless shelter evacuated Christmas night due to broken sprinkler line

HASTINGS, Neb. — A homeless shelter had to be evacuated Christmas night after officials discovered a broken sprinkler line inside. Hastings Fire and Rescue said they responded to an alert around 9 p.m. Sunday at Crossroads Mission Avenue. Responders discovered a broken sprinkler line in the main electrical room inside the building. Officials determined it was not safe to provide electrical service and disconnected the power. They said without power conditions were unsafe and the building was evacuated.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney County accident sends one to hospital

AXTELL, Neb. -- Authorities responded to an accident in central Nebraska on Friday, sending on to the hospital. The Kearney County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a two-vehicle accident at the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44 on Dec. 23 around 8:15 p.m. A 46-year-old Naponee woman...
KEARNEY COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

More details revealed about Howard County cockfighting case

ST. PAUL, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Court documents are revealing more details about an alleged cockfighting ring in Central Nebraska. Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch announced Monday that his office arrested 10 men after a 9-1-1 caller reported the rooster fighting event in a rural area southeast of St. Paul. We now know that seven of those arrested are from Grand Island, one is from Wood River, one is from Palmer and one is from Chapman.
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Volunteer fire department responds to house fire west of Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire west of Kearney on Saturday. According to officials, KVFD was dispatched to Dunbar Road just before 3 a.m. KVFD said the home fire alarm and smoke detector system worked and alerted the family of the danger while...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Two vehicle crash sent one to emergency room

AXTELL, Neb. — According to the Kearney County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the Highway 6 and 44 junction just after 8:15 p.m. Friday. They said an SUV that was driven by 46-year-old Lisa Stone of Naponee, was stopped at a stop sign...
KEARNEY COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested after he reportedly pointed a gun at another person, according to Grand Island Police. GIPD was called out to a location on S. Lincoln Street after a person reported that 20-year-old Paulo Yunior Rodriguez Giron had a loaded handgun and pointed it at him, threatening him.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

