Elderly woman, 99, killed in South Chicago house fire
CHICAGO — A 99-year-old woman succumbed to her injures and died in a residential fire in the city’s South Chicago neighborhood Thursday night.
Almaisa Herard was taken to the hospital when she was found at the 8200 block of South Sagniaw Avenue around 10:17 p.m., according to Chicago Fire.Fire erupts at DuSable LSD apartment building
Police say Herard was transported to Trinity Hospital in unknown condition by the CFD.
There were no other injuries reported.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
Comments / 0