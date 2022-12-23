CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a deadly police pursuit Tuesday morning in west Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officials told WCNC Charlotte that around 8:40 a.m. its officers got a hit on a license plate reader for a vehicle possibly involved with an armed robbery that happened Monday evening. The person reporting the crime said they were robbed at gunpoint and their vehicle was taken. Police are not releasing at this time where the reported robbery took place.

