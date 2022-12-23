ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Lands in Top 10 for 2024 Ohio 4-Star DE Elias Rudolph

On Christmas, Pitt received a commitment from one of the top junior wide receivers, 4-star recruit DayDay Farmer. Although it’s not a commitment, Pat Narduzzi also got some more promising recruiting news from a top junior, as Class of 2024 four-star defensive end Elias Rudolph released a Top 10 that included Pitt.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt QB Nick Patti “Likely” To Get Start Against UCLA In Sun Bowl

Now that Pitt has made it down to El Paso, Texas, flying down late Christmas Day, the Sun Bowl is getting closer and closer. There has been a plethora of opt-outs either because of the NFL Draft and the transfer portal, and perhaps the most pressing concern is who will be starting at quarterback.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Gallery: Best of 2022 For Pittsburgh Sports Now

PITTSURGH–With the closing of 2022 let’s take a look at my favorite photos. It is a hard task to trim over 40 games down to just a few top frames, but here we go with some of the best of the best of the best (with honors’).
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Lands Commitment From 2024 4-Star WR DayDay Farmer

The Pitt football program received a big Christmas present in the form of a commitment from an elite recruit. 2024 four-star wide receiver DayDay Farmer announced on Christmas Day that he’s verbally committed to Pat Narduzzi and Pitt. Farmer (6-foot, 170 pounds) attends Cocoa High School in Cocoa, Florida.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia native featured in Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar

A West Virginia native was recently featured on Fox News for being one of the bartenders/wait staff featured in the Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar. Grace Burchett, who attended West Virginia University, works at the Naples, Florida Hooters. Burchett said to Fox News that she didn’t think she would make the 2023 calendar but it’s special […]
NAPLES, FL
WTRF

Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
CHARLESTON, WV
247Sports

Stevenson's move to WVU took the tiger out of the bubble wrap

"My first impressions of Erik?" West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell said before pausing to consider teammate Erik Stevenson and then replacing a pensive look on his face with a smile. "I knew he could shoot the ball. That's the first thing I would tell you. He came in lighting it up from Day One. But I thought he was a little crazy at first. I'm going to be honest. I did. Like, 'Why is this dude yelling all the time?' "
MORGANTOWN, WV
bowhuntingmag.com

West Virginia 20-Point Buck Scores 174 5/8

David Miller first identified his 2021 target buck, which was aged at 7.5 years old, way back in 2017. As we get ready to break into 2023, this kill is our final look back into the fall of 2021. If you missed the other monster bucks we've already covered, be sure to check them out — including the Dustin Huff buck (Indiana), the Mike Callas buck (Iowa), the Zach Meadows buck (Oklahoma), and the David Souza buck (Ohio).
IOWA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Governor Justice announces plan for battery plant in Weirton, W.Va.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Form Energy will build a battery manufacturing facility in Weirton, West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday, December 22. In a press release, the governor’s office said the plant should create at least 750 jobs in the region and will represent a total investment of up to 760 million dollars.
WEIRTON, WV
wfirnews.com

Map of outages also shows warming shelters

See the latest update from AEP Below. This is the final update regarding this storm. Monday, December 26, 2022 – 11:45 a.m. More than 1,100 workers remain committed to restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging winds and bitterly cold temperatures.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF

$4.8 million to West Virginia for livestock project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding. This will support the adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.
MORGANTOWN, WV

