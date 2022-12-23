Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
Tory Johnson Sr. Gets Sentimental About Son Following in His WVU Footsteps
Tory Johnson Sr. was sentimental about his son after he signed with West Virginia. But maybe too sentimental. In a tweet, that’s since been deleted by the author, the former Mountaineer shared his thoughts on his son following in his footsteps. “From being in your mother’s womb on West...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Lands in Top 10 for 2024 Ohio 4-Star DE Elias Rudolph
On Christmas, Pitt received a commitment from one of the top junior wide receivers, 4-star recruit DayDay Farmer. Although it’s not a commitment, Pat Narduzzi also got some more promising recruiting news from a top junior, as Class of 2024 four-star defensive end Elias Rudolph released a Top 10 that included Pitt.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt QB Nick Patti “Likely” To Get Start Against UCLA In Sun Bowl
Now that Pitt has made it down to El Paso, Texas, flying down late Christmas Day, the Sun Bowl is getting closer and closer. There has been a plethora of opt-outs either because of the NFL Draft and the transfer portal, and perhaps the most pressing concern is who will be starting at quarterback.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Gallery: Best of 2022 For Pittsburgh Sports Now
PITTSURGH–With the closing of 2022 let’s take a look at my favorite photos. It is a hard task to trim over 40 games down to just a few top frames, but here we go with some of the best of the best of the best (with honors’).
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Lands Commitment From 2024 4-Star WR DayDay Farmer
The Pitt football program received a big Christmas present in the form of a commitment from an elite recruit. 2024 four-star wide receiver DayDay Farmer announced on Christmas Day that he’s verbally committed to Pat Narduzzi and Pitt. Farmer (6-foot, 170 pounds) attends Cocoa High School in Cocoa, Florida.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pat Narduzzi’s Not Perfect, But He’s Led Pitt to Eight Years of Stability; And An ACC Title
Pat Narduzzi was officially announced as the 36th head coach in Pitt history eight years ago today. A stretch of time that has been nothing if not eventful. However, do not mistake eventful for unstable. Because aside from a conference championship, Narduzzi’s stability has been his greatest contribution to Pitt football.
West Virginia native featured in Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar
A West Virginia native was recently featured on Fox News for being one of the bartenders/wait staff featured in the Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar. Grace Burchett, who attended West Virginia University, works at the Naples, Florida Hooters. Burchett said to Fox News that she didn’t think she would make the 2023 calendar but it’s special […]
WTRF
Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
Final special youth, seniors antlerless deer season in West Virginia begins
The last segment of West Virginia’s special antlerless deer hunting season for youth and senior citizen hunters opened Monday.
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases drop, hospitalizations go up over holiday weekend in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases dropped and hospitalizations due to the virus jumped over the holiday weekend in West Virginia. The state’s active case total fell by nearly 300 during the extended Christmas weekend, coming in at 1,078 on Tuesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Stevenson's move to WVU took the tiger out of the bubble wrap
"My first impressions of Erik?" West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell said before pausing to consider teammate Erik Stevenson and then replacing a pensive look on his face with a smile. "I knew he could shoot the ball. That's the first thing I would tell you. He came in lighting it up from Day One. But I thought he was a little crazy at first. I'm going to be honest. I did. Like, 'Why is this dude yelling all the time?' "
bowhuntingmag.com
West Virginia 20-Point Buck Scores 174 5/8
David Miller first identified his 2021 target buck, which was aged at 7.5 years old, way back in 2017. As we get ready to break into 2023, this kill is our final look back into the fall of 2021. If you missed the other monster bucks we've already covered, be sure to check them out — including the Dustin Huff buck (Indiana), the Mike Callas buck (Iowa), the Zach Meadows buck (Oklahoma), and the David Souza buck (Ohio).
The message of Christmas and Hanukah on Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, local religious leaders stop by to discuss the importance of religion during the Christmas and Hanukah season. Our host Mark Curtis sits down with Father Chapin, host of Daily Living on WOWK-TV, to talk about finding balance between Santa and commercialism during […]
Metro News
Financial specifics, including public dollars, still take shape for big battery manufacturer
West Virginia officials excitedly announced a major green energy manufacturer last week, but there are still financial aspects of the project to pin down. In all, the Form Energy battery plant proposed for Hancock County is meant to result in 750 jobs and is a $760 million project. “We appreciate...
Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
WTAP
Governor Justice announces plan for battery plant in Weirton, W.Va.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Form Energy will build a battery manufacturing facility in Weirton, West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday, December 22. In a press release, the governor’s office said the plant should create at least 750 jobs in the region and will represent a total investment of up to 760 million dollars.
Metro News
Tucker wants state to help high schoolers pay for dual enrollment courses
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Higher Education Chancellor Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker says it’s time for West Virginia to help high school students pay for dual enrollment courses. “It can double the college-going rate of our low-income students,” Tucker told MetroNews recently. She said right now the students...
WTAP
West Virginia Emergency Management Division responds to Christmas snowstorm
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Emergency Management Division (EMD) activated its State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) in response to the snowstorm this Christmas weekend. In the wake of Governor Jim Justice’s declaration of a state of emergency, the EMD took action by monitoring weather conditions and coordinating resources...
wfirnews.com
Map of outages also shows warming shelters
See the latest update from AEP Below. This is the final update regarding this storm. Monday, December 26, 2022 – 11:45 a.m. More than 1,100 workers remain committed to restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging winds and bitterly cold temperatures.
WTRF
$4.8 million to West Virginia for livestock project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding. This will support the adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.
