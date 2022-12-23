Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Iowa State University issues cover crop report
A new report from the Iowa State University Center for Agricultural and Rural Development summarizes five years of data on Iowa farmers’ use of cover crops. The survey was administered to farmers who visited local conservation field offices and received technical assistance related to cover crops. The more than 3,000 responses shed light on Iowa farmers’ rationale and motivations to use cover crops, the timing of planting and termination, the types and extent of varieties used, and farmers’ preferred information sources.
kmaland.com
Rural Colleges Cut, Consolidate Classes
(KMAland) -- Students choosing a college next semester are faced with new challenges and difficult choices. The current economic climate is forcing many higher-education institutions to cut or consolidate programs. The problem is especially acute at rural universities, already facing stiffer recruitment challenges than larger urban schools, and still having...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowan with dementia speaks of winter dangers: "my brain doesn't tell me cold and hot"
DES MOINES, Iowa — These strong winds and freezing temperatures can be deadly and that risk is even greater in people with dementia and Alzheimer's disease. So the first year was tough," said Kevin Dill, a West Des Moines resident. Dill has been living with lewy body dementia since...
KCCI.com
Storm chaser rescues Iowa couple stuck in snow drift
JEWELL, Iowa — A good Samaritan says his day was made when he saved a stranded couple along the side of a snow-covered road. Storm chaser Clarence Smith ran into the pre-Christmas blizzard on Highway 69 near Jewell Friday morning. “It's pretty intense right now. I don't know if...
mystar106.com
Farmland continues to be held tightly by Iowans
AMES — The annual Iowa State University survey has found the average price of an acre of farmland set a record again at $11,411. ISU’s Wendong Zhang John) oversees the survey. “This represents a 17 percent growth over the past year, and this is really phenomenal because that when you’re thinking about over the past few years — last year 2021 Iowa will farmland values rose 29 percent — and so this is a ramp up that is that we haven’t seen since the 1980s, essentially,” Zhang says.
kniakrls.com
Real ID has Been Extended
Michaela Bigaouette, Marion County Treasurer, pointed out how important it is to obtain a Real ID, which shows up on your driver’s license. A Real ID proves your identity to Homeland Security. It is not required so there is no deadline to obtain one. Originally, you needed a Real...
KCCI.com
Southwest flights canceled out of Des Moines International Airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of holiday travelers are waiting in airports nationwide as the lingering impacts of winter weather leave a major airline grounded. Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,600 flights Monday, leaving many travelers standing in line or waiting on hold for hours. At Des Moines International...
Fire at Ankeny home causes 'significant damage', no injuries
ANKENY, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. An Ankeny home suffered "significant damage" after a fire broke out on Monday morning, the Ankeny Fire Department said in a press release.
cbs2iowa.com
Blizzard shuts down I-35, plows being pulled off roads
The Iowa DOT is in the process of shutting down I-35 from US 30 (exit 111) in Ames to US 18 (exit 194) at Clear Lake. This is due to the ongoing blizzard across the state of Iowa. The DOT says barriers have been activated at the US 30/I-35N interchange...
KCRG.com
Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state. Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.
KCCI.com
Dozens of cars in ditch on I-35
KCCI cameras caught dozens of cars left behind in ditches or on the side of the road on Monday. The Iowa Department of Transportation says many of those drivers should be able to get their cars as road conditions improve. "Owners have the opportunity now that these conditions are much...
1 dead following Christmas morning crash on Interstate 80, Iowa State Patrol reports
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead following a crash in Polk County early Christmas morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when it veered off the roadway and rear-ended an unoccupied semi-truck parked on the shoulder near mile marker 140 around 2:11 a.m.
Christmas 2022: What is open, closed this holiday weekend?
DES MOINES, Iowa — As winter weather whips through a majority of the country, last-minute Christmas shopping or food prep might have been put on the back burner. Need to know what's open and closed on Christmas Day and the observed holiday, Dec. 26? Here's what will be available for you, according to USAToday.
Fatal accident in Polk County
(Polk Co) A Des Moines man died in a single vehicle accident in Polk County early Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Marco Mullenberg was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on I-80 near the 140 mile marker at around 2:11 a.m. when he drove off the roadway and rear ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder.
KCCI.com
Ankeny police locate missing elderly man
ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department has located a man who went missing. John Janssen, 75, was reported missing on Dec. 22. Police say they have found him. Janssen has been safely reunited with his family.
KCCI.com
Court documents reveal more information in killing of Des Moines architect
DES MOINES, Iowa — New court documents obtained by KCCI show how police say a man murdered a Des Moines architect. Kirk Blunck was found injured in the stairwell of a building in the East Village in 2016. He died shortly after he was found. The medical examiner ruled his cause of death as blunt force trauma from a high fall.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police officers shoot and kill armed 16-year-old
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating after officers shot and killed a 16-year-old boy during a domestic dispute. It happened at an apartment at 400 E. McKinley Ave. on the city's south side. Officers were called there at about 12:30 a.m. They found an armed 16-year-old...
kttn.com
Two injured, including 10-year-old boy, in crash on I-35
Two Iowa residents were hurt early Sunday when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 35 near Cameron. Thirty-nine-year-old Kristen Myers of Ames, Iowa was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries and a ten-year-old boy from Ames was taken to the hospital in Cameron with minor injuries. Both occupants were passengers in an SUV driven by 41-year-old Michael Myers of Ames Iowa. He was not reported hurt.
iheart.com
Dozens Of Vehicles Scattered Along I-80, I-35
(Undated) -- Dozens of cars are scattered on the sides and in the median of I-80 between Des Moines and the Quad Cities on Christmas Day. There are cars, SUVs, pick-up trucks, and numerous jackknifed semis. In some areas, multiple vehicles are off the road in the same spot. There...
