Elderly woman, 99, killed in South Chicago house fire

CHICAGO — A 99-year-old woman succumbed to her injures and died in a residential fire in the city’s South Chicago neighborhood Thursday night.

Almaisa Herard was taken to the hospital when she was found at the 8200 block of South Sagniaw Avenue around 10:17 p.m., according to Chicago Fire.

Police say Herard was transported to Trinity Hospital in unknown condition by the CFD.

There were no other injuries reported.

