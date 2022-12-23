ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Driver dead, passenger injured after CMPD pursuit in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a deadly police pursuit Tuesday morning in west Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officials told WCNC Charlotte that around 8:40 a.m. its officers got a hit on a license plate reader for a vehicle possibly involved with an armed robbery that happened Monday evening. The person reporting the crime said they were robbed at gunpoint and their vehicle was taken. Police are not releasing at this time where the reported robbery took place.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Duke Energy restores normal operations, governor calls for review

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy said Monday it has returned to normal power operations after days of outages and pleas for power conservation prompted by prolonged freezing temperatures. “Whether you lost power from interruptions in service or conserved energy to help others, we are deeply grateful for your patience...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Harrisburg Library suffers 'extensive' water damage

HARRISBURG, N.C. — The Harrisburg Library in Cabarrus County will temporarily be closed for an extended period of time following water damage that occurred Sunday. On Christmas Day, a sheriff's deputy patrolling the area discovered the pipe, which burst during a period of extended freezing temperatures. That evening efforts...
HARRISBURG, NC
WBTV

Gastonia church heavily damaged by fire hours after Christmas services

Cornerback-needy Panthers agree to deal with Josh Norman as playoff race heats up. The Carolina Panthers are bringing back a familiar face as they make a push for their first playoff appearance since 2017. Updated: 7 hours ago. Mountains of luggage seen at Charlotte-Douglas international airport today as travelers make...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Woman, car recovered from river two days after crash

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 26-year-old Statesville woman and her car were pulled from the South Yadkin River Saturday two days after a crash, officials announced Monday. The woman was apparently driving on Garden Valley Road near the Interstate 40 overpass Thursday when she crossed the center line and struck a bridge railing, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash caused the vehicle to overturn and enter the river.
STATESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Gastonia church erupts in flames hours after Christmas Day service

A church in Gastonia was destroyed after it caught fire hours after holding its Christmas Day service Sunday, according to the Gastonia Fire Department. Gastonia church erupts in flames hours after Christmas …. A church in Gastonia was destroyed after it caught fire hours after holding its Christmas Day service...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Thousands of Charlotte flights delayed or canceled

Firefighters are working to put out a large fire that took place at a Gastonia church just hours after Christmas morning services, the Gastonia Fire Department says. Cornerback-needy Panthers agree to deal with Josh Norman as playoff race heats up. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Carolina Panthers are bringing back...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Car chase ends with one person dead in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a traffic fatality in west Charlotte Tuesday morning. Officers say they were alerted of a License Plate Reader hit around 8:30 a.m. for a car associated with an armed robbery from the night before. A chase ensued after the driver did not...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 dies in Christmas morning homicide in University City area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the University City area. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. On Sunday around 8 a.m., CMPD responded to a call to assist Medic on Beard Road near...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in west Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was killed and another was injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash on West Boulevard in west Charlotte Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.  Police said officers were alerted just after 8:30 a.m. to a License Plate Reader hit for a vehicle associated […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Duke requests delaying unnecessary energy usage

Investigators are still working to determine how the blaze at The Place Church in Gastonia was started. Project Bolt gives back to the Charlotte community for Christmas. With the temperature sitting at 20 degrees during kickoff, Carolina set a franchise record in rushing yards and total yards to defeat Detroit.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Downed power lines close portion of South Blvd. in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of South Boulevard is closed in both directions early Friday morning in south Charlotte. According to Charlotte Fire, the road is closed in the 440 block of South Boulevard due to power lines across the roadway. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy