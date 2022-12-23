Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Related
Driver dead, passenger injured after CMPD pursuit in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a deadly police pursuit Tuesday morning in west Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officials told WCNC Charlotte that around 8:40 a.m. its officers got a hit on a license plate reader for a vehicle possibly involved with an armed robbery that happened Monday evening. The person reporting the crime said they were robbed at gunpoint and their vehicle was taken. Police are not releasing at this time where the reported robbery took place.
Some Mezzanine Apartments left with no water since Saturday
As of Monday, residents said three buildings were without water.
Duke Energy restores normal operations, governor calls for review
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy said Monday it has returned to normal power operations after days of outages and pleas for power conservation prompted by prolonged freezing temperatures. “Whether you lost power from interruptions in service or conserved energy to help others, we are deeply grateful for your patience...
Harrisburg Library suffers 'extensive' water damage
HARRISBURG, N.C. — The Harrisburg Library in Cabarrus County will temporarily be closed for an extended period of time following water damage that occurred Sunday. On Christmas Day, a sheriff's deputy patrolling the area discovered the pipe, which burst during a period of extended freezing temperatures. That evening efforts...
Residents left without power on Christmas after object hits lines
CHARLOTTE — An object came in contact with power lines over the weekend, leaving residents at 5115 Park Place Apartments in south Charlotte without power for nearly 36 hours, which impacted their Christmas. The power went out at about 7 a.m. Christmas morning, tenant Phyllis Ward said. “It was...
WBTV
Gastonia church heavily damaged by fire hours after Christmas services
Cornerback-needy Panthers agree to deal with Josh Norman as playoff race heats up. The Carolina Panthers are bringing back a familiar face as they make a push for their first playoff appearance since 2017. Updated: 7 hours ago. Mountains of luggage seen at Charlotte-Douglas international airport today as travelers make...
Flood closes Cabarrus County Library
At one point, water flowed out of the front doors onto the street, creating ice sheets. The deputy immediately reported the flood.
Woman, car recovered from river two days after crash
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 26-year-old Statesville woman and her car were pulled from the South Yadkin River Saturday two days after a crash, officials announced Monday. The woman was apparently driving on Garden Valley Road near the Interstate 40 overpass Thursday when she crossed the center line and struck a bridge railing, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash caused the vehicle to overturn and enter the river.
Why did NC ‘rolling blackouts’ last for hours in some cases? Duke Energy also warns more possible Monday
Duke Energy said the blackouts would last just between 15-30 minutes in most cases.
qcnews.com
Gastonia church erupts in flames hours after Christmas Day service
A church in Gastonia was destroyed after it caught fire hours after holding its Christmas Day service Sunday, according to the Gastonia Fire Department. Gastonia church erupts in flames hours after Christmas …. A church in Gastonia was destroyed after it caught fire hours after holding its Christmas Day service...
Plaza Midwood could get first CLT social district designation
Charlotte's first "social district" could be in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood, according to city officials.
WBTV
Thousands of Charlotte flights delayed or canceled
Firefighters are working to put out a large fire that took place at a Gastonia church just hours after Christmas morning services, the Gastonia Fire Department says. Cornerback-needy Panthers agree to deal with Josh Norman as playoff race heats up. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Carolina Panthers are bringing back...
WBTV
Car chase ends with one person dead in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a traffic fatality in west Charlotte Tuesday morning. Officers say they were alerted of a License Plate Reader hit around 8:30 a.m. for a car associated with an armed robbery from the night before. A chase ensued after the driver did not...
1 dies in Christmas morning homicide in University City area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the University City area. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. On Sunday around 8 a.m., CMPD responded to a call to assist Medic on Beard Road near...
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in west Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was killed and another was injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash on West Boulevard in west Charlotte Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers were alerted just after 8:30 a.m. to a License Plate Reader hit for a vehicle associated […]
Mecklenburg County extends hours at multiple shelters for cold holiday weekend
CHARLOTTE — Shelters throughout Mecklenburg County have adjusted their hours and capacity in response to the power outage and freezing temperatures expected this holiday weekend. Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO), Roof Above and the Salvation Army Center of Hope are collaborating to...
WBTV
Duke requests delaying unnecessary energy usage
Investigators are still working to determine how the blaze at The Place Church in Gastonia was started. Project Bolt gives back to the Charlotte community for Christmas. With the temperature sitting at 20 degrees during kickoff, Carolina set a franchise record in rushing yards and total yards to defeat Detroit.
WBTV
Duke Energy holding temporary power outages for thousands due to frigid temperatures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 100,00 customers were without power in the Charlotte area due to outages and high energy demand, Duke Power says. As of 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, there were over 6,000 active outages more than 400,000 customers were without power throughout the Carolinas. There are more than 70,000 without power in Mecklenburg County.
WBTV
Downed power lines close portion of South Blvd. in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of South Boulevard is closed in both directions early Friday morning in south Charlotte. According to Charlotte Fire, the road is closed in the 440 block of South Boulevard due to power lines across the roadway. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes,...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0