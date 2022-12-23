ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

drgnews.com

Iowa State University issues cover crop report

A new report from the Iowa State University Center for Agricultural and Rural Development summarizes five years of data on Iowa farmers’ use of cover crops. The survey was administered to farmers who visited local conservation field offices and received technical assistance related to cover crops. The more than 3,000 responses shed light on Iowa farmers’ rationale and motivations to use cover crops, the timing of planting and termination, the types and extent of varieties used, and farmers’ preferred information sources.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Rural Colleges Cut, Consolidate Classes

(KMAland) -- Students choosing a college next semester are faced with new challenges and difficult choices. The current economic climate is forcing many higher-education institutions to cut or consolidate programs. The problem is especially acute at rural universities, already facing stiffer recruitment challenges than larger urban schools, and still having...
KCCI.com

Storm chaser rescues Iowa couple stuck in snow drift

JEWELL, Iowa — A good Samaritan says his day was made when he saved a stranded couple along the side of a snow-covered road. Storm chaser Clarence Smith ran into the pre-Christmas blizzard on Highway 69 near Jewell Friday morning. “It's pretty intense right now. I don't know if...
JEWELL, IA
mystar106.com

Farmland continues to be held tightly by Iowans

AMES — The annual Iowa State University survey has found the average price of an acre of farmland set a record again at $11,411. ISU’s Wendong Zhang John) oversees the survey. “This represents a 17 percent growth over the past year, and this is really phenomenal because that when you’re thinking about over the past few years — last year 2021 Iowa will farmland values rose 29 percent — and so this is a ramp up that is that we haven’t seen since the 1980s, essentially,” Zhang says.
AMES, IA
kniakrls.com

Real ID has Been Extended

Michaela Bigaouette, Marion County Treasurer, pointed out how important it is to obtain a Real ID, which shows up on your driver’s license. A Real ID proves your identity to Homeland Security. It is not required so there is no deadline to obtain one. Originally, you needed a Real...
KCCI.com

Southwest flights canceled out of Des Moines International Airport

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of holiday travelers are waiting in airports nationwide as the lingering impacts of winter weather leave a major airline grounded. Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,600 flights Monday, leaving many travelers standing in line or waiting on hold for hours. At Des Moines International...
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Blizzard shuts down I-35, plows being pulled off roads

The Iowa DOT is in the process of shutting down I-35 from US 30 (exit 111) in Ames to US 18 (exit 194) at Clear Lake. This is due to the ongoing blizzard across the state of Iowa. The DOT says barriers have been activated at the US 30/I-35N interchange...
AMES, IA
KCRG.com

Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state. Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Dozens of cars in ditch on I-35

KCCI cameras caught dozens of cars left behind in ditches or on the side of the road on Monday. The Iowa Department of Transportation says many of those drivers should be able to get their cars as road conditions improve. "Owners have the opportunity now that these conditions are much...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Christmas 2022: What is open, closed this holiday weekend?

DES MOINES, Iowa — As winter weather whips through a majority of the country, last-minute Christmas shopping or food prep might have been put on the back burner. Need to know what's open and closed on Christmas Day and the observed holiday, Dec. 26? Here's what will be available for you, according to USAToday.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Polk County

(Polk Co) A Des Moines man died in a single vehicle accident in Polk County early Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Marco Mullenberg was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on I-80 near the 140 mile marker at around 2:11 a.m. when he drove off the roadway and rear ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder.
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny police locate missing elderly man

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department has located a man who went missing. John Janssen, 75, was reported missing on Dec. 22. Police say they have found him. Janssen has been safely reunited with his family.
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Court documents reveal more information in killing of Des Moines architect

DES MOINES, Iowa — New court documents obtained by KCCI show how police say a man murdered a Des Moines architect. Kirk Blunck was found injured in the stairwell of a building in the East Village in 2016. He died shortly after he was found. The medical examiner ruled his cause of death as blunt force trauma from a high fall.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police officers shoot and kill armed 16-year-old

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating after officers shot and killed a 16-year-old boy during a domestic dispute. It happened at an apartment at 400 E. McKinley Ave. on the city's south side. Officers were called there at about 12:30 a.m. They found an armed 16-year-old...
DES MOINES, IA
kttn.com

Two injured, including 10-year-old boy, in crash on I-35

Two Iowa residents were hurt early Sunday when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 35 near Cameron. Thirty-nine-year-old Kristen Myers of Ames, Iowa was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries and a ten-year-old boy from Ames was taken to the hospital in Cameron with minor injuries. Both occupants were passengers in an SUV driven by 41-year-old Michael Myers of Ames Iowa. He was not reported hurt.
CAMERON, MO
iheart.com

Dozens Of Vehicles Scattered Along I-80, I-35

(Undated) -- Dozens of cars are scattered on the sides and in the median of I-80 between Des Moines and the Quad Cities on Christmas Day. There are cars, SUVs, pick-up trucks, and numerous jackknifed semis. In some areas, multiple vehicles are off the road in the same spot. There...
DES MOINES, IA

