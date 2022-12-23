The Instagram page Humans of New York (@humansofny) has risen to fame in the past few years because of its unique and interesting ways of storytelling. The page features pedestrians on the street every day, each with their own interesting background or story. The primary purpose of the posts is to show that people can never really tell a lot about a person by just looking at them. Some people featured on the page end up having numerous parts posted about their story while others just share a simple quote. The page shows that humans are more connected than initially thought. This led me to wonder what LHS students have to share. I interviewed three completely random students and one staff member from LHS in order to prove that there is so much more than what meets the eye to people.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO